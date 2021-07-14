Post Time: Saratoga Race Course ready to welcome fans as meet gets underway

Essential Quality, the Belmont Stakes winner, is on the Saratoga backstretch and is pointing to the Grade 2 Jim Dandy on July 31 in preparation for the Travers. The 3-year-old son of Tapit is one of the biggest stars expected to appear on the grand Saratoga stage.

Thursday’s opening day card will feature the Grade 3 Quick Call and the traditional opening day race, the Grade 3 Schuylerville Stakes for 2-year-old fillies.

The Quick Call, a 5 1/2-furlong turf sprint, includes heavy favorite Golden Pal (1-2), last year’s Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint winner, who will take on a field of seven 3-year-olds.

Trainer Wesley Ward sends Runhappy filly and 8-5 favorite Happy Soul to the gate to take on nine fillies in the Schuylerville. Be wary of the Steve Asmussen/Ricardo Santana Jr. combination that has thrived in this race in the past. They send out Eagle Express (10-1), who ships in from Lone Star Park.

The first Grade 1 race will be the $500,000 Diana for fillies and males 4 years and up going 1 1/8 miles on the turf.

Next weekend will feature the Grade 1 $500,000 Coaching Club American Oaks, the key prep for the Grade 1 Alabama scheduled for Aug. 21.