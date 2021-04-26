Post Time: Which horses to consider and which to throw out for Kentucky Derby

We're just five days away from the Run for the Roses and it's time for the annual Degrees of Separation column where we separate the contenders from the pretenders.
It's a light look at the horses that have qualified for a gate for Kentucky Derby 147 before the post position draw to help separate the horses I'm high on versus the throw-outs. Using my annual Derby spreadsheet as a guide, we review the 20 horses likely to be entered.
Since 2010, my record for Derby top selections is 11-2-1-3. The three third-place finishers were Mucho Macho Man, Revolutionary and Dortmund; the second-place finisher was Tiz the Law last September. The two winning selections were Super Saver (2010) and Nyquist (2016). I missed the board with Improbable (fourth) Mendelssohn (dead last), Irish War Cry (10th), Daddy Nose Best (10th) and Intense Holiday (12th).
Before we jump in to this year’s field, let's take a moment to review some of my better (and really bad) quotes from past Degrees of Separation posts.
2009 - Mine That Bird: "Slowest of the slow" (50-1 winner in the slop).
2010 - Super Saver: "Really warming up to this one. Pletcher's best chance to wear the roses. Sports Monarchos' sire, his dam sire is A.P. Indy, so he has the pedigree AND the King of Churchill in the irons. Dangerous." (Chicken dinner)
2011 - Shackleford: "Really would have loved to see him in the Preakness versus the Derby, hope the race doesn't wreck him, looks like a monster." (Thank you very much.)
2012 - I'll Have Another: "I dig this horse. His daddy, Flower Alley, had a troubled trip in the 2005 Derby and is a Travers winner and BC Classic runner-up. Could be my top pick – we'll see how he draws on Wednesday." (Drew Post No. 19, scared me off of him … second-guessed myself.)
2013 - Orb: “Likely favorite after his two big wins at Gulfstream with matching Beyer Speed Figures. He'll be on top of my tickets.” (Ultimately made him my second choice.)
2014 - California Chrome: “I'm not picking him to win, but no other colt has been as impressive during the prep season as this son of Lucky Pulpit. But can a son of Lucky Pulpit win the Derby?” (Why yes, yes he can.)
2015 - American Pharoah: “The likely favorite doesn’t make the top division? Am I crazy? Being able to achieve the 10 furlongs with potential traffic issues he hasn’t yet encountered in the trials. Those questions are enough to have me on the fence.” (Triple Crown winner – the Derby was his toughest race, though.)
2016 - Exaggerator: “Another somewhat sentimental favorite in this corner who loves any Curlin progeny. Jockey has won the race before, has the running style of a Derby winner. Not sure we’ve seen his best.” (Won the Preakness two weeks later.)
2017 - Always Dreaming: “Pletcher’s best shot in years, but is he this year’s version of Materiality? Florida Derby has produced winners in this race twice in the last five years.” (Was in my top three.)
2018 - Justify: “The numbers scream that he’s the winner. History begs to differ. You can’t ignore the talent. Could be something special.” (Triple Crown special!)
2019 - Code of Honor: “He’s going to be under the radar and has some real talent and a superb trainer who’s been in this spot before. Like his chances to finish underneath.” (Placed second via Maximum Security DQ.)
2020 – DNF: Pandemic
Let’s get down to business and reveal our 2021 Degrees of Separation:
The AMC Gremlin Division
My father bought my mother an American Motors Corp. (AMC) Gremlin back in the late '70s, and it was a thing of beauty. Bright red, sleek gold stripes, the works. So what was the issue? It just wasn't fast. Pretty sure it was one of the worst cars ever built. Again: Worst. Car. Ever. Built. These are the horses that represent this division and qualify as my throw-outs:
Helium: Will be at inflated odds.
Hidden Stash: Fractionally owned by Jim Boeheim, for what it’s worth.
Brooklyn Strong: Drew in on Sunday. May still be running next Sunday.
Like the King: Ruby Steaks winner has rare, outside chance. Please don’t Animal Kingdom me.
Bourbonic: Will need a speed duel up front for a shot at winning. Great name for Louisville and will be a big price at the windows.
The Party Crasher Division
This division represents the spot where the horse won’t win, but he’ll cause havoc on your exotic betting by crashing the exacta, trifecta and superfecta at a price. Think Golden Soul, Lookin at Lee, Mr. Big News and Commanding Curve.
Keepmeinmind: Touted by one known whale/author as potential under-bomber as a must-use in the final two spots of the Super High Five. He has a win over the strip and finished third in the BC Juvenile.
King Fury: He’s going to be under the radar and has some real talent and a trainer in Ken McPeek who has disrupted more than his share of big races. Super work on Saturday, the King will be on my exotic tickets.
Mandaloun: He’s going to be a nice price and he fits if you can draw a line through his Arkansas Derby.
The George Costanza Human Fund Division
These are the horses that will be taking in a lot of action at the windows and have a little (or lot of) hype but will be unmasked in the Derby.
Medina Spirit: Likely an underlay as he’ll take money just because of the connections. Bob Baffert’s won six times, and the public will respond.
O Besos: This year’s Derby buzz horse will certainly be double-digit odds, and should it come up sloppy he will move up as his daddy won the 2013 Derby in the slop.
The Afleet Alex Division
Horses that won't win the Derby but will have to be respected and could hit the board. Horses qualifying here have the potential to become a Classic winner down the road in either the Preakness Stakes or the Belmont Stakes.
Sainthood: Potential Belmont winner? Todd Pletcher loves the Belmont and this horse’s damsire, Lemon Drop Kid, won the carnations. Has looked good in the mornings.
Dynamic One: See Sainthood above. His sire, Union Rags, won the Belmont in 2012 and Pletcher can’t resist skipping the Preakness to win in New York.
Highly Motivated: Is he this year’s Lookin at Lucky, the horse that gets compromised in the Derby and comes back to win the Preakness at the shorter distance?
The Larry Holmes Division
The former heavyweight champ just loved another comeback. The horses that are bound for this division are those I just can't make up my mind up on as we approach the Run for the Roses. Include them, exclude them ... indecision is in the house.
Hot Rod Charlie: His numbers fit, workouts look good, but something’s holding me back.
Midnight Bourbon: Definitely has the stamina and Big Money Mike Smith in the irons, but having difficulty pulling the trigger other than using underneath. Could change.
Super Stock: Perfect trip in Arkansas Derby, leaning closer to a toss than a keeper.
Soup and Sandwich: Lightly raced, but his Florida Derby intrigued me enough to consider in the show and super spots underneath.
Charlie Sheen Division
The horses I think have the best chance at ... wait for it ... winning!
Essential Quality: Likely favorite has done nothing wrong but maybe showed a chink in the armor when he struggled to put away Highly Motivated in the Blue Grass.
Rock Your World: Would give trainer John Sadler his first Derby. Defection of Caddo River might have heightened his chances.
Known Agenda: Florida Derby winner would give Pletcher his third Derby conquest. He’ll need to stay closer to the pace to have a chance. Solid breeding.
That's a wrap on this year's degrees of separation. It’s my favorite way to flesh out the field, as you can't bet them all. Granted, this is my preliminary look into the field and Tuesday morning's post position draw can change all of that.
The News will be in Louisville on Wednesday, so look for coverage here through Saturday’s big race.
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association and tweets @EquiSpace.