Post Time: Star-studded Saturday on the Kentucky Derby Trail

2 – Classic Causeway (Lynch, Ortiz, Jr., 7-2). Tampa Derby winner moves downstate to take on this tougher field. Drew well with the short distance to the first turn and should be able to run all day. Currently No. 3 in the NTRA Top Ten 3-year-old poll. Most recent workout at Palm Meadows hints that he’s sitting on a big one. The pick.

3 – Simplification (Sano, Ortiz, 5-2). Slight favorite comes off big win in the Fountain of Youth, which vaulted him into the Derby as he has 54 points. Sits just behind Classic Causeway at No. 5 in the NTRA poll and will look to avenge his defeat to White Abarrio in the Holy Bull, where he missed the break. Major player, but has found trouble in the past. Contender.

4 – King of Truth (Sanchez, Morelos, 50-1). Speed figures indicate he’s not up to par with the top horses in here. Son of Into Mischief would need to step up in a big way. Toss.

5 – Pappacap (Casse, Gonzalez, 10-1). Son of Gun Runner didn’t fire in the Risen Star and returns to Florida, where he broke his maiden as a 2-year-old. Has regressed since his second-place finish in the Juvenile and don’t see him returning to form even if his worktab is promising. Sitting this one out.