Post Time: Solid undercard highlights Preakness day

BALTIMORE – The longest day of racing starts at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course with a 14-race card highlighted by the Grade 1 Preakness Stakes.

The Preakness undercard features four graded stakes and four non-graded stakes.

NBC begins its coverage (Ch. 220, DirecTV) at 2 p.m. on the NBC Sports Network and switches over to NBC at 5 p.m. The Preakness (Race 13) goes to post at 6:50 p.m., with 10 horses looking to claim the second leg of the American Triple Crown.

The weather looks to be pristine, with highs in the mid-70’s on the north side of Baltimore.

Here’s a capsule look at the three stakes races heading into the Preakness, the last race in the late Pick-4.

Race 10 – Jim McKay Turf Sprint S. – 5 furlongs (Turf) – 4:05 p.m. EDT