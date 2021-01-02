Post Time: Racing Kreskin looks to reverse course in 2021

Happy New Year from the 716.
In my earlier days, the Amazing Kreskin wowed television viewers with his daring predictions and prognostications. In an annual tradition here at the TBN racing corner, it’s time for predictions for the upcoming racing calendar. Once again, the Amazing Kreskin has loaned his crystal ball to the Racing Kreskin to look deeply into horse racing’s future.
In many ways, let’s hope 2021 is a whole lot better than 2020. We took the goose egg in 2020 for the first time in this crystal ball-viewing handicapper’s career.
Last month, the Racing Kreskin lamented over his 2020 predictions, blaming the pandemic in every instance possible. The annual hit rate has been as high as 50% (2010, 2012 and 2017), so he’ll need to significantly step up his game in the New Year to overcome last year’s debacle.
We’ll keep some of the old predictions in the mix and add a few new picks this year. Here we go …
Charlatan dominates the 2020 Pegasus. It’s Bob Baffert. Why not? The son of Speightstown impressed in the Malibu at Santa Anita on opening day and could easily point here to start off his 4-year-old campaign. With Tiz the Law retiring this week, he could be the odds-on favorite.
The Holy Bull winner will not come back to win the Florida Derby. We’re staying down south for the first two picks. Last year, Tiz the Law pulled off the double. This year won’t be anything like last year.
The Dubai World Cup winner will be a 5-year-old or older. No young bloods will win in Meydan. An older, wiser horse will prevail at the festival in the desert.
The Kentucky Derby winner will come from a middle gate between 7 and 13. I’m thinking the 10 spot is due. It’s had the most winners in the last 40 years, so I’m stuck in the middle with you. The last few years have bucked tradition, with outside horses crossing the wire first in Louisville.
The Derby winner will come out of the Arkansas Derby. This is the Baffert backup selection, where he usually sends one of his string to dominate at Oaklawn.
Javier Castellano will get the Derby monkey off his back. The best active jockey never to win the Derby? It took Johnny Velazquez a long time to get the first one, and now he has three. Castellano has won the Travers a record six times. In the Derby, Javy’s 0-for-14, so he’s due to wear the roses under the Twin Spires.
We have a Canadian Triple Crown winner. Mighty Heart gave us a wild ride in 2020. This year, we’ll see the 17-year drought succumb with an Ontario-bred capturing the trio of races north of the border.
The Haskell Hat is Black. The Racing Kreskin cowers at the Haskell Hat pick. He’s had difficulty in the past, after going back-to-back in 2017 and 2018, we’re back in drought mode. Sticking with black again this year. Even a stopped clock is right twice a day.
A horse gives us a Preakness-Belmont double. It’s rare and the last to win those two classics and not win the Derby was Afleet Alex in 2005.
An East Coast horse wins the Classic. Not to flare up any Tupac-Biggie rivalries, but the East Coast horses have struggled at the Breeders' Cup when it’s held on the Pacific. We’re springing the upset against the left coast horses at Del Mar.
That’s it for the Racing Kreskin as we launch into 2021. We made a few bold predictions, and one or two that should pan out. We’ll be back next November to see how it turns out. Here’s to a more authentic racing season in 2021.
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.