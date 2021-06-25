Post Time: Stephen Foster highlights big Churchill Downs card

6 – Warrior’s Charge (Cox, Geroux, 6-1, 119). Recent form suggests he’s not at peak level. Faltered as 2-1 second choice at Lone Star in early May, finishing sixth in a mile race in the slop. Son of Munnings has back class, but seems like a mile is more his gig. Using underneath because he has the speed to catch a piece.

7 – South Bend (Mott, Gaffalione, 12-1, 119). Son of Algorithms' best effort in a graded stake is a second in second-tier Ohio Derby last summer that vaulted him into last year’s Derby, in which he finished dead last. Won an allowance over Empty Tomb and next out winner Mighty Heart, last year’s dual Canadian classic winner of the Queen’s Plate and Prince of Wales. Yet to prove anything against classier horses so we’ll give him another race before backing.

8 – Maxfield (Walsh, Ortiz, 4-5, 121). Heavy favorite has only one loss in seven career races, the Big Cap in March at Santa Anita. Horse for the course at Churchill, winning all three races over the surface. Should have no issues with this field and stalking style fits perfectly with the way the pace looks to be setting up. The one to beat.