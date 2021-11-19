Post Time: Racing Kreskin rebounds in 2021

The annual Racing Kreskin predictions made last January wrapped up two weeks ago at the Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar.
After last year’s debacle in which the Racing Kreskin put up a great big goose egg, he avoided the shutout early and made an average showing as racing came out of pandemic-strapped 2020.
The Triple Crown season returned to normalcy and the Racing Kreskin followed suit with a respectable showing prognosticating the racing year blindly in January.
Let’s get right down to business and review each of this year’s predictions and results:
1. Charlatan dominates the 2021 Pegasus. This one was doomed early, as trainer Bob Baffert decided to skip the Pegasus for the Dubai World Cup with Charlatan. Knicks Go ended up taking the $3 million race by getting the lead and never looking back, something that would repeat itself at Del Mar. Whiffed on this one.
2. The Holy Bull winner will not come back to win the Florida Derby. Notched the first Kreskin prediction since 2019 (ouch) with this pick. Greatest Honour scored the win in the Grade 3 Holy Bull but couldn’t duplicate Tiz the Law’s double, finishing third in the Florida Derby behind Known Agenda. The Racing Kreskin was on the board early.
3. The Dubai World Cup winner will be a 5-year-old or older. An older horse won the race, but it was 4-year-old Mystic Guide, who triumphed at Meydan over 6-year-old Japanese horse Chuwa Wizard by 3¾ lengths. Close, but no Cigar.
4. The Kentucky Derby winner will come from a middle gate between 7 and 13. Nailed it. Even if No. 8 horse Medina Spirit is disqualified someday, the No. 7 horse Mandaloun would be moved up and declared the winner. The Racing Kreskin was on his game early going 2-for-4.
5. The Derby winner will come out of the Arkansas Derby. When Super Stock crossed the wire at Oaklawn, this one was already in the loser column. The Racing Kreskin couldn’t even back in with Mandaloun, who won the Louisiana Derby as his final prep. Medina Spirit won the Santa Anita Derby to qualify for Louisville. Back to our losing ways.
6. Javier Castellano will get the Derby monkey off his back. It was a season to forget for Javy, and the Derby was no different. Aboard Blue Grass runner-up Highly Motivated, the son of Into Mischief didn’t fire and Castellano’s drought reached 15 on Derby day.
7. We have a Canadian Triple Crown winner. When synthetic specialist Safe Conduct conquered the 162nd Queen's Plate, this one was cooked as his connections decided to skip the second leg on dirt at the border oval across from the Peace Bridge. The Canadian Triple Crown drought has reached 28.
8. The Haskell Hat is Black. The Racing Kreskin cowers at the Haskell Hat pick. After finally hitting this one in 2017 and 2018, the futility has returned and this year’s blue hat resulted in another swing and a miss.
9. A horse gives us a Preakness-Belmont double. The last horse to achieve this double was Afleet Alex in 2005. Preakness winner Rombauer gave the Racing Kreskin a rare opportunity to score on a difficult hit, but fell short in the Belmont. He finished third in the Test of a Champion.
10. An East Coast horse wins the Classic. We’re calling East Coast anything east of the Mississippi and Knicks Go filled the bill by winning the Classic gate-to-wire where the turf meets the surf in San Diego. The Racing Kreskin finished on a high note, going 3-for-10 in 2021, a respectable showing.
Stay tuned for 2022’s Racing Kreskin predictions around New Year’s Day.
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.