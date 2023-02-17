The 16-race "Kentucky Derby Championship Series” kicks off at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans on Saturday with the $400,000 Grade 2 Risen Star Stakes.

A key prep race for the Louisiana Derby, the Risen Star is a 1⅛-mile journey around the Louisiana strip. The lukewarm 3-1 favorite is Smarty Jones winner Victory Formation, who has won all three of this career races.

The race drew a full field of 14 wherein the top five finishers of the race will be distributed Kentucky Derby qualifying points on a 50-20-15-10-5 basis.

The race is part of a brilliant 13-race card that includes two non-graded stakes and three other graded stakes including the Grade 3 Mineshaft, the Grade 3 Fair Grounds and the Grade 2 Rachel Alexandra, a qualifying race for the Kentucky Oaks.

Here’s a capsule look at the entries for the Risen Star (post position, horse, trainer, jockey, ML odds in parenthesis):

Race 13 – Fair Grounds, Post Time: approximately 7:04 p.m. ET

1 – Quite as Midnight (Chalters, Nieves, 50-1). Longest shot on the board drew the rail. Son of Midnight Lute ships in from the local bullring, Delta Downs, to take on the big boys. Will try two turns for the first time. No shot.

2 – Single Ruler (Desormeaux, Riquelme, 30-1). Inside three are all longshots and this son of Empire Maker finally broke his maiden in his fifth try. Local connections will give it a shot, but big move up in class. Pass.

3 – Shaq Diesel (Richards, Beschizza, 30-1). Shipper from Tampa dons the name of former LSU hoop star and hopes return to the bayou bears well for son of Khozan. Speed figures lacking but won after trainer change to Renaldo Richards last out so connections taking a shot at advancing on the Derby trail. Looking elsewhere.

4 – Determinedly (Casse, Gutierrez, 8-1). Won impressively on Lecomte undercard last month and gets Rochester native Reylu Gutierrez in the irons for Mark Casse. Son of Cairo Prince just held on against rival Tapit’s Conquest, who drew into the middle of the field. Contender.

5 – Harlocap (Asmussen, Velazquez, 8-1). Has moved forward in all three of his races on the West coast and Johnny V ships in to retain the mount. Son of Justify out of a Bodemeister mare screams speed. Handled the stretch out last out and could be a factor on the front end. Don’t discount.

6 – Angel of Empire (Cox, Saez, 8-1). Top connections will race the son of Classic Empire after gathering four points in the Smarty Jones for his second-place finish at Oaklawn. Brad Cox is winning at a whopping 43% at the Fair Grounds meeting so you have to pay attention to anything he runs. Possibly underneath in exotics.

7 – Sun Thunder (McPeek, Hernandez, 15-1). Finished a non-threatening fourth in the Southwest to grab four points in the slop at Oaklawn. Ships down to NOLA to give the Fair Grounds strip a chance. Breeding suggests the longer he goes, the better. Will need to see more before backing this son of Into Mischief.

8 – Tapit’s Conquest (Cox, Geroux, 6-1). Decent price on horse that was closing in on Determinedly on the optional claimer on the Lecomte undercard. Should relish the extra 1/16-th of a mile. Comes in second off the layoff for the red-hot Cox. The Post Time selection.

9 – Curly Jack (Amoss, Morales, 8-1). Trainer Thomas Amoss is firing at 31% on his hometown track is worth a look at the price. Finished second to Lecomte winner Instant Coffee in Grade 2 Kentucky Jockey Club last November and was closing late. Added distance in his 2023 debut could prove the answer for the son of Good Magic. Willing to give him a chance. Win threat.

10 – Two Phil’s (Rivelli, Loveberry, 9-2). My pick in the Lecomte didn’t disappoint, finishing second to Instant Coffee. Started to fade late, however, and the added distance might be his undoing. Sire was one of my favorite horses, but this just might be too much to ask.

11 – Silver Heist (Asmussen, Lanerie, 12-1). Third-place finisher in the aforementioned loaded Lecomte undercard race. Son of Tapit is lightly raced and work tab shows gray colt could be ready to fire. Solid connections who know how to win at the Fair Grounds. Interesting.

12 – Crupi (Pletcher, Graham, 15-1). Not exactly one of Todd Pletcher's first-stringers, as he’s still looking to break his maiden after five career races. On the positive side, he’s never missed the board, but the waters are much deeper here.

13 – Victory Formation (Cox, Prat, 3-1). Unbeaten morning-line favorite draws outside for Cox. Top jock Prat ships in to ride for the Eclipse winning trainer. Well-traveled son of Tapwrit has three career wins at Keeneland, Churchill Downs and Oaklawn, respectively, so shipping into a foreign track shouldn’t be an issue. Outside post is a challenge and faces tougher, but is still the one to beat.

14 – Private Creed (Asmussen, Gaffalione, 12-1). Tries dirt for the first time in seventh career race. Hard to back based on that and his first trip around two turns and the far outside post. Too many things working against the son of Jimmy Creed.

Post Time Outlook: 1 –Tapit’s Conquest; 2 – Curly Jack; 3 – Harlocap; 4 – Victory Formation

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.