Post Time: What to watch for during next week’s Breeders’ Cup

The Breeders’ Cup makes a return visit to where the turf meets the surf next weekend at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.
The two-day racing festival at the suburban San Diego racetrack had 196 pre-entered horses, including 56 from overseas, ready to compete in the 38th edition of the Breeders’ Cup Championships.
Over next weekend, there will be 14 championship races on tap, five on Nov. 5 and nine on Nov. 6. Next year’s Breeders’ Cup will return to Keeneland Racecourse in Lexington, where the 2020 event was held without fans.
There will be purses and awards totaling more than $31 million handed out in the 14 races.
The Breeders’ Cup will be televised live on NBC, NBCSN and TVG. Coverage begins on Nov. 5 on NBCSN and TVG from 5 to 9 p.m. ET. Live coverage continues Nov. 6 on NBCSN and TVG from 2:30 to 8 p.m. ET, and on NBC from 8 to 9 p.m. ET.
The seven returning champions for this year’s Breeders’ Cup are Knicks Go, Essential Quality, Tarnawa (IRE), Audarya (FR), Gamine, Glass Slippers (GB) and Golden Pal.
The feature event next Saturday evening is the $6 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic, the climactic event of the championships. Over the history of the Cup, 14 Classic winners have gone on to win Horse of the Year, so this year’s mile-and-a-quarter race will again likely impact the biggest year-end award.
There were 11 pre-entries for the Classic led by Knicks Go and Essential Quality, two of the top three ranked horses in the weekly NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll. Both horses are trained by Brad Cox, creating an interesting race dynamic.
The top-ranked Knicks Go won last year’s BC Dirt Mile around one turn and the Pegasus and Whitney winner will look to add the two-turn Classic to his resume. His two defeats this year were in the Saudi Cup and in the Met Mile after returning from Saudi Arabia. Essential Quality, ranked No. 3, has only one career loss and won last year’s BC Juvenile.
“Aside from those two bumps in the road, he [Knicks Go] has been ultra-consistent and proud of what he's accomplished,” Cox said during Wednesday’s national media teleconference.
“Essential [Quality] has never missed a beat. He ran a big race in the Derby,” said Cox. “His only defeat in his career and to argue that he’d probably ran the best race that day, one of the better races, to end up fourth. But both horses have had great years and hopefully we can add to their resume at Breeders’ Cup Saturday.”
Friday’s juvenile-filled lineup, named “Future Stars Friday,” includes the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, which will provide a first glimpse at the hopefuls for next year’s Kentucky Derby.
Here are five things to watch next weekend at Del Mar:
1. Can Max Player continue his winning ways and upset the Classic? The son of Honor Code is owned by George Hall and SportBLX Thoroughbred Corp., the latter managed by Nichols School grad Joe dePerio, and trained by Steve Asmussen. The Hall of Famer has saddled two Classic winners in Curlin (2007) and Gun Runner (2017), both of who went on to be Horse of the Year. Max comes off two Breeders’ Cup Challenge race wins, taking the G2 Suburban at Belmont in July and the G1 Jockey Club Gold Cup at Saratoga in September. The late maturing colt could be overlooked and a factor in the Classic at a price.
2. Letruska looks to be heavy favorite in the Distaff. The $2 million Distaff will pit the top 3-year-old filly Malathaat and last year’s Kentucky Oaks winner Shedaresthedevil against the homebred Letruska. She has dominated the older female division for most of the year, winning six of seven starts, including four Breeders’ Cup Challenge races. In April, she defeated two-time Distaff winner Monomoy Girl, announcing her arrival in dramatic fashion.
3. East versus West in the Sprint. Jackie’s Warrior emerged as the top sprinter in the East, winning four of his last five starts for Asmussen and has looked to be the one to beat in the six-furlong Sprint. Asmussen won the Sprint two years ago with Mitole. The West Coast is represented by Dr. Schivel, a 3-year-old colt who has won all three of his starts in California this year, who looks to be the most formidable competition for Jackie’s Warrior. Last year’s runner-up, C Z Rocket, has finished behind Dr. Schivel twice in both of their meetings for trainer Peter Miller.
4. The Derby favorite will emerge from the Juvenile. Last year’s winner Essential Quality has emerged as the top 3-year-old colt in 2021 to date, winning the Belmont and Travers Stakes after finishing fourth in the Kentucky Derby after a wide trip. Only two Juvenile winners (Street Sense, Nyquist) have gone on to win the Derby. The $2 million Juvenile looks pretty wide open and could present a surprise winner. Jack Christopher, the Champagne winner, has gaudy speed numbers, but has yet to run a two-turn race. Corniche won the Grade 1 American Pharoah for Bob Baffert and looks like a top challenger along with second-place finisher Pappacap, a son of Gun Runner.
5. Domestic Spending looks to turn back the Euros in the Turf. The Chad Brown-trained Domestic Spending is the top U.S. hopeful in the Turf, winning two Grade 1 races in 2021. He’ll have to beat last year’s Turf winner Tarnawa (IRE) in an undefeated 2020 campaign. She won her 2021 debut, but has finished second twice in BC Challenge races since. Trainer Aidan O’Brien has won the Turf a record six times and sends Love (IRE) to the gate to add to his record total. California gelding United will be running in his third consecutive Turf for trainer Richard Mandella.
There are plenty of storylines for the two-day festival and the Classic looms as the deciding race for Horse of the Year. The News will be on site at Del Mar next weekend with online coverage and handicaps of the undercards and coverage of the Classic in print. Post position draws are scheduled for Monday.