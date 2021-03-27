Post Time: Todd Pletcher returns to Florida Derby winner's circle with Known Agenda

Greatest Honour, who he’ll meet again in Louisville on the First Saturday in May, was taken back once again as he was in the Fountain of Youth, but this time he couldn’t rally and found himself matched against a better horse. Trainer Shug McGaughey and the colt’s connections will have to regroup.

“I thought we were OK on the turn there, but he just didn’t kick on the way I thought he would,” McGaughey said.

Mark Casse’s lightly raced Soup and Sandwich ran a valiant second under Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez after being up on the pace most of the race. The son of Into Mischief came into the race 2-for-2 and didn’t disappoint for owner Charlotte Weber of Live Oak Plantation, the granddaughter of condensed soup inventor and Campbell Soup founder John T. Dorrance.

“I was very pleased, especially if he ever learns what he’s doing,” Casse said. “Johnny said he had to fight with him a little. He stayed on his left lead all the way down the stretch. He’s like that in the morning, too. He’ll run a lot better out of his stall at Churchill Downs.”

There were two other Kentucky Derby prep races Saturday. Like the King ($16) earned 100 points in the $250,000 Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turfway Park, making a late move to overpower the field over the Tapeta surface.