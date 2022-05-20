Post Time: Top duo to square off in Saturday’s Preakness Stakes

BALTIMORE – Even with the Triple Crown trophy already back in storage, the 147th edition of the Preakness Stakes still will offer plenty of intrigue.

The horses sitting atop the 3-year-old colt and 3-year-old filly divisions will square off Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in a race that won’t include the Kentucky Derby winner.

With Derby winner Rich Strike’s connections passing on the second jewel and pointing toward the Belmont Stakes on June 11, the door opens for second-place Derby finisher and morning-line favorite Epicenter (6-5) and Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath (9-2) to lay claim to their respective divisional honors.

The $1.5 million Grade 1 Preakness will be contended at 1 3/16 miles, a sixteenth of a mile shorter than the Derby, and attracted nine entrants. The race is scheduled to go to post as Race 13 at 7:01 p.m. ET on NBC (Channel 2) with coverage starting at 2 p.m. on CNBC and shifting to NBC at 4.

Temperatures in the mid- to upper 90s are forecast for the greater Baltimore metropolitan area and the heat is expected to be scorching, just like the pace in the opening quarter mile of the Derby two weeks ago.

In the last 40 years, the Derby winner has not run in several instances, leaving the Preakness holding the Triple Crown bag.

In 1982, Gato Del Sol passed on the Preakness to run in the Belmont and finished second. Three years later, Spend a Buck chased a healthy bonus check in the Jersey Derby at Garden State Park, where his victory caused a ruckus among racing purists.

Grindstone, the 1996 Derby winner, suffered an injury in the race and did not run in the Preakness. In 2019, Country House ran his last race in the Derby.

That doesn’t mean Saturday’s big race is devoid of excitement as Secret Oath adds some interest in trying to become the seventh filly and third since 2009 to win the Preakness.

Trained by Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas, the daughter of Arrogate comes off her impressive Kentucky Oaks win two weeks ago. Lukas will be seeking a record-tying seventh Preakness victory.

He has run her against the boys before, giving her a shot at qualifying Derby points in the Arkansas Derby, where she finished third after a trying trip. In the Arkansas Derby and the Oaks, she revealed a tremendous turn of foot that hinted that she is a special horse.

Lukas made a jockey change after the rough trip in the Arkansas Derby to Luis Saez, who was aboard the talented filly in the Oaks.

“She should have won that race. She should have won by open lengths,” Lukas said. “We did not get trip and we did not get the ride.”

In 2013, Oxbow pulled the upset, giving Lukas a 14th Triple Crown race win, a record at the time. At 86, he keeps on plugging and he’s not afraid to shoot his shot when it comes to the classics.

“I have the greatest respect for some of those horses that ran in the Derby,” Lukas said. “It will not be easy, but she’ll make the race very interesting.

“I don’t think the (Oaks) was extremely hard on her. They’re all tough, but she was on cruise speed down the backside, and then she made that big run.”

The horse to beat in the race is Epicenter, who also leads the NTRA 3-Year-Old poll. His second-place finish in the Derby was exceptional as he was the only horse that was in the top nine horses at the half-mile mark that finished in the top half of the race.

The son of Not This Time withstood the torrid early pace and looked as if he were ready to don the roses before the improbable Rich Strike slipped by him on the inside at monumental odds. Top jockey Joel Rosario, amazingly, is seeking the first Preakness win of his career aboard the favorite.

Rosario didn’t second-guess himself by not shutting off the rail, instead concentrating on holding off the charging Zandon on the outside.

“It looked like everybody stayed off the rail that day,” Rosario said. “And my horse was running fast enough at that point that I never thought somebody was coming inside like he did.”

Unlike his jockey, Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen has visited the Preakness winner’s circle twice, with Curlin in 2007 and with super-filly Rachel Alexandra in 2009.

Asmussen will be trying to give the Winchell family their first Triple Crown victory in more than 70 years of racing.

“The family has won races all over the country and won a few in Europe, but the three classics have eluded us up to this point,” said David Fiske, the Winchell family’s longtime bloodstock manager. “We were second in the Preakness last year (with Midnight Bourbon). We were third with Tenfold in Justify’s year (2018). We’re sneaking up on it. Maybe we can complete the set of collector coins.”

One horse that might benefit from a trip similar to the one Oxbow received in 2013 from Gary Stevens is Early Voting (7-2), a newcomer to the trail. With only longshot Fenwick (50-1) showing cheap early speed in the race, the son of Gun Runner could be put on the front end by jockey Jose Ortiz and take the field around the merry-go-round at Old Hilltop.

The Grade 3 Withers winner skipped the Derby to point to the Preakness after his second-place finish in the Wood Memorial behind Mo Donegal, who would finish fifth in the Derby.

Trainer Chad Brown hopes his colt will relish the six-week layoff against at least four horses in the field that ran on Derby weekend and are back with only two weeks rest.

One horse to consider underneath in the exotics is Creative Minister (10-1). The son of Creative Cause will try to mimic his sire who finished third in the 2012 Preakness.

The lightly raced gray colt will be coming late for trainer Kenny McPeek, with Brian Hernandez aboard. His worktab at Churchill Downs looks solid and he won his last two at the top Kentucky tracks and should be a nice price here.

Our choice will be the fresh horse from New York in Early Voting, a colt with a pedigree to handle the distance and steal the race on the front end.

Post Time Outlook: 1 –Early Voting; 2 –Epicenter; 3 –Secret Oath; 4 – Creative Minister

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association and tweets @EquiSpace.

$1.5 million Preakness Stakes, Race 13, Pimlico Race Course PP Horse Jockey Trainer Odds 1 Simplification Velazquez Sano 6-1 2 Creative Minister Hernandez, Jr. McPeek 10-1 3 Fenwick Geroux McKathan 50-1 4 Secret Oath (f) Saez Lukas 9-2 5 Early Voting Ortiz Brown 7-2 6 Happy Jack Gaffalione O'Neill 30-1 7 Armagnac Ortiz, Jr. Yakteen 12-1 8 Epicenter Rosario Asmussen 6-5 9 Skippylongstocking Alvarado Joseph, Jr. 20-1 Post Time: 7:01 p.m. ET (f) filly