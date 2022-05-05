Post Time: Rochester-based jockey – and Bills Mafia member – to ride in Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A full-fledged member of the Bills Mafia will be riding in Saturday’s 148th edition of the Kentucky Derby.

Reylu Gutierrez, a rising star in the jockey room, will ride Barber Road on Saturday in the Run for the Roses and will be in the irons aboard the filly, Hidden Connection in Friday’s Kentucky Oaks.

The Victor High School graduate, who will ride in both premier events for the first time, made sure he pledged his allegiance to his favorite professional football team on the backstretch Thursday morning outside of Barn 46 at Churchill Downs.

The 26-year-old jockey has come a long way from winning his first race at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack, his home track where his father, Luis, trains, five years ago. On Saturday, he’ll enter gate No. 14 at approximately 6:57 p.m. aboard the son of Race Day on the biggest stage in the world in front of more than 150,000 fans.

“It is surreal, being from where I’m from, a lot of local people that mean a lot to me helped me to be here today,” said Gutierrez. “I’m very fond of Buffalo, as well as Rochester, my sister and cousin went to UB and it’s a great place to grow up in, Western New York.”

Gutierrez won his first race at Finger Lakes in 2017, was a finalist for the apprentice jockey Eclipse Award in 2018 and has won 444 career races in 3,353 lifetime starts through Wednesday. He was around horses early in his life, assisting his father early mornings at Finger Lakes.

He’ll compete on racing’s biggest stage Saturday that has a purse of $3 million. He'll be back at Finger Lakes on Tuesday, when he is scheduled to ride in the second race aboard Super Twenty Seven in a $5,000 claiming race.

His athletic ability to ride a 1,000-pound animal and pilot him through a 20-horse field can be credited to playing sports during his youth in suburban Rochester.

Gutierrez played both lacrosse and basketball and even dabbled in modified football growing up in Victor. “I was an attackman in lacrosse, the athleticism needed can be correlated to the horses. You have to be able to be agile in order to be a rider,” said Gutierrez.

One of his basketball teammates at Victor during his freshman and sophomore years, Pat Metzger, described Gutierrez as a good teammate who showed leadership abilities on the court.

“He was the team leader,” Metzger said of his point guard. “He was always trying to make the people around him better. I think those are two pretty good traits he displayed on any kind of athletic field he stepped on.”

Trainer John Ortiz, who will give Gutierrez a leg up on Barber Road late Saturday afternoon in the Churchill paddock, met him at Turfway Park and knew right away that he was a special person.

Always hustling, Gutierrez convinced Ortiz to give him a shot and the trainer put him on a horse that won at Lone Star Park and their relationship was off to the races.

“He’s so intellectual and smart when it comes to making the right move and good decisions on and off the race track,” said Ortiz. “That’s what I like about him, he’s just a good kid with a good head on his shoulders. He has a very bright future.”

Gutierrez graduated from SUNY Cortland in 2017 with a degree in exercise science. He’s in the minority in the jockey room having a degree, which will present him with many opportunities once his racing career ends.

“I hope to retire one day from riding and be a physical therapist. I want to continue to push myself to another level,” said Gutierrez. “I’m thankful for my degree. It’s definitely helped me.”

Asked if he will be intimidated in a jockey room full of stars, including brothers Irad and Jose Ortiz, in addition to Hall of Famer Mike Smith, Gutierrez flashed his trademark smile discussing the relationships he’s built in the room.

“I’ve rode against Irad and Jose throughout my career but never on this level. Irad has helped me a lot in my career, he’s been kind off a big brother figure to me,” said Gutierrez. “But being next to Mike Smith being in the Hall of Fame, one of the greatest of all time. Seeing and talking to him, he’s just the kindest man and always ready to impart his wisdom, it’s just an honor.”

He is off to a good start since his arrival at Churchill Downs, winning three races on Wednesday afternoon, including two for Ortiz. The big win was the $160,000 St. Matthews Overnight Stakes aboard Top Gunner for the trainer that gave him the nod for the Derby.

Ortiz was quick to dispel the notion that Gutierrez is a rookie rider.

“I wouldn’t necessarily call him a rookie at this point, we’re just new to the big scene, that’s all,” explained Ortiz. “He’s a very experienced rider. We’re just giving him the experience, as well as mine, I’ve never been here as well. We’re having a good experience together in the big leagues.”

The young man seemed at ease as a slight breeze was blowing between the barns on a sunny morning. You wouldn’t know that he was about to ride in two of the most pressure-packed races that horse racing has to offer over the next two days.

The engaging jockey provided a final thought before disappearing into Ortiz’ barn. “I am a big Bills fan, we’re winning the championship this year. I will not accept anything less than that.”

Gene Kershner is the turf writer for The Buffalo News, a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association and tweets @EquiSpace.

