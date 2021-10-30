Post Time: What to watch for during next week’s Breeders’ Cup

1. Can Max Player continue his winning ways and upset the Classic? The son of Honor Code is owned by George Hall and SportBLX Thoroughbred Corp., the latter managed by Nichols School grad Joe dePerio, and trained by Steve Asmussen. The Hall of Famer has saddled two Classic winners in Curlin (2007) and Gun Runner (2017), both of who went on to be Horse of the Year. Max comes off two Breeders’ Cup Challenge race wins, taking the G2 Suburban at Belmont in July and the G1 Jockey Club Gold Cup at Saratoga in September. The late maturing colt could be overlooked and a factor in the Classic at a price.

2. Letruska looks to be heavy favorite in the Distaff. The $2 million Distaff will pit the top 3-year-old filly Malathaat and last year’s Kentucky Oaks winner Shedaresthedevil against the homebred Letruska. She has dominated the older female division for most of the year, winning six of seven starts, including four Breeders’ Cup Challenge races. In April, she defeated two-time Distaff winner Monomoy Girl, announcing her arrival in dramatic fashion.