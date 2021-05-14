Post Time: Solid undercard highlights Preakness day

BALTIMORE – The longest day of racing starts at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course with a 14-race card highlighted by the Grade 1 Preakness Stakes.
The Preakness undercard features four graded stakes and four non-graded stakes.
NBC begins its coverage (Ch. 220, DirecTV) at 2 p.m. on the NBC Sports Network and switches over to NBC at 5 p.m. The Preakness (Race 13) goes to post at 6:50 p.m., with 10 horses looking to claim the second leg of the American Triple Crown.
The weather looks to be pristine, with highs in the mid-70’s on the north side of Baltimore.
Here’s a capsule look at the three stakes races heading into the Preakness, the last race in the late Pick-4.
Race 10 – Jim McKay Turf Sprint S. – 5 furlongs (Turf) – 4:05 p.m. EDT
Love the morning line on the rail horse 1-Boldor (6-1) in the Turf Sprint, named after the legendary broadcaster. He comes out of an exceptionally good Keeneland allowance race when he ran well from the inside. 4-The Critical Way (5-2) is the favorite and the main speed in the race with Luis Saez aboard. 13-Completed Pass (7-2) will have to work out a trip from an outside post, but fits in here. Irad Ortiz Jr. hops aboard the gelding 5-Hollis (6-1), who returns to the turf after a sharp effort on the dirt at Oaklawn.
Post Time Outlook: 1 – Boldor; 2 –The Critical Way; 3 –Completed Pass; 4 –Hollis
Race 11 – Maryland Sprint Match Series S. (G3) – 6 furlongs (Dirt) – 4:41 p.m. EDT
Possibly the toughest race on the card, the $50,000 sprint is wide open. 7-Breezy Gust (6-1) attracts Joel Rosario, and the Parx shipper should be on the engine. 2-Yodel E.A. Who (8-1) comes out of an impressive showing in a Belmont allowance race and is 8-3-2-0 at the distance. Could be a big day for Irad, who jumps aboard 8-Special Reserve (9-2) for Mike Maker and the cutback to 6 furlongs could be the right ingredient. 5-Strike Power (7-2) is a classy chestnut by Speightstown for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen.
Post Time Outlook: 1 –Breezy Gust; 2 –Yodel E.A. Who; 3 –Special Reserve; 4 –Strike Power
Race 12 – The Dinner Party (G2) – 1 1/16 miles (Turf) – 5:39 p.m. EDT
The $250,000 Dinner Party drew eight horses as the prelim to the Preakness. 5-Sacred Life (7-5) could be the logical single in the P4/P5 sequence and Javier Castellano is in the irons for top turf trainer Chad Brown. Rosario rides 2-English Bee (6-1) for Graham Motion, whose horses always fire on the big days. 6-Talk or Listen (8-1) will try to move forward for trainer Arnaud Delacour, with Flavien Prat aboard. Buffalo-based Bella Cavello Stables enters closer 4-Midnight Tea Time (10-1), who closed to win on the grass in a Keeneland allowance last out.
Post Time Outlook: 1 – Sacred Life; 2 –English Bee; 3 Talk or Listen; 4 –Midnight Tea Time
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.