Post Time: Todd Pletcher returns to Florida Derby winner's circle with Known Agenda

The Gulfstream Park winner’s circle is familiar territory for trainer Todd Pletcher.
Late Saturday afternoon, the 2021 Hall of Fame nominee captured a record-extending sixth Florida Derby when Known Agenda roared down the center of the track to win Gulfstream Park’s signature race for 3-year-old colts.
His performance was impressive, defeating 10 other colts in the $750,000 Grade 1 Curlin Florida Derby, finishing 2 3/4 lengths ahead of his nearest rival.
“I was so happy to see him progressing up the back side,” Pletcher said. “I wasn’t sure if he would be confident inside like that, but he kept moving to improve his position and he ran great.”
The win was worth 100 Kentucky Derby points and a trip to Louisville to run for the roses, giving Pletcher his 56th Derby starter should the son of Curlin reach the gate May 1.
The winner completed the 9-furlong race in 1:49.45 and returned to his backers $12.80 for the win, $6.60 to place and $3.20 to show. Soup and Sandwich (12-1) earned 40 points for the placing, which should earn him a spot in the Derby, and $8.60 for his second-place finish and $3.80 to show. Heavy favorite Greatest Honour (80 points) earned 20 points and paid $2.10 to show for his third-place finish.
It was Known Agenda's third win in six starts, and second straight with top jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. aboard. The winner’s purse of $525,000 brought Known Agenda’s career earnings total to $629,600, and he sits in third on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard with 102 points.
The winning owners, St. Elias Stable, were part-owners of the 2017 Florida Derby winner Always Dreaming, who went on to win the Kentucky Derby.
Ortiz rode the winner brilliantly, waiting patiently to make a move on the front-runners.
“It worked out great. We had a perfect trip,” Ortiz said. “We thought we’d be in the clear, but we ended up on the rail. He was moving great, so I just went with the flow of the race.”
With the win, Ortiz broke the Gulfstream Park Championship meet record with his 138th winner on the penultimate day of the meeting. He’ll ride 14 on Sunday to try to extend that record.
Known Agenda had already won a head-to-head meeting against Greatest Honour in his maiden breaker in November at Aqueduct, proving he had the class to compete against top horses. In a signature Pletcher move, the trainer moved his colt forward against graded company here after an 11-length allowance victory in his last start.
His sire, Curlin, a two-time horse of the year, finished third in the 2007 Derby and won the Breeders’ Cup Classic at the mile-and-a-quarter distance, the same distance the Derby is contested.
Pletcher is confident his well-bred horse can go longer.
“We’ve always felt like distance is not an issue for him, and we feel like a mile-and-a-quarter is right in his wheelhouse,” Pletcher said. “Now like everyone at this point, you want to have five healthy weeks and everything to go smoothly between now and then.”
Greatest Honour, who he’ll meet again in Louisville on the First Saturday in May, was taken back once again as he was in the Fountain of Youth, but this time he couldn’t rally and found himself matched against a better horse. Trainer Shug McGaughey and the colt’s connections will have to regroup.
“I thought we were OK on the turn there, but he just didn’t kick on the way I thought he would,” McGaughey said.
Mark Casse’s lightly raced Soup and Sandwich ran a valiant second under Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez after being up on the pace most of the race. The son of Into Mischief came into the race 2-for-2 and didn’t disappoint for owner Charlotte Weber of Live Oak Plantation, the granddaughter of condensed soup inventor and Campbell Soup founder John T. Dorrance.
“I was very pleased, especially if he ever learns what he’s doing,” Casse said. “Johnny said he had to fight with him a little. He stayed on his left lead all the way down the stretch. He’s like that in the morning, too. He’ll run a lot better out of his stall at Churchill Downs.”
There were two other Kentucky Derby prep races Saturday. Like the King ($16) earned 100 points in the $250,000 Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turfway Park, making a late move to overpower the field over the Tapeta surface.
Earlier in the day, Rebel’s Romance ($26.10) won the $750,000 Grade 2 UAE Derby on the Dubai World Cup undercard, vaulting the Godolphin colt into the top four on the Derby leaderboard.
The Florida Derby stole the Derby trail spotlight Saturday.
Pletcher’s agenda every year is to prepare horses to peak at the right time and run their best race in the Kentucky Derby.
It appears he has another live one coming out of Florida in Known Agenda.
