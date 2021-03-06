Post Time: Three Kentucky Derby preps on tap this weekend

It’s a super Saturday of racing on the Kentucky Derby trail.
The road to Louisville winds through three tracks as Tampa Bay Downs (Tampa Bay Derby), Aqueduct (Gotham) and Santa Anita Park (San Felipe) will host qualifying prep races.
Each race will offer the top four finishers Derby qualifying points totaling 50-20-10-5.
The three races will be shown live on FS2 in a one-hour broadcast of "America’s Day at the Races" starting at 5 p.m. ET.
In addition to the Derby preps, Pool 4 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager is available to bettors through 6 p.m. ET Sunday.
Gotham Stakes
The trio of races kicks off at the Big A with the Gotham Stakes, a one-turn dirt mile that attracted eight sophomore colts.
The field for the $300,000 Grade 3 race will go to post at 5:07 p.m. ET as Race 9 on a stakes-filled card in Ozone Park.
The favorite is Nyquist winner Highly Motivated (8-5), trained by Chad Brown, who will also send maiden winner Crowded Trade (9-2) to post. The win in the Nyquist, a $125,000 non-graded stakes at Keeneland, produced two next-out winners in addition to Highly Motivated and could prove to be a key race on the road to the Kentucky Derby.
The son of Into Mischief attracted Hall of Fame jockey Javier Castellano and will look to win his third straight.
Bob Baffert ships in Freedom Fighter (5-2), a Violence colt who finished a half-length behind the highly regarded Concert Tour in the Grade 2 San Vicente and could be a factor in this one-turn mile.
Capo Kane (5-1) looks like the speed of the race and will try to use it on the front end. The son of Street Sense faded in the stretch to third in the nine-furlong Withers last month.
We’ll look for the Baffert horse to upset at what looks like his perfect distance.
Post Time Outlook (Gotham): 1 – Freedom Fighter, 2 –Highly Motivated, 3 –Crowded Trade; 4 –Capo Kane
Tampa Bay Derby
The feature race of the Tampa Bay Downs meet will pit a full field of 12 competitors seeking an elusive Derby gate, including local prep winner Candy Man Rocket (2-1), the top choice on the morning line. The race is 1 1/8 miles over the Tampa oval and will go off at 5:25 p.m. ET as Race 11.
The favorite won the Sam F. Davis last month to gain 10 Derby points and is No. 17 on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard. Trainer Bill Mott will saddle the son of Candy Ride with Junior Alvarado in the irons.
Hall of Fame nominee Todd Pletcher sends out maiden winner Promise Keeper (8-1), who looks live at a price with Luis Saez riding. The son of Constitution out of a Curlin mare impressed in the slop at Gulfstream and could sneak up on this field.
Hidden Stash (4-1) was closing late in the Sam Davis and might get better as the distances lengthen. He should be closer to the pace in this one.
We’ll draw a line through the Holy Bull for Awesome Gerry (15-1) and look for him to regain the form he showed in the Mucho Macho Man. Papetu came out of that race and impressed in last weekend’s Fountain of Youth.
Post Time Outlook (Tampa Bay Derby): 1 – Promise Keeper, 2 –Candy Man Rocket, 3 –Hidden Stash, 4 – Awesome Gerry
San Felipe Stakes
The race with the most stars, including two in this week’s National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) Top Ten will be contested at Santa Anita Park. A field of seven will run 1 1/16 miles over the Arcadia strip in the $400,000 Grade 2 San Felipe Stakes. It will go to post at 5:45 ET as Race 6 on the card.
For the second consecutive year, Baffert has the top two colts in the race in Life is Good (4-5) and Medina Spirit (7-2). Mike Smith will ride Life is Good, an Into Mischief colt coming off a win over his barnmate in the Grade 3 Sham. Baffert’s 2020 Derby winning colt Authentic was also an offspring of Into Mischief.
He ranks No. 3 in the NTRA poll, four slots behind Essential Quality and Greatest Honour, winners of last Saturday’s 50-point races. It will be Life is Good’s third career race and his workout tab hints that he’s sitting on a big one for Saturday.
Medina Spirit, the second choice on the morning line, rebounded from the narrow loss in the Sham to win the Grade 3 Robert B. Lewis over the Santa Anita track to garner an additional 10 Derby points. He is 10th on the overall leaderboard with 14 points. Medina Spirit is ranked No. 5.
Doug O’Neill always puts forth a solid performer and he has a son of Derby winner Nyquist in the race with The Great One (4-1). He broke his maiden impressively last month by 14 lengths, after finishing a nosed-out second in the Grade 2 Los Alamitos Futurity late last year.
Roman Centurian (8-1) closed well in the Lewis and was beaten a neck by Medina Spirit. He will be a decent price and his breeding suggests he will relish the longer trip.
Post Time Outlook (San Felipe): 1 – Life is Good; 2 – Roman Centurian; 3 – The Great One; 4 – Medina Spirit
Derby Future Wager Pool 4
With 24 wagering interests, Pool No. 4 provides plenty of opportunity to bet on a horse that will likely be lower odds on Derby day. Essential Quality (7-2), the top-ranked 3-year-old is the lowest-priced colt in the pool. Life is Good is the second choice at 4-1. All Others (10-1) represents any horse not included as part of the pool in positions 1-23. Exacta wagering is also available in addition to the Future Win wager.
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.