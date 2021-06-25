Post Time: Stephen Foster highlights big Churchill Downs card

The closing-day card for Churchill Downs’ spring meet is top-notch and features two of the top horses in the country in 4-year-old Maxfield and 5-year-old mare Letruska.
The $600,000 Grade 2 Stephen Foster for 4-year-olds and upward will be contested Saturday at 1⅛ miles with the winner earning a berth in the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club on Nov. 6.
Maxfield, a son of 2007 Kentucky Derby winner Street Sense, is the 4-5 morning-line favorite in the Foster and is ranked No. 7 in this week’s NTRA top thoroughbred poll. Letruska (4-5), ranked No. 3, takes on five other filly and mares in the $300,000 Grade 2 Fleur de Lis earlier in the card.
The Stephen Foster will go as Race 11 with a post time of 5:59 p.m. The supporting stakes on the card are the $300,000 Grade 2 Fleur de Lis, $300,000 Grade 2 Wise Dan, $150,000 Bashford Manor (GIII), $150,000 Debutante (Listed), $150,000 Tepin and the $150,000 War Chant.
The card will be broadcast on “America’s Day at the Races” beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 2 during a six-hour telecast.
Here’s a look at the entries for the 40th running of the Stephen Foster (post position, horse, trainer, jockey, ML odds and weight in parenthesis):
1 – Chess Chief (Stewart, Velazquez, 9-2, 121 lbs.). The 5-year-old had a solid spring winning the G2 New Orleans Classic at the Fair Grounds. Two losses this year have both come at the hands of Maxfield. Trainer Dallas Stewart is struggling at the meet, but Hall of Fame jockey Johnny Velazquez makes this horse an intriguing choice underneath.
2 – Empty Tomb (Maker, Santana, Jr., 30-1, 119). Son of Speightstown has never won at 9 furlongs and is the longest shot in the field for a reason. Stepping into deep waters with graded company for the first time after winning an allowance race last month. Pass.
3 – Necker Island (Hartman, Murrill, 15-1, 119). Another last out allowance winner who ran in last year’s Kentucky Derby in September has been on the improve in both starts this season. Son of Hard Spun will need a supreme effort and some pace to contend with the top horses in here. On the fence.
4 – Sprawl (Drury, Hernandez, 10-1, 119). This 4-year-old chestnut has a couple of wins over the track and is one to consider if it comes up wet. Son of City Zip has only hit the board once at the distance. Work tab shows he is fit but seems a notch below the classier horses in the race. Sitting this one out.
5 – Silver Dust (Calhoun, Beshcizza, 6-1, 119). Old war horse is still grinding at the age of 8, but will need to return to the form he had early last year to challenge the favorite. Foster will be the gelding’s 34th career race and is another to consider if the track comes up sloppy. Last best effort was last year on Derby day in September (it’s still weird to write that) where he finished third in the G2 Alysheba. Prefer others.
6 – Warrior’s Charge (Cox, Geroux, 6-1, 119). Recent form suggests he’s not at peak level. Faltered as 2-1 second choice at Lone Star in early May, finishing sixth in a mile race in the slop. Son of Munnings has back class, but seems like a mile is more his gig. Using underneath because he has the speed to catch a piece.
7 – South Bend (Mott, Gaffalione, 12-1, 119). Son of Algorithms' best effort in a graded stake is a second in second-tier Ohio Derby last summer that vaulted him into last year’s Derby, in which he finished dead last. Won an allowance over Empty Tomb and next out winner Mighty Heart, last year’s dual Canadian classic winner of the Queen’s Plate and Prince of Wales. Yet to prove anything against classier horses so we’ll give him another race before backing.
8 – Maxfield (Walsh, Ortiz, 4-5, 121). Heavy favorite has only one loss in seven career races, the Big Cap in March at Santa Anita. Horse for the course at Churchill, winning all three races over the surface. Should have no issues with this field and stalking style fits perfectly with the way the pace looks to be setting up. The one to beat.
9 – Visitant (Morey, Graham, 6-1, 119). Best chance at an upset at a decent price. The 5-year-old son of Ghostzapper will try to turn the tables on the favorite after finishing second to him on Oaks Day. Has shown steady improvement and has the pedigree to outlast most of the contenders here. Fired a bullet workout earlier in the month and rider knows Churchill as well as anyone. Big threat.
Post Time Selections: 1 –Maxfield; 2 – Visitant; 3 – Chess Chief; 3 – Warrior’s Charge
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.