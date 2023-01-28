Post Time: Pegasus undercard highlighted by Pegasus World Cup Filly, Mare Turf, World Cup Turf

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – The Pegasus World Cup undercard includes four graded stakes in addition to the three branded Pegasus races.

The flagship network NBC Sports will have a 90-minute broadcast commencing at 4:30 p.m. through the Pegasus which will go to post at approximately 5:40 p.m. FanDuel TV (formerly TVG) will provide coverage of the undercard races.

The second annual Grade 3 $500,000 Pegasus World Cup Filly and Mare Turf and the fifth annual $1 million Grade 1 Pegasus World Cup Turf highlight the undercard races from Gulfstream Park.

Here’s a capsule look at four of the graded races heading into the Pegasus encapsulating the Late Pick-5 at the South Florida track.

Race 9 – $200,000 William McKnight Stakes (G3) – 1½ miles (Turf) – 3:01 p.m.

The McKnight features a couple of old war horses who will attack the turf at Gulfstream. 11-Red Knight (9-2) will look to bounce back from his back-of-the-pack finish in the Breeders’ Cup Turf at Keeneland. The 9-year-old son of Pure Prize will have Irad Oritz Jr. in the irons for trainer Mike Maker. Old timer 7-Channel Maker (3-1) will be appearing in his 50th career race with Tyler Gaffalione aboard the son of English Channel. Frankie Dettori has come over the pond to ride Pao Alto (8-1), who should savor the longer distance at a decent price. 4-Abaan (5-1) is a long distance specialist sired by Will Take Charge for Todd Pletcher.

Post Time Outlook: 1 – Red Knight; 2 – Channel Maker; 3 – Pao Alto; 4 – Abaan.

Race 10 – $150,000 Fred Hooper Stakes (G3) – 1 mile (Dirt) – 3:34 p.m.

My best bet of the day is 7-Picking Up Pennies (8-1), a horse for the course (13-6-3-1) who has won three straight races over the track. Jose Ortiz will be in the saddle for Saffie Joseph Jr., a trainer winning at a 23 percent clip at Gulfstream. 6-Black Belt (6-1) gains Eclipse-winning jockey Ortiz Jr. aboard and has won three straight and is 5-for-10 at Gulfstream. 1-Miles D (3-1) runs for Chad Brown off a long layoff and might need a race. 3-Mish (6-1) is a front running gelding who could thrive on the cutback to a mile.

Post Time Outlook: 1 – Picking Up Pennies; 2 – Black Belt; 3 – Miles D; 4 – Mish.

Race 11 – $500,000 Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G3) – 1 1/16 miles (Turf) – 4:06 p.m.

The second annual Pegasus F&M Turf attracted a field of nine and looks to be a very competitive race. We’ll look to beat the favorite 9-Shantisara (9-5) with Eclipse Thoroughbred’s 6-Queen Goddess (9-2). The daughter of Empire Maker comes out of a victory in the G3 Bobby Frankel at Santa Anita on New Year’s Eve and should be sharp second off the layoff. The Mott/Rosario combination on the turf is not one to dismiss as 3-Wakanaka (5-1), an Irish bred mare, should be coming late. Second choice 2-Dalika (5-2) comes out of a win in the Grade 3 Cardinal at Churchill Downs and should be in the mix.

Post Time Outlook: 1 – Queen Goddess; 2 – Wakanaka; 3 – Shantisara; 4 – Dalika.

Race 12 – $1M Pegasus World Cup Turf (G1) – 1⅛ miles (Turf) – 4:40 p.m.

Trying to beat race favorite 10-Ivar (5-2), who has been off since a fourth-place finish in the Breeders’ Cup Mile. 12-City Man (4-1) with Rosario riding for Christophe Clement looks to be the logical choice to upend the favorite. He won over the grass here in Hallandale on New Year’s Eve in the Grade 2 Fort Lauderdale to prep for the Pegasus Turf. The son of Mucho Macho Man has been working well and should be able to navigate into position from the outside post. 6-Lady Speightspeare (6-1) is trained by long time Woodbine conditioner Roger Attfield and comes off a monster performance in the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf finishing third by a length and a half. 11-Master Piece (10-1) is 3-for-3 at the 1 1/8-mile distance for Joseph Jr.

Post Time Outlook: 1 – City Man; 2 – Lady Speightspeare; 3 – Ivar; 4 – Master Piece.

