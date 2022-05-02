Post Time: The Degrees of Separation of the Kentucky Derby

The post position draw for the Run for the Roses is complete, which means it is time to roll out the annual Degrees of Separation column where we separate the contenders from the pretenders.

It's a light look at the horses that have qualified for a gate on the first Saturday in May, to help segregate the horses I'm high on versus the throw-outs come Derby day. Using my annual Derby spreadsheet as a guide, below we review the 20 horses entered in Kentucky Derby 148.

Since 2010, my record for Derby top selections is 12-2-1-3. The two winning selections were Super Saver (2010) and Nyquist (2016). The second-place finisher was Tiz the Law in 2020 and the three third-place finishers were Mucho Macho Man, Revolutionary and Dortmund. I missed the board with Improbable (4th), Irish War Cry (10th), Daddy Nose Best (10th), Intense Holiday (12th), Rock Your World (17th) and Mendelssohn (last).

Before we jump into this year’s field, let's take a moment to review some of my better (and really bad) selected quotes from the past.

2009 - Mine That Bird: "Slowest of the slow" (50-1 winner in the slop).

2010 - Super Saver: "Really warming up to this one. Pletcher's best chance to wear the roses. Sports Monarchos' sire, his dam sire is A.P. Indy, so he has the pedigree and the King of Churchill in the irons. Dangerous." (Chicken dinner).

2012 - I'll Have Another: "I dig this horse. His daddy, Flower Alley, had a troubled trip in the 2005 Derby and is a Travers winner and BC Classic runner-up. Could be my top pick - we'll see how he draws on Wednesday." (Drew post No. 19, scared me off of him … second guessed myself).

2015 - American Pharoah: “The likely favorite doesn’t make the top division? Am I crazy? Being able to achieve the 10 furlongs with potential traffic issues he hasn’t yet encountered in the trials. Those questions are enough to have me on the fence.” (Triple Crown winner – the Derby was his toughest race, though).

2016 - Exaggerator: “Another somewhat sentimental favorite in this corner who loves any Curlin progeny. Jockey has won the race before, has the running style of a Derby winner. Not sure we’ve seen his best.” (Won the Preakness two weeks later).

2017 - Always Dreaming: “Pletcher’s best shot in years, but is he this year’s version of Materiality? Florida Derby has produced winners in this race twice in the last five years.” (Was in my top three).

2018 - Justify: “The numbers scream that he’s the winner. History begs to differ. You can’t ignore the talent. Could be something special.” (Triple Crown winner who broke the Apollo curse).

2019 - Code of Honor: “He’s going to be under the radar and has some real talent and a superb trainer who’s been in this spot before. Like his chances to finish underneath.” (Placed second via Maximum Security DQ).

2021 - Mandaloun: “He’s going to be a nice price and if you can draw a line through his Arkansas Derby he fits.” (Eventually deemed the winner via disqualification of Medina Spirit).

Let’s get down to business and reveal our 2022 Degrees of Separation:

The AMC Gremlin Division

My father bought my mother an American Motors Corporation (AMC) Gremlin back in the late 70s and it was a thing of beauty. Bright red, sleek gold stripes, the works. So what was the issue? It just wasn't fast. Pretty sure it was one of the worst cars ever built. Again: Worst. Car. Ever. Built. Thought of renaming this division “Slow Horses” after the HBO Max series. These are the horses that represent this division, and qualify as my throw-outs:

Tawny Port: Late qualifier will likely be late to the finish line.

Happy Jack: Hit the road, Jack. You’re not winning the Derby.

Classic Causeway: Will be on the engine early, but not fast enough to stay there.

Ethereal Road: The Coach will need a celestial performance from this one.

Tiz the Bomb: Most likely in this category to blow up the division.

The Wedding Crasher Division

This division represents the spot where the horse won’t win, but he’ll cause havoc on your exotic betting by crashing the exacta, trifecta and superfecta at a price. Think Golden Soul, Lookin at Lee, Mr. Big News and Commanding Curve showing up uninvited.

