BALTIMORE – The longest day of racing starts at 10:30 a.m. EDT Saturday at Pimlico Race Course with a 14-race card highlighted by the $1.65 million Grade 1 Preakness Stakes.

The Preakness undercard has plenty of competitive fields in four graded stakes and four non-graded stakes.

CNBC begins its coverage at 1 p.m. EDT and the broadcast will switch to NBC at 4:30 p.m. Peacock will have coverage from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Preakness (Race 13) goes to post at 7:01 p.m., when Mage will attempt to sweep the first two legs of racing’s Triple Crown.

The weather looks to in the mid-70s for Saturday’s big card with a slight chance of showers on the north side of Baltimore.

Here’s a capsule look at the four stakes races heading into the Preakness, making up the late Pick-5, ending in Race 13, the 148th running of the Preakness.

Race 9 – The Skipat S. – 6 furlongs (Dirt) – 3:31 p.m. EDT

A feisty field of 10 fillies and mares will sprint six furlongs in the $100,000 Skipat Stakes. 2-Beguine (3-1) comes out of the Garland of Roses at the Big A, where the daughter of Gun Runner finished second. Javier Castellano jumps aboard for the first time for trainer Edward Allard. 3-I’m the Boss of Me (4-1) looks to be a formidable foe with a big jockey upgrade to Irad Ortiz Jr. The 5-year-old mare ships from Oaklawn Park, where she has been competitive over the winter. 7-Edie Meeny Miny Mo (8-1) has early speed and jockey Luis Saez will likely on the engine early. Another price horse in the mix is 9-Olivia Darling (8-1), who has had three sharp efforts at Tampa and Jose Ortiz gains the mount.

Post Time Outlook: 1 – Beguine; 2 –I’m the Boss of Me; 3 –Edie Meeny Miny Mo; 4 –Olivia Darling

Race 10 – Jim McKay Turf Sprint S. – 5 Furlongs (Turf) – 4:12 p.m. EDT

A strong field of 13 runs in the $100,000 mile race on the Pimlico turf. 1-Nothing Better (3-1), a gelded chestnut son of Munnings, will be running second off the layoff with local jockey Horacio Karamanos in the irons. His morning work tab indicates he’s ready to roll. 5-Smokin’ Jay (6-1) will be coming late for Tyler Gaffalione, and there’s plenty of speed in the race that could set it up nicely for the gelded son of Cairo Prince. Hall of Famer John Velazquez will be on top of 10-Coppola (6-1), who comes off an impressive win during Kentucky Derby week at Churchill Downs and looks to fit here. Morning-line favorite 3-Artemus Citylimits (5-2) has back class, and if you can draw a line through the last effort at Keeneland, the Maker gelding will be dangerous. A long shot to consider in the exotics is 13-Beer Can Man (8-1), who has thrived on the West Coast tracks and has top turf rider Flavien Prat in the saddle.

Post Time Outlook: 1 – Nothing Better; 2 –Smokin’ Jay; 3 –Coppola; 4 –Artemus Citylimits

Race 11 – Grade 3 Maryland Sprint S. – 6 Furlongs (Dirt) – 4:53 p.m. EDT

Dan Blacker shipped 8-Straight No Chaser (3-1) to Oaklawn from home base in Southern California and was rewarded with a seven-length win in an allowance race. Son of Speightster will look to continue to move forward for the MyRacehorse-owned colt. Morning-line favorite 7-Nakatomi (5-2) is the one to beat, trained by Wesley Ward and ridden by Tyler Gaffalione. He comes out of two graded stakes and is the class of the race. 10-Wonderwherecraigis (4-1) is a son of the speedy Munnings and is the best chance for the locals in the Sprint. 2-Prevalence (8-1) is worth a look at those odds and Irad jumping aboard. If the son of Medaglia d’Oro can return to his form from last spring, he could be a factor.

Post Time Outlook: 1 –Straight No Chaser; 2 –Nakatomi; 3 –Wonderwherecraigis; 4 –Prevalence

Race 12 – James W. Murphy S. – One Mile (Turf) – 5:51 p.m. EDT

The $100,000 Murphy Stakes drew nine 3-year-old colts and geldings. 9-Nagirroc (8-5) looks head and shoulders above this group and is a likely single in the multis. 8-Wonderful Justice (5-1) is a son of Justify who is lightly raced and could take a big step up for trainer Brad Cox. Second choice on the morning line 1-Funtastic Again (3-1) has Johnny V in the saddle and comes out of the Jeff Ruby, which produced Derby runner-up Two Phil’s. 3-A Western Yarn (10-1) is a price horse that has early speed and will be a pace factor.

Post Time Outlook: 1 – Nagirroc; 2 –Wonderful Justice; 3 – Funtastic Again; 4 –A Western Yarn

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.