Post Time: Pegasus kicks off the 2023 racing calendar

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – The Pegasus World Cup Invitational kicks off the 2023 racing calendar with no real superstar at the forefront of the race, unlike years past.

The seventh annual $3 million Pegasus field features multiple Grade 1-winner and 2022 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1) second-place finisher Cyberknife, who is the morning-line favorite at 5-2.

Also expected to compete in the 12-horse field at 1 1/8 miles on the dirt are 2022 Florida Derby victor White Abarrio and 2022 Awesome Again winner Defunded, who is trained by two-time Pegasus World Cup winning trainer Bob Baffert.

The Pegasus, in addition to the fifth annual $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf, will be part of a live 90-minute broadcast on NBC Sports (Ch. 2) and Peacock starting at 4:30 p.m. The Turf will go off at 4:40 p.m. and the main event (Race 14) is scheduled to go to post at approximately 5:40 p.m. as the sun begins to set on the Hallandale Beach track.

Here’s a look at the entries for the Pegasus (post position, horse, trainer, jockey, ML odds in parenthesis):

1 – Proxy (Stidham, Rosario, 9-2). Winner of the Grade 1 Clark at Churchill Downs in November at the Pegasus distance, started to mature last year during his 4-year-old season. Stidham gave him time to develop, bypassing the Triple Crown races after a couple of dull efforts on the Derby trail as a 3-year-old. The son of Tapit gets Rosario in the saddle and ships in from the Fair Grounds for Godolphin. Interesting.

2 – Simplification (Sano, Lopez, 15-1). Old friend Antonio Sano will put Paco back in the saddle on the son of Not This Time. A horse for the course, he has three wins over the Gulfstream surface including the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth, where he closed late to qualify for the Kentucky Derby. Seems to be overmatched with this group, but should get a good spot from the inside and will look to hit the board to cash in on the big purse.

3 – Ridin With Biden (Reid Jr., Leparoux, 20-1). Longshot son of Constitution is on a two-race win streak, albeit at Parx. The Mid-Atlantic shipper enters deep waters in the Pegasus and will likely try and go to the lead early. No shot.

4 – White Abarrio (Joseph Jr., Gaffalione, 10-1). Another horse for the course, last year’s Florida Derby winner is 4-for-4 at Gulfstream and should not be discounted on his home track. Ran well in the Grade 1 Cigar Mile against elders for the first time at the Big A in December and his work tab hints that he is ready to roll. The son of Race Day will be at a nice price and is a must-use in this corner.

5 – Defunded (Baffert, Ortiz, Jr., 6-1). When Baffert ships in from 3,000 miles away, pay attention. Has run to solid numbers in his last two efforts on the West Coast, and gets Eclipse-winning jockey Irad in the irons. The chestnut gelding’s sire Dialed In won the Florida Derby over the track in 2011. Baffert's previous Pegasus World Cups wins were by Arrogate and Mucho Gusto. Beat Country Grammer in the Grade 1 Awesome Again, so he has the credentials to win. The pick.

6 – Art Collector (Mott, Alvarado, 10-1). This horse sure loves Saratoga and Charles Town. He’s 7-for-9 at the distance and has not shied away from top competition. Love the connections and was on the fence about picking him on top, but his variability when racing on new surfaces made me look elsewhere. Still a threat, and son of Bernardini wouldn’t surprise me if he upsets this group. Using underneath in exotics and on multi-race tickets.

7 – Skippylongstocking (Joseph Jr., Ortiz, 5-1). Son of Exaggerator made a nice move in the Grade 3 Harlan’s Holiday to impress and is the wise guy pick for the Pegasus. The West Virginia Derby winner has not won a stake higher than a G3, so he still has much to prove. He comes in second off the layoff and has three wins over the Gulfstream strip. Will let him beat me.

8 – Get Her Number (Miller, Saez, 15-1). The 5-year-old son of Dialed In will stretch out after racing at a mile or less for eight consecutive races. Was headed by Mind Control to miss a shot at his first Grade 1 in the Cigar Mile, and owner Gary Barber likes to take a shot in big races. Intrigued, but the stretch out is concerning.

9 – Last Samurai (Lukas, Dettori, 20-1). Frankie flies in to ride in the Turf and Pegasus. Venerable D. Wayne Lukas will attempt to win his first Pegasus with the son of Malibu Moon. Comes out of a non-graded stake at Oaklawn where he was beaten a neck. Posted a bullet work at Oaklawn in preparation for the race. Pass.

10 – Cyberknife (Cox, Geroux, 5-2). Morning line favorite is the biggest name in the field. Had a successful 3-year-old campaign winning the Grade 1 Haskell and was nipped at the wire by Cody’s Wish in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile. The Dirt Mile has produced three Pegasus winners – City of Light, Knicks Go and Life Is Good – in the past four years. Geroux comes off winning his 2,000th career race this week, and Cox has been hot since arriving at Gulfstream. Outside post and short run to the first turn is always a concern. The one to beat.

11 – Stilleto Boy (Moger, Smith, 30-1). Longest shot in the field finished third in last year’s Pegasus, but the 5-year-old son of Shackleford drew an outside post. Mike Smith will ride the West Coast gelding in his second start off the layoff. Useful underneath in the exotics at the price.

12 – O’Connor (Joseph Jr., Castellano, 10-1). Chilean horse is Saffie’s third entrant in the race and Castellano, who won aboard City of Light in the 2019 edition. Beaten favorite in the Harlan’s Holiday, will look to rebound, but doomed with the far outside post.

Post Time Outlook: 1 – Defunded; 2 – Cyberknife; 3 – White Abarrio; 4 – Art Collector.

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.