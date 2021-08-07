Post Time: Whitney promises to deliver at Saratoga

The Test will feature Acorn winner Search Results (5-2), the Kentucky Oaks runner-up who will take on seven other fillies. The Saratoga Derby, run over 1 3/16 miles over the Saratoga Mellon Turf Course for 3-year-olds has several international shippers and attracted Derby trail runner King Fury (10-1), who will try the turf for the first time.

The entire card will be broadcast on "Saratoga Live" beginning at 1 p.m. EDT on Fox Sports and MSG Networks.

Here’s a look at the entries for the 94th running of the Whitney (post position, horse, trainer, jockey, ML odds and weight in parenthesis):

1 – By My Standards (Calhoun, Saez, 10-1, 120). The 5-year-old workhorse surprised everyone at 9-1 in the Met Mile on Belmont day and the 9-furlong distance is right in his wheelhouse. Finished second from the rail in 2020 for Calhoun and might be overlooked with this group at a decent price. If there is a hot pace up front, he could be flying late. Using in my exacta.

2 – Silver State (Asmussen, Santana, Jr., 4-1, 119). Met Mile winner has reeled off six wins in a row at distances ranging from 7 furlongs to 1 1/8 miles. The Hard Spun colt has been off since the Met Mile in early June and it will be difficult to duplicate especially against stronger competition. Should catch a piece.