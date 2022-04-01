Post Time: Star-studded Saturday on the Kentucky Derby Trail

Two major Kentucky Derby prep races with star-studded fields are on tap Saturday evening.
The $1 million Grade 1 Florida Derby features the Holy Bull, Fountain of Youth and Tampa Bay Derby winners, in addition to last year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile runner-up.
The top four finishers at Gulfstream Park will earn 100-40-20-10 Kentucky Derby qualifying points, respectively. A field of 11 is scheduled to go to post at approximately 6:38 p.m. EDT as Race 14. The race can be seen on CNBC as part of a one-hour broadcast of the "Road to the Kentucky Derby" coverage starting at 6 p.m.
Later in the evening, the $1.25 million Grade 1 Arkansas Derby will go to post at 7:35 p.m. The field of nine at Oaklawn Park includes super filly Secret Oath, who will take on the boys for the first time. The race can be seen on either TVG or FS1.
Here’s a capsule look at the entries for the Florida Derby (post position, horse, trainer, jockey, ML odds in parenthesis):
Florida Derby – (Race 14 – Gulfstream Park, 1⅛ miles, post time: 6:38 p.m. EDT)
1 – Strike Hard (Williams, Alvarado, 20-1). Son of Flashback has yet to make a difference in a big race and seems a cut below this group. His best effort was a second-place finish in a non-graded stake on the Gulfstream surface, where he has a couple of wins. Not impressed.
2 – Classic Causeway (Lynch, Ortiz, Jr., 7-2). Tampa Derby winner moves downstate to take on this tougher field. Drew well with the short distance to the first turn and should be able to run all day. Currently No. 3 in the NTRA Top Ten 3-year-old poll. Most recent workout at Palm Meadows hints that he’s sitting on a big one. The pick.
3 – Simplification (Sano, Ortiz, 5-2). Slight favorite comes off big win in the Fountain of Youth, which vaulted him into the Derby as he has 54 points. Sits just behind Classic Causeway at No. 5 in the NTRA poll and will look to avenge his defeat to White Abarrio in the Holy Bull, where he missed the break. Major player, but has found trouble in the past. Contender.
4 – King of Truth (Sanchez, Morelos, 50-1). Speed figures indicate he’s not up to par with the top horses in here. Son of Into Mischief would need to step up in a big way. Toss.
5 – Pappacap (Casse, Gonzalez, 10-1). Son of Gun Runner didn’t fire in the Risen Star and returns to Florida, where he broke his maiden as a 2-year-old. Has regressed since his second-place finish in the Juvenile and don’t see him returning to form even if his worktab is promising. Sitting this one out.
6 – Charge It (Pletcher, Saez, 7-2). Trainer Todd Pletcher has won this race a record six times and has won five of the last eight editions. Brings it again with another impressive maiden breaker who is a son of Tapit. Working like a monster of late, but only his third career race. Tough to exclude TAP in this race.
7 – White Abarrio (Joseph, Jr., Gaffalione, 3-1). Lightly raced Holy Bull winner returns to the trail off a layoff, posting solid workouts coming into the race. Solid connections put him in the thick of things. Son of Race Day shouldn’t be ignored. Ranks No. 7 on NTRA poll and has a hot jockey aboard. In the mix.
8 – Cajun’s Magic (Yates, Rios, 30-1). Local connections enter this Florida-bred, who has been competitive in restricted races, but failed to impress in the Holy Bull when stepping into deeper waters. Pass.
9 – O Captain (Delgado, Rosario, 20-1). Lightly raced son of Carpe Diem finished a decent third in the Fountain of Youth and gets top rider Joel Rosario in the irons. If you’re looking for value outside of the top contenders, this is your horse to include. Has the pedigree to go long and Rosario fits this one well.
10 – Clapton (Alvarado, Jaramillo, 30-1). Hometown Florida-bred has nine career races, all over the Gulfstream strip. Goes two turns for the first time, which is not the angle one is looking for. Would be a huge upset.
11 – Steal Sunshine (Dibona, Reyes, 30-1). Son of Constitution has been on the improve after impressively breaking maiden in December. Outside post likely dooms his chances. Has potential underneath if things go his way.
Post Time Outlook: 1 – Classic Causeway; 2 – White Abarrio; 3 – Charge It, 4 – Simplification
Arkansas Derby – (Race 12 – Oaklawn Park, 1⅛-miles, post time: 7:35 p.m. EDT)
The main attraction is Secret Oath (5-2), a filly who is trying to qualify for the Kentucky Derby for trainer D. Wayne Lukas. Woodbine mainstay jockey Luis Contreras will be aboard the daughter of Arrogate.
She’ll have some solid competition, including West Coast shipper Doppelganger (3-1), a former Bob Baffert trainee that was moved to the Tim Yakteen barn. Hall of Famer John Velazquez will ride the son of Into Mischief and Yakteen takes the blinkers off this promising colt.
Rebel winner Un Ojo (6-1) faces a tougher field this time. The one-eyed gelding has likely already qualified for the Derby with the Rebel victory, but is the fourth choice on the morning line.
Lightly raced We the People (7-2), a son of Constitution, is a newcomer to the Derby Trail and has two impressive wins over the Oaklawn surface coming into the race.
Cyberknife (8-1) looked promising rounding the far turn in the Lecomte in New Orleans only to flatten in the stretch for Eclipse Award-winning trainer Brad Cox. He’ll look to rebound and qualify for the Derby.
Post Time Outlook: 1 – Doppleganger; 2 – Secret Oath; 3 – We the People; 4 - Cyberknife
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.