Post Time: Whitney promises to deliver at Saratoga

The field for Saturday’s Whitney Stakes is small but is made up of some of the best older horses in America.
The $1 million Grade 1 for 3-year-olds and upward will be contested at 1 1/8 miles with the winner earning a berth in the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Nov. 6 at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.
The race drew three horses in the NTRA Top Ten Thoroughbred rankings in No. 2 Maxfield (8-5), No. 5 Silver State (4-1) and No. 6 Knicks Go (6-5). The other two horses in the race also drew votes in the weekly polling.
Maxfield will look to become the fifth winner of the Stephen Foster to capture the Whitney, joining Awesome Again (1998), Victory Gallop (1999), Blame (2010) and Gun Runner (2017). The Foster win already assured Maxfield of a spot in the Classic.
In his last race, morning line favorite Knicks Go catapulted to a 10 1/4-length victory in the Grade 3 Cornhusker on July 2 at Prairie Meadows, registering a career-best 113 Beyer, the highest number recorded for an older horse going more than one mile in 2021.
“It gave us the confidence to try the Whitney,” trainer Brad Cox said. “The race solidified that the horse needs two turns, which he’ll get in the Whitney. We’re excited about getting him back in the Grade 1 ranks going around two turns.”
Saturday’s card also includes the Grade 1, $500,000 Longines Test for 3-year-old fillies; the Grade 1, $1,000,000 Saratoga Derby on the turf; and the Grade 2, $250,000 Glens Falls, a 1½-mile turf route for older fillies and mares. Post time for the Whitney is 5:48 p.m. EDT, which is slated for Race 10 on the 12-race card.
The Test will feature Acorn winner Search Results (5-2), the Kentucky Oaks runner-up who will take on seven other fillies. The Saratoga Derby, run over 1 3/16 miles over the Saratoga Mellon Turf Course for 3-year-olds has several international shippers and attracted Derby trail runner King Fury (10-1), who will try the turf for the first time.
The entire card will be broadcast on "Saratoga Live" beginning at 1 p.m. EDT on Fox Sports and MSG Networks.
Here’s a look at the entries for the 94th running of the Whitney (post position, horse, trainer, jockey, ML odds and weight in parenthesis):
1 – By My Standards (Calhoun, Saez, 10-1, 120). The 5-year-old workhorse surprised everyone at 9-1 in the Met Mile on Belmont day and the 9-furlong distance is right in his wheelhouse. Finished second from the rail in 2020 for Calhoun and might be overlooked with this group at a decent price. If there is a hot pace up front, he could be flying late. Using in my exacta.
2 – Silver State (Asmussen, Santana, Jr., 4-1, 119). Met Mile winner has reeled off six wins in a row at distances ranging from 7 furlongs to 1 1/8 miles. The Hard Spun colt has been off since the Met Mile in early June and it will be difficult to duplicate especially against stronger competition. Should catch a piece.
3 – Swiss Skydiver (McPeek, Ortiz, Jr., 6-1, 124). Tries the boys again after winning last year’s Preakness in October. Her form hasn’t been quite there since that race and last year’s Alabama winner seems to thrive at the longer distances. Filly gets a 5-pound weight break in her attempt to become the first female to win the Whitney since undefeated Hall of Famer Personal Ensign in 1988. Will be bet down from 6-1, but best to avoid. Pass.
4 – Knicks Go (Cox, Rosario, 6-5, 124). Pegasus winner could run away with this one, but could have some pace pressure from Silver State. Hasn’t had the easiest of campaigns coming off his Dirt Mile win at Keeneland in the Breeders’ Cup. Playing against.
5 – Maxfield (Walsh, Ortiz, 8-5, 122). Been my No. 1 pick in the NTRA poll since Mystic Guide was shelved with an injury. Believe he’s the best older horse in training and will have to prove it here. Ortiz has ridden the son of Street Sense to five of his seven career wins. Won at the distance in the Stephen Foster at Churchill. Seems to be coming into his own and starting to mature as a racehorse under Walsh. The pick.
Post Time Selections: 1 – Maxfield; 2 – By My Standards; 3 – Knicks Go; 4 – Silver State
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace