LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Pretty Mischievous held off a storming Gambling Girl to win a thrilling 149th rendition of the Grade 1 Longines Kentucky Oaks on a beautiful Friday afternoon at Churchill Downs.

Before 106,381 sun-splashed racing fans, the daughter of Into Mischief established herself as the top 3-year-old filly in America with the win in the $1.25 million race beneath the Twin Spires.

The win was the first for trainer Brendan Walsh, jockey Tyler Gaffalione and owner Godolphin LLC. The bay filly swooped from the outside in the four-path to take command as she passed Dorth Vader, Defining Purpose and Flying Connection to her inside, and then filtered down to the rail for her stretch run.

The winner prepped at the Fair Grounds winning the Untapable Stakes, the Grade 2 Rachel Alexandra and finished second to Southlawn in the Grade 2 Fair Grounds Oaks. Gaffalione worked out a great trip from the outside No. 14 post aboard the winner.

“When I came around the turn, I knew I had the ones inside measured,” said Gaffalione. “I figured somebody was going to be coming late, so she had just enough to hold her off. It was a tremendous job by Brendan and his team.”

Pretty Mischievous returned to her backers $22.74 for the win, $10.10 to place and $7.40 to show. Second-place finisher Gambling Girl, owned by Repole Stable and trained by Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher, went off at 13-1 odds and was beaten by a neck to pay $12.84 to place and $8.36 for third.

Longshot The Alys Look went off at 30-1 and paid $13.80 for third to complete a $1 trifecta that paid $3,994.28. The post time favorite Wet Paint went off at 8-5 and finished off the board in fourth.

Pretty Mischievous completed the 1⅛-mile trek in 1:49.77 over a fast track. The victory was worth $767,250 and increased the talented filly's earnings to $1,268,560.

Here’s a capsule look at the five undercard stakes races that preceded the Oaks:

Alysheba: Smile Happy ($17.48) upset the $600,000 Grade 2 Alysheba for trainer Kenny McPeek at odds of 7-1. Jockey Brian Hernandez took control with Smile Happy at the top of the stretch from the favorite West Will Power to win by two lengths. The winner paid $6.74 to place and $3.18 to show in the 1 1/16-mile race. Pegasus winner Art Collector rallied for third, but never put in a bid to pay $4.88 to place and $2.66 to show. West Will Power faded to third and paid $2.22 to show. Last year’s Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike finished a non-threatening fifth.

Modesty: Didia ($7.18) came up the middle of the Matt Winn turf course, splitting horses in midstretch to win the $300,000 Grade 3 Modesty Stakes at 5-2 for trainer Ignacio Correas IV with Vincent Cheminaud in the irons. She won her seventh straight race and completed the 1⅛-mile trek on the firm turf in a stakes-record 1:47.46. The daughter of Orpen paid $4.42 to place and $3.48 for third. Front-running Sweet Dani Girl hung on for second, 1½ lengths behind the winner. The daughter of Jess’s Dream paid $9.32 to place and $6.20 to show with Javier Castellano aboard. Last year’s 14-1 winner New Year’s Eve threatened another late rally, but flattened out to finish third to pay $4.54 and to complete a $1 trifecta that paid $178.78.

Eight Belles: Heavy 2-5 favorite Munny’s Gold was passed at the eighth pole by eventual winner Red Carpet Ready ($13.44) at odds of 5-1 in the $500,000 Grade 2 Eight Belles. Luis Saez rode the daughter Oscar Performance for trainer Rusty Arnold in the 68th edition of the race for 3-year-old fillies and paid $3.94 to place and $2.74 to show. Munny’s Gold rebroke in the stretch, but was beaten by a head to finish second to pay $2.46 for second and $2.10 for show. Accede held on for third, well behind the top two, and paid $3.20 to show.

La Troienne: Played Hard ($19.86) held off a big run by favorite Secret Oath in the $750,000 Grade 1 La Troienne to win at healthy 8-1 odds. It was Played Hard’s first Grade 1 win for trainer Phil Bauer. Hall of Famer John Velazquez wouldn’t let Secret Oath by and withstood a jockey objection from Secret Oath rider Gaffalione. The winner paid her backers $7.02 to place and $4.24 to show. Last year’s Kentucky Oaks winner, Secret Oath, made her move at the top of the stretch, but just couldn’t get past the winner and lost by a half-length. Secret Oath paid $3.90 to place and $2.64 to show. Search Results, trained by Chad Brown, tried coming up the rail and couldn’t keep up with the top two, finishing third and paying $3.54 for the show.

Edgewood: Heavenly Sunday ($21.36) and Flavien Prat were loose on the lead and took the field around the turf course to win the $500,000 Edgewood gate-to-wire at 9-1 odds for trainer Brad Cox. The winner paid $9.72 to place and $6.78 to show. Revalita (FR) won the photo for second at 8-1 and paid $10.48 to place and $7.94 for the show. Mission of Joy closed late but was nosed out for the place and finished third to pay $5.86 to show, completing a hefty $1 trifecta that paid $1,154.54.

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.