Post Time: Risen Star kicks off ‘Derby Chmpionship Series’

6 – Pioneer of Medina (Pletcher, Saez, 10-1). Todd Pletcher loves the Derby trail and he’ll have Luis sending the son of Pioneer of the Nile on the front end to try and steal the race. His colts tend to move forward in races like this, and he has a win over the surface going two turns. Not out of the question and will be using underneath.

7 – Zandon (Brown, Ortiz, 9-2). Chad ships in the lightly raced son of Upstart from the Big A after being nosed out of the Remsen by a horse who finished strong in last week’s Holy Bull. Sharp workout says he’s ready to roll and should be in the mix. Dangerous.

8 – Smile Happy (McPeek, Lanerie, 7-2). Slight favorite was impressive in the fall at Churchill in a key race where the runners up both came back to win including last week’s Holy Bull winner. The son of Runhappy out of a Pleasant Tap mare has the speed and stamina to be a true Derby contender. Makes his 2022 debut and may have to shake the rust off, but is still the one to beat.