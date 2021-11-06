Post Time: Plenty of surprises on Breeders’ Cup undercard

DEL MAR, Calif. – Here’s a capsule look at the eight Breeders’ Cup (BC) undercard races Saturday at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club:

Filly and Mare Sprint: Ce ($14.40) took advantage of a hot early speed duel between heavy favorite Gamine and Bella Sofia to take over at the top of the stretch to win by 2 1/2 lengths over Edgeway. The daughter of Elusive Quality gave trainer Michael McCarthy his second BC win and jockey Victor Espinoza his fourth and first since American Pharoah won the Classic in 2015. The 6-1 choice on the morning line paid $5.20 to place and $2.40 to show. Longshot Edgeway got past both early challengers for second and paid $9.60 for second and $3.20 to show. Gamine held on for third to pay $2.10 to show.

Turf Sprint: Golden Pal ($7) shot out of the gate and never looked back, holding off a game Lieutenant Dan by 1 1/4 lengths to win the $1 million race for Wesley Ward and setting a Del Mar course record for five furlongs. It was Ward’s second BC win on the weekend combining with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., who won his 13th BC career race. The son of Uncle Mo paid $4.60 to place and $3.60 to show. Lieutenant Dan ran a big race to finish second and paid $5.40 for the place and $4 to show. Charmaine’s Mia, a 25-1 longshot, ran third and paid $12.20 rounding out a $1 trifecta that paid $295.70.