Post Time: Which horses to consider and which to throw out for Kentucky Derby

Keepmeinmind: Touted by one known whale/author as potential under-bomber as a must-use in the final two spots of the Super High Five. He has a win over the strip and finished third in the BC Juvenile.

King Fury: He’s going to be under the radar and has some real talent and a trainer in Ken McPeek who has disrupted more than his share of big races. Super work on Saturday, the King will be on my exotic tickets.

Mandaloun: He’s going to be a nice price and he fits if you can draw a line through his Arkansas Derby.

The George Costanza Human Fund Division

These are the horses that will be taking in a lot of action at the windows and have a little (or lot of) hype but will be unmasked in the Derby.

Medina Spirit: Likely an underlay as he’ll take money just because of the connections. Bob Baffert’s won six times, and the public will respond.

O Besos: This year’s Derby buzz horse will certainly be double-digit odds, and should it come up sloppy he will move up as his daddy won the 2013 Derby in the slop.

The Afleet Alex Division