The Kentucky Derby trail passes through Arkansas on Saturday for a key prep race on the road to Louisville.

Oaklawn Park will be the site for the $1 million Rebel Stakes, where a large field of 11 sophomore colts will be seeking valuable Derby points.

Last Saturday, the 16-race "Kentucky Derby Championship Series” kicked off at the Fair Grounds, where Angel of Empire garnered 50 points to secure a gate on the First Saturday of May for trainer Brad Cox.

Cox is back this weekend with the morning-line favorite in Verifying (2-1), in addition to the second choice in Giant Mischief (5-2).

The race will be 1 1/6 miles. The top five finishers will receive qualifying points on a 50-20-15-10-5 basis.

The race is part of a 12-race card that includes the $300,000 Grade 3 Honeybee, a qualifying race for the Kentucky Oaks.

Here’s a capsule look at the entries for the Rebel (post position, horse, trainer, jockey, ML odds in parenthesis):

Race 11 – Oaklawn Park, Post Time: 6:23 p.m. ET

1 – Verifying (Cox, Geroux, 2-1). Son of Justify comes in second off the layoff and draws the rail as the big favorite. Has yet to win a graded stakes race in his four-race career, but should improve as distances get longer. The one to beat.

2 – Powerful (Asmussen, Castillo, 20-1). Son of Derby winner Nyquist runs back after a win in a non-graded stake in a sprint race at Churchill Downs. If you draw a line through his Futurity at Keeneland and figure he can get the distance based on pedigree, he’s worth a shot at an inflated price.

3 – Red Route One (Asmussen, Torres, 10-1). One of three Steve Asmussen trainees in the race finished a distant second to Arabian Knight in the Southwest. Not getting the love from the morning-line handicapper, Winchell homebred could be the sneaky selection in the race. Son of Gun Runner doesn’t get from one of Asmussen’s go-to riders, which will likely give bettors some pause.

4 – Gun Pilot (Asmussen, Santana Jr., 8-1). Another son of Gun Runner gets Ricardo Santana Jr. in the irons. Three Chimneys homebred makes graded stakes debut on the big stage and takes on the favorite for the second time. In the first matchup against Verifying, he finished 5-plus lengths behind. Another who should improve as the races stretch out. Interesting.

5 – Giant Mischief (Cox, Ortiz Jr., 5-2). Cox is loaded for bear in this race and the son of Into Mischief has ace rider Irad Ortiz Jr. aboard. Ships in from Remington Park after a second-place finish in Springboard Mile. Has a win over the highly regarded Baffert horse Arabian Lion. Hard to ignore connections. Contender.

6 – Reincarnate (Yakteen, Velazquez, 7-2). Transferee from the Bob Baffert barn due to his ban at Churchill Downs has Hall of Famer Johnny V in the saddle. Has not missed the exacta in five career races. If you’re trying to beat the Cox pair, this is where many will land. The Post Time selection.

7 – Confidence Game (Desormeaux, Graham, 15-1). Son of Candy Ride, ships up from the Fair Grounds after a third-place finish in the Grade 3 Lecomte, where he secured six Derby points. Sits in 24th on the leaderboard. Will need a supreme effort to vault upward. Sitting this one out.

8 – Talladega (Brisset, Prat, 30-1). Longest shot on the board broke his maiden last out in his fourth attempt. Seems to be up against it in this field. Breeding suggests he can continue to move forward and has a sharp workout on his tab. Consider underneath in the exotics.

9 – Event Detail (Lobo, Corrales, 30-1) Son of Pegasus winner City of Light broke his maiden his third career start on the synthetic at Turfway. Runs for a trainer who wins at a 24% clip when shipping in. Hard to back a colt who finished way back in his lone dirt start.

10 – Bourbon Bash (Lukas, Michel, 20-1). D. Wayne sends out another City of Light progeny and puts a local jock on top. Since breaking his maiden impressively at Saratoga last summer has yet to make much noise. Seems to be in over his head.

11 – Frosted Departure (McPeek, Arrieta, 20-1). Son of Frosted’s best efforts are at shorter distances. Routing has not been up to par to contend with this group. Outside post adds more difficulty to the task at hand.

Post Time Outlook: 1 – Reincarnate; 2 – Verifying; 3 – Gun Pilot; 4 – Talladega

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.