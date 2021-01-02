Post Time: Racing Kreskin looks to reverse course in 2021

Charlatan dominates the 2020 Pegasus. It’s Bob Baffert. Why not? The son of Speightstown impressed in the Malibu at Santa Anita on opening day and could easily point here to start off his 4-year-old campaign. With Tiz the Law retiring this week, he could be the odds-on favorite.

The Holy Bull winner will not come back to win the Florida Derby. We’re staying down south for the first two picks. Last year, Tiz the Law pulled off the double. This year won’t be anything like last year.

The Dubai World Cup winner will be a 5-year-old or older. No young bloods will win in Meydan. An older, wiser horse will prevail at the festival in the desert.

The Kentucky Derby winner will come from a middle gate between 7 and 13. I’m thinking the 10 spot is due. It’s had the most winners in the last 40 years, so I’m stuck in the middle with you. The last few years have bucked tradition, with outside horses crossing the wire first in Louisville.

The Derby winner will come out of the Arkansas Derby. This is the Baffert backup selection, where he usually sends one of his string to dominate at Oaklawn.