Post Time: Rombauer fast money at Preakness

McCarthy gave credit to his mentor, Hall of Fame-elect trainer Todd Pletcher, who is still seeking his first Preakness victory.

“Everything we do sort of channels what we did when I worked there,” said McCarthy. “I always try to refer to something he would do. It’s strand to believe that I’ve won something he hasn’t. I’m sure that won’t last for long.”

For Medina Spirit, it just wasn’t meant to be as he was pressured early by Midnight Bourbon and didn’t get the same trip as he did in Louisville. Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez lauded his gutsy colt for his effort.

“I knew he was going to be pressed today and I was hoping he wasn’t going to overdo it, but he did,” said Velazquez. “By the quarter pole, the other horse (Midnight Bourbon) put his head in front but he kept fighting. Most horses when they get passed at the quarter pole just give up and he kept running. You have to give it to him.”

Medina Spirit’s connections will now await the split sample test results to see if their Kentucky Derby win will be upheld or face disqualification due to confirmation of the well documented positive drug test disclosed earlier this week.