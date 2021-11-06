Post Time: Plenty of surprises on Breeders’ Cup undercard

DEL MAR, Calif. – Here’s a capsule look at the eight Breeders’ Cup (BC) undercard races Saturday at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club:
Filly and Mare Sprint: Ce ($14.40) took advantage of a hot early speed duel between heavy favorite Gamine and Bella Sofia to take over at the top of the stretch to win by 2 1/2 lengths over Edgeway. The daughter of Elusive Quality gave trainer Michael McCarthy his second BC win and jockey Victor Espinoza his fourth and first since American Pharoah won the Classic in 2015. The 6-1 choice on the morning line paid $5.20 to place and $2.40 to show. Longshot Edgeway got past both early challengers for second and paid $9.60 for second and $3.20 to show. Gamine held on for third to pay $2.10 to show.
Turf Sprint: Golden Pal ($7) shot out of the gate and never looked back, holding off a game Lieutenant Dan by 1 1/4 lengths to win the $1 million race for Wesley Ward and setting a Del Mar course record for five furlongs. It was Ward’s second BC win on the weekend combining with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., who won his 13th BC career race. The son of Uncle Mo paid $4.60 to place and $3.60 to show. Lieutenant Dan ran a big race to finish second and paid $5.40 for the place and $4 to show. Charmaine’s Mia, a 25-1 longshot, ran third and paid $12.20 rounding out a $1 trifecta that paid $295.70.
Dirt Mile: Big favorite Life Is Good ($3.40) was much the best in the $1 million race dominating the field by 5 3/4 lengths. It was Todd Pletcher’s 12th BC win and Ortiz’s third on the weekend, taking the son of Into Mischief gate-to-wire. The win returned his backers $2.60 to place and $2.20 to show. Hometown hero Ginobli ran a decent second to pay $4 for place and $3.40 for show. Longshot Restrainedvengence went off at 40-1 and nosed out Eight Rings for third to pay $7.20 to show.
Filly and Mare Turf: Japanese-bred Loves Only You ($10.60) found a seam at the sixteenth pole, split horses and made a late surge to win the $2 million race. It was trainer Yoshito Yahagi’s and jockey Yuga Kawada’s first BC winner, respectively. The winner paid $6.20 to place and $4 to show. Longshot My Sister Nat closed late but couldn’t get to the winner, paying $17.60 to place and $8.80 for third. Post-time favorite War Like Goddess gave way late, but held on for third to pay $3 to show.
Sprint: In one of the closest races of the day, Aloha West ($24.60) nosed out Dr. Schivel in a thrilling edition of the 6-furlong Sprint. The 4-year-old son of Hard Spun shocked the $2 million Sprint, winning at odds of 11-1 paying $8.20 to place and $6 to show. Trainer Wayne Catalano won his fourth BC race and first since 2011. Jose Ortiz won his second BC race of the weekend, piloting the colt brilliantly to close late. Dr. Schivel paid $5 for place and $4.20 to show. Following Sea, who was shut off at the rail in the stretch, finished third and paid $9.60 for show. Heavy favorite Jackie’s Warrior missed the board.
Mile: Irish-bred Space Blues ($6.20), a 5-year-old sired by Dubawi, sped by the feisty Smooth Like Strait to win by a half-length in the $2 million Mile. The winner returned $4.60 to place and $3.40 to show. Trainer Charles Appleby and jockey William Buick won their second BC races of the weekend. Michael McCarthy continued to have a good day with Smooth Like Strait, who led all the way before giving way to pay $9 to place and $6.20 to show. Longshot Ivar, who went off at 24-1, captured third from his far outside post to pay $11.40.
Distaff: In the biggest score of the day 45-1 shot Marche Lorraine ($101.80), a Japanese-bred daughter of Orfevre, edged a closing Dunbar Road in a head bob to win by a nose in the $2 million race. It was the second win of the day for trainer Yoshito Yahagi. The winner paid $41 for second and $18.80 for show. Dunbar Road paid $11.60 to place and $6.80 to show. Malathaat finished third up the rail and paid $3.80 for third. A hot early pace did in the 8-5 favorite Letruska who finished tenth.
Turf: Charles Appleby and William Buick combined for their third win on the weekend with 3-year-old Yibir (GB) ($19). The son of Dubawi came way off the pace to corral Broome in deep stretch to win the $4 million Turf by a half-length. The Godolphin colt paid $9.80 to place and $7.20 to show. Broome (IRE) ran a solid second to return $10 for place and $7 to show. Teona (IRE) completed the all-Euro trifecta finishing third to pay $7.40.
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.