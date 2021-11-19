Post Time: Racing Kreskin rebounds in 2021

3. The Dubai World Cup winner will be a 5-year-old or older. An older horse won the race, but it was 4-year-old Mystic Guide, who triumphed at Meydan over 6-year-old Japanese horse Chuwa Wizard by 3¾ lengths. Close, but no Cigar.

4. The Kentucky Derby winner will come from a middle gate between 7 and 13. Nailed it. Even if No. 8 horse Medina Spirit is disqualified someday, the No. 7 horse Mandaloun would be moved up and declared the winner. The Racing Kreskin was on his game early going 2-for-4.

5. The Derby winner will come out of the Arkansas Derby. When Super Stock crossed the wire at Oaklawn, this one was already in the loser column. The Racing Kreskin couldn’t even back in with Mandaloun, who won the Louisiana Derby as his final prep. Medina Spirit won the Santa Anita Derby to qualify for Louisville. Back to our losing ways.

6. Javier Castellano will get the Derby monkey off his back. It was a season to forget for Javy, and the Derby was no different. Aboard Blue Grass runner-up Highly Motivated, the son of Into Mischief didn’t fire and Castellano’s drought reached 15 on Derby day.