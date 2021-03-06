Post Time: Three Kentucky Derby preps on tap this weekend

For the second consecutive year, Baffert has the top two colts in the race in Life is Good (4-5) and Medina Spirit (7-2). Mike Smith will ride Life is Good, an Into Mischief colt coming off a win over his barnmate in the Grade 3 Sham. Baffert’s 2020 Derby winning colt Authentic was also an offspring of Into Mischief.

He ranks No. 3 in the NTRA poll, four slots behind Essential Quality and Greatest Honour, winners of last Saturday’s 50-point races. It will be Life is Good’s third career race and his workout tab hints that he’s sitting on a big one for Saturday.

Medina Spirit, the second choice on the morning line, rebounded from the narrow loss in the Sham to win the Grade 3 Robert B. Lewis over the Santa Anita track to garner an additional 10 Derby points. He is 10th on the overall leaderboard with 14 points. Medina Spirit is ranked No. 5.

Doug O’Neill always puts forth a solid performer and he has a son of Derby winner Nyquist in the race with The Great One (4-1). He broke his maiden impressively last month by 14 lengths, after finishing a nosed-out second in the Grade 2 Los Alamitos Futurity late last year.