Post Time: Saratoga Race Course ready to welcome fans as meet gets underway

Time to pack up the car and head down the Thruway to North America’s oldest sporting venue as Saratoga Race Course is open for business.
The Spa opens for the 153rd time Thursday with 10 races on opening day of the 40-day race meet. The New York Racing Association, or NYRA, will welcome fans after a one-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.
“This season will be a celebration like no other in Saratoga’s long and storied history and we are thrilled to open the gates to the best fans in racing,” NYRA CEO Dave O’Rourke said.
Walking through the track last year on Travers Day, held in early August as a Kentucky Derby qualifying race, was one of the most surreal moments the racing season had to offer.
Sitting in the Turf Terrace outdoors, as opposed to the Saratoga press box, in the exact location where I watched Flower Alley and jockey John Velazquez win the 2005 Travers, brought back memories of my first Travers.
To see Sackatoga Stables’ Tiz the Law romp home last August in front of the empty grandstand was bittersweet as his connections could not enjoy the plaudits from the Saratoga faithful.
So we’re off with a jam-packed meet featuring plenty of quality racing action at the old Spa.
Highlighted by the $1.25 million Grade 1 Runhappy Travers Stakes on Aug. 28 and the $1 million Grade 1 Whitney on Aug. 7, the 2021 summer meet has 76 stakes worth $21.5 million in purses.
Essential Quality, the Belmont Stakes winner, is on the Saratoga backstretch and is pointing to the Grade 2 Jim Dandy on July 31 in preparation for the Travers. The 3-year-old son of Tapit is one of the biggest stars expected to appear on the grand Saratoga stage.
Thursday’s opening day card will feature the Grade 3 Quick Call and the traditional opening day race, the Grade 3 Schuylerville Stakes for 2-year-old fillies.
The Quick Call, a 5 1/2-furlong turf sprint, includes heavy favorite Golden Pal (1-2), last year’s Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint winner, who will take on a field of seven 3-year-olds.
Trainer Wesley Ward sends Runhappy filly and 8-5 favorite Happy Soul to the gate to take on nine fillies in the Schuylerville. Be wary of the Steve Asmussen/Ricardo Santana Jr. combination that has thrived in this race in the past. They send out Eagle Express (10-1), who ships in from Lone Star Park.
The first Grade 1 race will be the $500,000 Diana for fillies and males 4 years and up going 1 1/8 miles on the turf.
Next weekend will feature the Grade 1 $500,000 Coaching Club American Oaks, the key prep for the Grade 1 Alabama scheduled for Aug. 21.
The 152nd renewal of the Grade 1, $1.25 million Travers will be the centerpiece of a blockbuster day of racing. The card will include seven stakes, including six Grade 1 events, offering $4.6 million in total purse money with automatic berths in the Breeders’ Cup to the winners of three Grade 1 races: the $750,000 Resorts World Casino Sword Dancer, the $600,000 Personal Ensign and the $500,000 Ketel One Ballerina.
The Travers Day card also will include the Grade 1, $600,000 Forego and the Grade 1, $500,000 H. Allen Jerkens Memorial for 3-year-olds. Rounding out the signature day at the Spa is the Grade 2, $400,000 Ballston Spa.
If you can’t make it to the Spa, the NYRA and Fox Sports have announced that "Saratoga Live" will return providing in-depth coverage of the meeting. "Saratoga Live" will provide full card coverage of nearly every race day to a national audience on the Fox Sports family of networks beginning Thursday. SNY will air "America's Day at the Races" and "Saratoga Live" on select weekends.
If you’re visiting the Spa, the NYRA announced three new hospitality areas. The Spa Verandas at the Top of the Stretch, Tailgate at the Turn picnic area and the newly expanded section of The Stretch will welcome fans for the first time Thursday.
The Spa Verandas will replace the former Top of the Stretch reserved picnic areas with six new, partially covered sections offering a modern and casual outdoor experience.
The Tailgate at the Turn drive-up picnic section features a casual atmosphere offering a unique vantage point of thoroughbreds rounding the first turn.
As a result of its continued popularity since being introduced during the 2018 season, the Stretch will expand to feature an additional 15 lounge boxes located in Section T of the Grandstand.
Reservations for these three areas as well as the other traditional seating areas at Saratoga can be made at NYRA.com/Saratoga or through a Ticketmaster account.
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.