Post Time: Racing Kreskin doles out his predictions for 2023

Happy New Year from Buffalo as we dig out from a snowy December.

Back in the 1970’s, when roller disco parties and Atari video games were all the rage, the Amazing Kreskin would mesmerize his television viewers with his daring predictions and prognostications.

An annual tradition here in the The Buffalo News horse racing space, it’s time to kick off the new year with our annual racing predictions. The Racing Kreskin will look deep into his crystal ball at horse racing’s next 12 months.

We matched our 2021 efforts in 2022 by hitting .300 for the campaign. After getting off to a blistering start, our predictions fizzled by year’s end.

The annual hit rate has been as high as .500 (2010, 2012 and 2017). However, the 2020 goose-egg will live in infamy in that Covid-19-ravaged season that we’d all like to forget.

It’s time to start channeling our inner Kreskin to take a look at 2023. We’ll keep some of the old divinations in the mix, and add a few new ones again this year. Here we go…

* Cyberknife carves out a win in the Pegasus. The kickoff race of the older handicap season has an impressive list of winners in its brief six-year history at Gulfstream Park. This year’s field could be the weakest since its inception, with no big name horse currently listed among the probable starters. If you had to go with one of the better graduating 3-year-olds from last season, Haskell winner Cyberknife gets the nod.

* We have a dead heat in one of the Derby prep races. Reaching deep into the crystal ball for this one. We’ll qualify this to the 50- and 100-point qualifying races only, but there’s going to be a heater to send Racing Twitter into a tizzy. I’ll take a half-point if it results in a dead heat for second, third or fourth.

* The Kentucky Derby winner will come from an inside gate between 1 and 6. Playing the law of averages with this oldie, but goodie prediction. We have not had an inside winner since Always Dreaming in 2017. Epicenter just missed last year. An inside gate is due.

* The Derby winner will come out of the Florida Derby. Gulfstream is coming up roses this year. Book it. At least book a flight to Hallandale Beach. It’s lovely this time of year, especially for us northerners.

* First time training winner in this year’s Derby. Lots of possibilities here in Steve Asmussen, Mark Casse and Chad Brown, to name a few. We have a first-time conditioner winning the big one.

* We have a shot at a Triple Crown winner. It’s been five years since Justify became the 13th winner of the elusive Triple Crown. We’re ready to get excited about another chance at glory in 2023.

* The Haskell Hat is Gray. The Racing Kreskin genuflects to the Haskell Hat pick. It’s been a difficult selection in the past, only making good on it twice in 2017 and 2018.

* A Canadian Triple Crown is in play after the Prince of Wales. I’m sticking with this selection for the second consecutive year (taboo for the Racing Kreskin, but the crystal ball is sending me good vibes here). It’s only happened once since 2003, when Wando captured the Canadian triple, and that was in 2020. A horse will sweep the first two legs and head to Woodbine for a chance at history.

* Chad finally gets his Travers. Chad Brown the best turf trainer in the land, and he covets the Travers as a local from Mechanicville. This is the year he gets it done.

* Controversy at the Breeders’ Cup at Santa Anita. Chaos of some sort erupts at the Great Race Place, whether it’s a disqualification in a BC race, a gate malfunction or a medication violation.

That’s it for the Racing Kreskin as we launch into 2023. The Racing Kreskin didn’t shy away from the tough selections this year. We’ll be back in November to tabulate and recap his annual racing forecast.