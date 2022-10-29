Post Time: What to watch for during next week’s Breeders’ Cup

The Breeders’ Cup World Championships makes a return visit to Keeneland Racecourse next weekend, where the 2020 event was held without fans due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The two-day racing festival at the venerable Lexington racetrack has pre-entries from 205 horses, including 73 Grade/Group 1 winners, seven former or returning Breeders’ Cup champions, and 45 runners from overseas. There are seven returning or former champions are Aloha West, Ce Ce, Echo Zulu, Golden Pal, Life Is Good, Modern Games (IRE), and Order of Australia (IRE).

Fourteen championship races are on tap, five on Friday, Nov. 4, and nine on Saturday, Nov. 5, with purses and awards totaling more than $31 million.

Next year’s Breeders’ Cup will return to the West Coast at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. for its 40th anniversary year.

The Breeders’ Cup will be televised live on NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and FanDuel TV (formerly known as TVG). Coverage begins Nov. 4 on USA and FanDuel TV from 2-6 p.m. EDT and resumes Nov. 5 on FanDuel TV, which will televise eight races beginning at 11:50 a.m. USA Network coverage will be from 1-3:30 p.m. The World Championships conclude from 3:30-6 p.m. on NBC.

The feature event next Saturday is the $6 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic. A total of 15 Classic winners have gone on to win Horse of the Year, so this year’s mile-and-a-quarter race will likely impact the biggest year-end award.

There were nine pre-entries for the Classic, led by the undefeated Flightline and the talented Life Is Good, the top two horses in the weekly NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll. Four sophomores are pre-entered: Travers winner Epicenter, Haskell winner Cyberknife, Pennsylvania Derby winner Taiba and Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike. One of last year’s top horses on the Triple Crown trail, Hot Rod Charlie is also pre-entered.

Friday’s juvenile-filled lineup, named “Future Stars Friday,” includes the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, which will provide a first glimpse at the hopefuls for next year’s Kentucky Derby.

Here are five things to watch:

1. Is Flightline really the next coming? After his scintillating performance in the Pacific Classic at Del Mar, comparisons to (gasp) Secretariat were flying around the interwebs and they weren’t out of the question. What we saw that day was an incredible effort. His nearest competitor was 19 lengths behind the son of Tapit. Can Life Is Good handle the mile-and-a-quarter distance and give Flightline a go in the big race? His only loss for trainer Todd Pletcher this year was in the Dubai World Cup at the distance. Pletcher has complained the track was heavy and tough for his horse that day. The 3-year-olds seem to be a cut below these two.

2. The Distaff is loaded and could be the best race of the weekend. The $2 million Distaff will pit the top 3-year old filly Nest against the top 4-year-old in Malathaat, both coming out of the Pletcher barn. Other pre-entrants include Malathaat’s 4-year-old rival, Clairiere, and Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath. Under the radar is 3-year-old Society, who has impressed in her last two wins in the Cotillion and Charles Town Oaks, respectively. This race should be a beauty.

3. Jackie’s Warrior seeks his first Breeders’ Cup victory. Jackie’s Warrior has won just about every sprint race there is to win, except a Breeders’ Cup race. He won four consecutive races after being upset in last year’s Sprint as the 1-2 favorite by Aloha West, who returns to defend his title. Jackie's biggest challenger appears to be 3-year-old Jack Christopher, whose only loss was when he attempted to stretch out in the Haskell at nine furlongs. Other top contenders to knock off Jackie include Kimari and Gunite.

4. The Juvenile winner vaults to the top of the Derby list. Last year’s winner, Corniche, is already retired and never made it to the Derby trail. This year’s winner will accrue 30 Derby points and take over the top of the leaderboard. As per usual, Bob Baffert has a couple of top colts to contend in the big 2-year-old race. American Pharoah Stakes 1-2 finishers Cave Rock and National Treasure will take big money at the windows. Pletcher sends Breeders’ Futurity winner Forte to the gate with a win over the Keeneland track under his belt. Chad Brown pre-entered Grade 1 Champagne winner Blazing Sevens, who will also be in the mix.

5. Golden Pal looks to win his third career BC race. Turf sprinter Golden Pal will look to win his third straight Breeders’ Cup race in as many years. The son of Uncle Mo has won eight of his last 10 races, his only defeats coming in Europe during that string of races. He’ll look to join Goldikova and Beholder as the only horses to win three BC races over a career.

There are plenty of storylines for the two-day festival and the Classic looms as the deciding race for Horse of the Year. The News will be on site at Keeneland next weekend with online coverage and handicaps of the undercards and coverage of the Classic in print. Post position draws are scheduled for Monday.

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.