Post Time: Risen Star kicks off ‘Derby Chmpionship Series’

The 16-race “Kentucky Derby Championship Series” kicks off at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans on Saturday with the $400,000 Grade 2 Risen Star Stakes.
The key prep race for the Louisiana Derby is a 1 1/8-mile journey around the Louisiana strip. The tepid 7-2 favorite is Kentucky Jockey Club winner Smile Happy, who will make his 3-year-old debut at the New Orleans track.
The race drew a field of 10, wherein the top four finishers of the race will be distributed Kentucky Derby qualifying points on a 50-20-10-5 basis.
The race is part of a brilliant 13-race card that includes two non-graded stakes and three other graded stakes, including the Grade 3 Mineshaft, the Grade 3 Fair Grounds and the Grade 2 Rachel Alexandra, a qualifying race for the Kentucky Oaks.
Here’s a capsule look at the entries for the Risen Star (post position, horse, trainer, jockey, ML odds in parentheses):
Race 13 – Fair Grounds, Post Time: approximately 6:58 p.m. ET
1 – Pappacap (Casse, Gaffalione, 4-1). Grabbed two points for his third-place finish in the Lecomte and is actually sitting atop the Derby leaderboard with 14 points, due mainly to his second-place finish in last year’s Juvenile. A solid showing could put him in the gate in Louisville for trainer Casse, who is seeking his first Derby win as a trainer. He’s definitely a threat second off the layoff and posted an eye-opening work on Feb. 12, going four furlongs. Contender.
2 – Russian Tank (Dorochencko, Veca, 50-1). Son of Tourist has been all over the place, running on turf, off tracks, synthetic and dirt in eight career starts. Hard to get a handle on whether he is a contender or pretender, but betting on the latter. Broke his maiden on the turf here in Louisiana, but can’t see him threatening this hearty group.
3 – Trafalgar (Stall Jr., Hernandez, 10-1). Stall puts the blinkers on the son of Lord Nelson, who threatened briefly in the Lecomte and held on for fourth. The son of Lord Nelson needs to continue to move forward and could see himself underneath in the exotics with local rider Hernandez aboard.
4 – Tawny Port (Cox, Geroux, 12-1). Lightly raced colt has the pedigree to go long, but tries dirt and two turns for the first time, which is two variables to consider when heading to the windows. He’s 2-for-2 at a mile over the synthetic at Turfway. His Eclipse-winning trainer is the only thing that would give one pause.
5 – Epicenter (Asmussen, Rosario, 4-1). Major player who was nailed at the wire in the Lecomte. Top connections put him in the thick of things in this race and he’ll use the experience in the last to try and hold off the favorite late. The son of Not This Time will try not to duplicate the Lecomte and is the Post Time pick.
6 – Pioneer of Medina (Pletcher, Saez, 10-1). Todd Pletcher loves the Derby trail and he’ll have Luis sending the son of Pioneer of the Nile on the front end to try and steal the race. His colts tend to move forward in races like this, and he has a win over the surface going two turns. Not out of the question and will be using underneath.
7 – Zandon (Brown, Ortiz, 9-2). Chad ships in the lightly raced son of Upstart from the Big A after being nosed out of the Remsen by a horse who finished strong in last week’s Holy Bull. Sharp workout says he’s ready to roll and should be in the mix. Dangerous.
8 – Smile Happy (McPeek, Lanerie, 7-2). Slight favorite was impressive in the fall at Churchill in a key race where the runners up both came back to win including last week’s Holy Bull winner. The son of Runhappy out of a Pleasant Tap mare has the speed and stamina to be a true Derby contender. Makes his 2022 debut and may have to shake the rust off, but is still the one to beat.
9 – Bodock (Cox, Pedroza, 10-1). Son of Street Boss stretches out for the first time for Cox. Undefeated in two career races, he drew outside, which is not a benefit with the short distance to the first turn. Will have to make a big move forward against a solid field going two turns for the first time. Waters seem a little deep for this one.
10 – Slow Down Andy (O’Neill, Gutierrez, 9-2). Los Alamitos Futurity winner ships in from California for connections that have won the Derby with his sire Nyquist and I’ll Have Another, so you can’t discount the chestnut colt. Pedigree seems to be lacking stamina on the dam side, and combined with the outside draw, is just enough to scare me away.
Post Time Outlook: 1 – Epicenter; 2 – Smile Happy; 3 – Zandon; 4 – Pappacap
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.