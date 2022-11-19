Post Time: Racing Kreskin reviews 2022 predictions

The annual Racing Kreskin predictions are in the books for 2022.

After batting .300 in 2021, the Racing Kreskin was looking to best last year’s record. He showed some early season success before riding into the sunset after the recently completed Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland Race Course.

His New Year’s Day selections from well before the racing season gets into gear are a tradition that continue in this corner and he’s already looking into his crystal ball for his 2023 picks in six weeks.

Let’s get right down to business and review each of this year’s predictions and results:

Life Is Good upsets Knicks Go in the Pegasus. He sure did. The Todd Pletcher-trained colt crushed the field, which included 2021 Horse of the Year Knicks Go, by 3¼ lengths to kick off a season of ups and downs for the son of Into Mischief. He ended up winning two more Grade 1’s (Whitney, Woodward), finishing in the NTRA top five in its final poll of the year. Have to win the opener in order to have a chance to sweep the card.

We have a DQ in one of the Derby prep races. The 50- and 100-point qualifying races lacked a disqualification, so the sweep was dead before the first Saturday in May. Went 1-for-2 through the prep season.

The Kentucky Derby winner will come from an outside gate between 14 and 20. Nailed it and boy, did the Racing Kreskin. Rich Strike, wearing saddle towel No. 21 came out of gate No. 20 as an also eligible entry after Ethereal Road was scratched, stole the Derby at odds of 80-1. We’re 2-for-3, folks.

The Derby winner will come out of the Santa Anita Derby. Florence, Ky., has never been mistaken for suburban Los Angeles. The Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turfway Park served as the prep race of choice for the Derby winner. Not since Animal Kingdom won in 2011 has a horse came out of that prep. Back to .500 on the scorecard.

Bob Baffert won’t train this year’s Derby winner. OK, so this one was a gimme, although Baffert has some of the best lawyers in the land. His two-year ban was upheld. Neither of his transferred colts (Messier and Taiba) sniffed the board in the Derby, either. At the halfway point, we’re 3-for-5.

We have a photo finish in one of the Triple Crown races. Rich Strike snuck past Epicenter by three-quarter lengths in the Derby. Early Voting held on by 1¼ length over Epicenter in the Preakness and Mo Donegal scored an easy, 3-length victory over barnmate Nest in the Belmont. No cameras needed in the Triple Crown this year.

The Haskell Hat is Maroon. The Racing Kreskin historically has struggled with the Haskell Hat selection, and 2022 was no different. Yellow was the color of choice down by the shore, putting us at 3-for-7.

A Canadian Triple Crown is in play after the Prince of Wales. Only once since 2003 when Wando captured the Canadian triple, has a horse swept the first two legs of the Triple Crown. After the heralded filly Moira secured the Queen’s Plate in August, her connections decided to skip a jaunt down the QEW to Fort Erie and passed on the Prince of Wales. The promising start and the wheels are starting to leak oil.

Bombs away in the Travers. The race favorite triumphed for the third consecutive year in the midsummer Derby and a double-digit winner was not to be. Epicenter pulled off the Jim Dandy-Travers double to douse our hopes for a .500 record. Standing at 3-for-9 heading into the final Kreskin prediction.

The Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner will win by more than five lengths. The Racing Kreskin meant to say Classic, where Flightline won by an epic, 8-plus lengths. In the Juvenile, Forte upset the favored Cave Rock by 1¼ lengths, well short of the Racing Kreskin’s prognostication.

The crystal ball toting Racing Kreskin ends up at 3-for-10, matching 2021’s effort, but short of his best of .500 in 2010, 2012 and 2017.

The Racing Kreskin will be back Jan. 1 to toast in the New Year with his 2023 predictions.

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.