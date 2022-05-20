Post Time: Preakness undercard selections

BALTIMORE – The longest day of racing starts at 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course with a 14-race card highlighted by the Grade 1 Preakness Stakes.

The Preakness undercard has plenty of full fields with four graded stakes and four non-graded stakes.

CNBC begins their coverage at 2 p.m. ET and will switch to the flagship NBC network at 4 p.m. The Preakness (Race 13) goes to post at 7:01 p.m. with nine horses looking to claim the second leg of the American Triple Crown.

The weather looks to be oppressive for Saturday’s big card with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s on the north side of Baltimore.

Here’s a capsule look at the four stakes races heading into the Preakness, making up the late Pick-5, ending in Race 13, the 147th running of the Preakness.

Race 9 – Chick Lang S. – 6 furlongs (Dirt) – 3:31 p.m. ET

5-Old Homestead (2-1) looks like a formidable favorite in the biggest sprint race on the card. He comes in on a three-race win streak capped by an impressive showing at Keeneland. 1-Cogburn (5-2) gets Rosario back in the irons and was just nosed out by 7-Whelen Springs (4-1) in his last at Oaklawn. 9-Little Vic (6-1) will have to work out a trip from the outside with Paco aboard.

Post Time Outlook: 1 – Old Homestead; 2 –Cogburn; 3 – Little Vic; 4 – Whelen Springs

Race 10 – James W. Murphy S. – 1 Mile (Turf) – 4:12 p.m. ET

Field of 11 runs in the $100,000 mile race on the Pimlico turf. 7-Riot House (4-1) is 2-for-2 at the distance and gets Luis Saez in the irons. The Violence gelding ships in for trainer Danny Gargan after a bullet work at Saratoga on May 7. Local hopeful 10-Joe (3-1) drew outside and will run other than at Laurel Park for the first time. 5-Ready to Purrform (5-2) earned morning-line favorite status for trainer Brad Cox and will have top turf jock Flavien Prat aboard. Another Laurel regular 8-Shake Em Loose (8-1) tries the turf for the first time.

Post Time Outlook: 1 – Riot House; 2 –Joe; 3 –Ready to Purrform; 4 – Shake Em Loose

Race 11 – Sir Barton S. – 1 1/16 miles (Dirt) – 4:53 p.m. ET

Race features the celebrated Derby scratch 1-Ethereal Road (3-1) that led to Rich Strike’s entry into the Derby. Trainer D. Wayne Lukas places him here instead of the Preakness, in which the trainer will run super filly Secret Oath. He earned the majority of his Derby points with a second-place finish in the G2 Rebel. 6-Mr. Jefferson (6-1) is a decent price and comes out of a narrow loss to Joe in the Tesio. He sports a solid work tab and could pull the upset. Lightly raced 9-Brooklyn Diamonds (10-1) is an Uncle Mo colt that should relish the distance. 8-Unikee (4-1) retains jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. and looks to move forward after his last at Keeneland.

Post Time Outlook: 1 –Mr. Jefferson; 2 –Ethereal Road; 3 –Brooklyn Diamonds; 4 – Unikee

Race 12 – Jim McKay Turf Sprint – 5 furlongs (Turf) – 5:51 p.m. ET

The $150,000 Jim McKay drew 10 horses as the prelim race to the Preakness. 2-Carotari (9-5) is a well-traveled gelding that warrants favoritism. 3-Seven Scents (4-1) is a speedy gelding by Goldencents who was claimed by Brad Cox two races back. Rochester native Reylu Gutierrez rides 9-Hollis (6-1), a 7-year-old Street Sense gelding trained by John Ortiz who has a win over the Pimlico turf. 6-Smokin’ Jay (6-1) was just less than two lengths behind the favorite last out at Gulfstream Park.

Post Time Outlook: 1 – Carotari; 2 –Seven Scents; 3 – Hollis; 4 – Smokin’ Jay

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.