Summer Is Tomorrow: Horse is so under the radar they may forget his name on the past performances. Just the kind of horse that can mess up the best intentioned trifecta.

Simplification: Easy to leave this Florida-bred off your tickets, but is versatile enough to pick up the pieces.

Barber Road: He’s going to be a nice price and is one of my live long shots.

The George Costanza Human Fund Division

These will be the horses that will take in a lot of action at the windows or have a little (or lot of) hype, but will be unmasked in the Derby.

Crown Pride (JPN): The Japanese markets will be open and his price will deflate.

Smile Happy: Mattress Mack owns his sire, if he makes a signature big bet on his protégé instead of the favorite, it’ll most likely go here.

The Afleet Alex Division

Horses that won't win the Derby, but will have to be respected and could hit the board. Horses qualifying here have the potential to become a Classic winner down the road in either the Preakness Stakes or the Belmont Stakes.

Charge It: Potential Belmont winner? Pletcher loves the Belmont and Tapit has sired a number of recent winners in the final classic. The big horse has looked good in the morning.

Zozos: He’s definitely a horse if he gets compromised in the Derby who could wheel back in the Preakness for Cox. The slightly lesser distance may suit him better than Churchill.

The Brett Favre Division

The former quarterback had three retirements in four years. The horses that are bound for this division are those I just can't make up my mind up on as we approach the Run for the Roses. Include them, exclude them ... indecision is in the house.

White Abarrio: He’s beaten me twice in Florida, and I just can’t quite put my finger on it, but will he get me a third time?

Pioneer of Medina: His breeding screams stamina with American Pharoah’s sire on top. His damsire Eskendereya was the likely Derby favorite before a Derby week injury.

Mo Donegal: A Wood winner hasn’t won the Derby in a long time, enough to give me pause. Drew the rail which is usually not very favorable.

Cyberknife: Loved him in the Arkansas Derby, but couldn’t pull the trigger, here we are again.

Charlie Sheen Division

The horses I think have the best chance at ... wait for it ... winning!

Epicenter: Point leader has done nothing wrong and looks fabulous in the morning. What’s not to like other than the Louisiana Derby drought he’ll be trying to end?

Zandon: Morning line favorite looks like a million bucks. His late move in the Blue Grass looked like one a Derby winner would make.

Taiba: He’s either winning the Triple Crown or finishing last. Only his third career race, so history says let the buyer beware.

Messier: You know Johnny V is going to send (see Derby 2020 and 2021) and he’s talented enough to lead the merry-go-round.

That's a wrap on this year's 2022 degrees of separation. It’s my favorite way to flesh out the field, as you can't bet them all. The News will be onsite in Louisville starting Wednesday, look for coverage here through Saturday’s big race.

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association and tweets @EquiSpace.

Post Position Draw

Saddle Number Horse Trainer Jockey Morning Line

1 Mo Donegal Pletcher Ortiz, Jr. 10-1

2 Happy Jack O'Neill Bejarano 30-1

3 Epicenter Asmussen Rosario 7-2

4 Summer Is Tomorrow Seemar Barzalona 30-1

5 Smile Happy McPeek Lanerie 20-1

6 Messier Yakteen Velazquez 8-1

7 Crown Pride (JPN) Shintani Lemaire 20-1

8 Charge It Pletcher Saez 20-1

9 Tiz the Bomb McPeek Hernandez, Jr. 30-1

10 Zandon Brown Prat 3-1

11 Pioneer of Medina Pletcher Bravo 30-1

12 Taiba Yakteen Smith 12-1

13 Simplification Sano Ortiz 20-1

14 Barber Road Ortiz R. Gutierrez 30-1

15 White Abarrio Joseph Jr Gaffalione 10-1

16 Cyberknife Cox Geroux 20-1

17 Classic Causeway Lynch Leparoux 30-1

18 Tawny Port Cox Santana, Jr. 30-1

19 Zozos Cox Franco 20-1

20 Ethereal Road Lukas Contreras 30-1

21AE Rich Strike Reed Leon 30-1

22AE Rattle N Roll McPeek Graham 30-1

