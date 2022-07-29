Post Time: Small, but quality field tackles Jim Dandy at Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Only five horses will take to the gate on Saturday in the $600,000 Grade 2 Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga Race Course, but the short field will feature some of the most talented 3-year-olds in the land.

Grade 1 winners Early Voting and Zandon will join the talented Epicenter in the feature race at the Spa.

Early Voting runs for the first time since winning the Preakness Stakes in May. Blue Grass winner Zandon, returns after his third-place finish in Louisville at the Kentucky Derby. Epicenter, still looking for his first Grade 1 win, finished second in each of the first two legs of the Triple Crown.

The Dandy is the traditional prep race for Saratoga’s biggest race, the $1.25 million Travers, scheduled for Aug. 27. The Dandy has produced 18 Travers winners, of which 12 completed the Dandy-Travers double. However, the Dandy has produced a longshot winner or two in its 59-year history.

In 2016, Eric Guillot’s Laoban shocked the Spa faithful at odds of 27-1, and the following year, Good Samaritan won over a five-horse field at the longest price in the field at 8-1.

The race is named in honor of the 1930 Travers Stakes winner who defeated Triple Crown winner Gallant Fox at odds of 100-1.

Post time for the Jim Dandy is 5:37 p.m. and is slated for Race 9 on the 11-race card. The Jim Dandy will be televised live in a 90-minute broadcast on Fox Sports starting at 4:30 Eastern.

The $350,000 Grade 1 Alfred G. Vanderbilt also will be televised as part of the broadcast (4:50 p.m. post), a six-furlong sprint featuring the talented Jackie’s Warrior, who is 4-for-4 lifetime at the Spa.

Race 6 on the Jim Dandy undercard is the fourth annual John G. Cansdale Memorial, a 1 1/16-mile race on the inner turf course named after the late Buffalo native and former executive director of the New York State Racing and Wagering Board who died in October 2018.

Let’s take a look at the Jim Dandy field from top to bottom (post position, trainer, jockey, morning line odds in parenthesis):

1 – Western River (Brisset, Santana, Jr., 20-1). Longest shot on the board has only one graded stakes race on his resume, a distant fourth-place finish in the Grade 3 Peter Pan at Belmont Park. Son of Tapit rebounded to win an allowance race at Churchill Downs. Sometimes it’s practical to play the longest shot on the board in a short field. This is not one of those days. Pass.

2 – Epicenter (Asmussen, Rosario, 3-2). Bridesmaid in both his Triple Crown efforts and the favorite in each of his last three races. His trainer, Steve Asmussen, is enduring a cold spell at the Spa, and the son of Not This Time could cure those ills with a victory. Joel Rosario has been hot at the Spa and will have less traffic to deal with than he encountered on the Triple Crown trail. He’ll be in the mix, but likely the bridesmaid again.

3 – Tawny Port (Cox, Ortiz Jr., 8-1). Came back after a solid seventh-place finish in the Derby to win the Grade 3 Ohio Derby at Thistledown. Qualified for the Derby with a second on the synthetic at Turfway Park followed by a win in the Grade 3 Lexington at Keeneland. Son of Pioneerof the Nile can handle the distance and could be the surprise horse in the field. A good colt, but still seems a cut below the top three.

4 – Early Voting (Brown, Ortiz, 8-5). Morning-line favorite and my Preakness top pick returns and finds a race without a lot of speed. Nine-furlong distance should suit his running style perfectly and the son of Gun Runner should continue to move forward. Trainer Chad Brown has his best 3-year-old crop of his career, and he longs to win the Travers. This could be the year he wins his hometown race. I’m sticking with him to win with a front-running pace scenario that takes him gate-to-wire. The pick.

5 – Zandon (Brown, Prat, 2-1). Interested to see how the son of Upstart comes back after the long layoff after the Derby. Seems to relish the longer distances, and I think will be a bigger factor in the Travers. Expected to run well, the lack of speed to run into is likely his downfall here. Keeping him in the pocket for Travers day.

Post Time Outlook: 1 – Early Voting; 2 – Epicenter: 3 – Zandon; 4 – Tawny Port

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.