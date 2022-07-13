Post Time: Saratoga packs big summer punch of quality racing

It’s Christmas in July for horseplayers on Thursday as Saratoga Race Course opens for business with plenty of superstars lining the barns on the backstretch of North America’s oldest sporting venue.

The Spa’s 154th season of racing debuts with 10 races for the opening day of the 40-day race meet.

In the backdrop of the Adirondacks, the summer place to be will be buzzing with activity as racing resumes every Wednesday through Sunday through Labor Day.

The drive down the Thruway is worth it as some of the world’s top thoroughbreds will compete at the boutique meeting where every thoroughbred owner desires a moment in the winner’s circle on Union Avenue.

The meet will be highlighted by the $1.25 million Grade 1 Travers Stakes for 3-year-olds on Aug. 27, a race in which the divisional title could be on the line. A visit from Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is in the cards as well as second-place finisher Epicenter, who will look to avenge his defeat on the First Saturday of May.

The Classic division will be well represented in the premier race for older horses on Aug. 6 for the $1 million Whitney Stakes, one of the best weekends to attend the Spa during the meeting.

Overall, the meeting will feature 77 stakes races, with at least one a day, worth $22.6 million in total purses. Overall, NYRA announced increases of more than $1.6 million to its purse schedule for the 2022 meeting.

The filly divisions should be well-represented with D. Wayne Lukas’ Secret Oath set to appear in the Coaching Club American Oaks and likely the Alabama later in the meet. The Kentucky Oaks winner last was seen taking on the boys in the Preakness, where she finished a respectable fourth.

“We're pleased to be able to offer these purse increases across the middle core of our racing program," said Frank Gabriel, Jr., NYRA’s Senior Vice President of Racing Operations. "These purse increases should only add to the already competitive racing on offer at the nation's greatest race meet."

With the exception of 12-race cards, Travers Day, Whitney Day and Closing Weekend, first post on live race days will be 1:05 p.m. EDT.

The 153rd running of the Travers will highlight an action-packed Aug. 27 card that includes five other graded stakes worth a total of $4.1 million.

There will be a number of new wagering opportunities at the meet that will offer special wagers on marquee days at the track. Some of the wagers include:

Two-day Double: The two-day double will be offered on Saturday, Aug. 6, through Sunday, Aug. 7, and features the middle legs of the Turf Triple Series with the Grade 1, $1 million Saratoga Derby Invitational on Saturday and the Grade 3, $700,000 Belmont Oaks Invitational on Sunday with a base wager of $1.

Two-day Pick 6: The two-day Pick 6 will be offered twice during the Saratoga meet: on Friday, Aug. 26, for New York-bred Showcase Day through Saturday, Aug. 27, for Grade 1 Runhappy Travers Day; and on Sunday, Sept. 4, which features the Grade 1 Spinaway, through Monday, Sept. 5, to close the meet with the Grade 1 Hopeful with a base wager of 20 cents.

Cross Country Pick 5: The Cross County Pick 5 will be offered on most Saturdays at Saratoga, plus three Sundays on Aug. 7, 14 and 21. This wager will not be available on the Travers Day card. A special cross-breed sequence will be offered on Saturday, Aug. 6, in conjunction with the standardbred card on Hambletonian Day at Meadowlands Racetrack. The base wager will be 50 cents.

NYRA Triple Play: The NYRA Triple Play is a Pick 3 wager with a $3 bet minimum. Introduced at this year’s spring/summer meet at Belmont Park, the NYRA Triple Play will feature three specially selected races every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Saratoga.

Opening Day kicks off the season with the Grade 3, $175,000 Schuylerville for 2-year-old fillies and the inaugural running of the one-mile, $135,000 Wilton for sophomore fillies to be contested out of the reconstructed Wilson Chute.

The Wilson Chute, last in use in 1972, was named to honor the contributions of the late Richard T. Wilson, a banker and President of the Saratoga Racing Association for most of the first quarter of the 20th century. The reconstructed Wilson Chute will carefully follow the route of the original chute along the Clubhouse Turn just to the west of the 1863 Club and marks the return of one-mile races on the Saratoga main track.

What would a Post Time column be without some predictions?

Top Trainer: Chad Brown. Not going too far out on a limb on this one. Brown has wrestled this title away from Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher in recent years and looks loaded for bear again.

Top Jockey: Flavien Prat. The Frenchman has moved his tack east for the Spa meeting for the first time and will look to dethrone the Ortiz brothers on their home turf.

Top Owner: Klaravich Stables. If you go with Chad, you have to go with Seth. Not a huge reach, but history says this duo continues to dominate.

Travers Winner: Epicenter sheds his second-itis to win the meet’s feature race.

Alabama Winner: Secret Oath loves to go long and captures the 3-year-old division with a win.

Head down the Thruway, turn left on Route 87 and discover the magic of Saratoga.

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.