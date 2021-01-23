Post Time: Pegasus kicks off 2021 major racing season

The fifth annual Pegasus World Cup kicks off the 2021 racing calendar with hope for a return to normalcy.
The $3 million race features the winner of last year’s Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile and Grade 1 winner Code of Honor, who will lead the field of 12 in the 1 1/8-mile trek around the Gulfstream Park oval.
Morning-line favorite Knicks Go (5-2) will try to become the fourth Breeders’ Cup winner to win the Pegasus, joining Arrogate (Classic), Gun Runner (Classic) and City of Light (Dirt Mile).
The Pegasus, in addition to the third annual $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf, will be part of a live 90-minute broadcast on NBC Sports (Channel 2) starting at 4:30 p.m. (ET). The Turf will go off at approximately 4:59 p.m. and the main event is scheduled to go to post at 5:44 p.m.
In addition, the winner will gain an automatic spot in this year’s $20 million Saudi Cup on Feb. 20.
Here’s a look at the entries for the Pegasus (post position, horse, trainer, jockey, ML odds in parenthesis):
1 – Sleepy Eyes Todd (Silva, Ortiz, 8-1). Winner of the Grade 3 Mr. Prospector at Gulfstream, the son of Paddy O’Prado will stretch out to nine furlongs for the first time since the Awesome Again in September. Last year’s Charles Town Classic winner has the pedigree to be considered and is versatile enough to be a factor. Post position favors him as a horse to use underneath in the exotics.
2 – Coastal Defense (Romans, Lanerie, 15-1). Son of Curlin makes his 2021 debut in his second Grade 1. The 5-year-old stepped up into graded company for the first time late last year and hasn’t looked out of his league in either effort. While not a win candidate, he could factor in the tri or super at a price.
3 – Independence Hall (McCarthy, Prat, 20-1). Trainer won the 2019 Pegasus with City of Light, returns with son of Constitution, who sired last year’s phenom Tiz the Law. The WinStar colt was on last year’s Derby trail, but fizzled out before winning an optional claimer at Del Mar late in the year. He’ll have to make a major move forward to compete with this group. Sitting this one out.
4 – Knicks Go (Cox, Rosario, 5-2). Solid connections will lead the favorite to the gate off a big win in the Dirt Mile at Keeneland in November. The speedy son of Paynter has not raced at a distance longer than 1 1/16 miles, so that is the big question here. Drew well inside, but will have to contend with the late closing Code of Honor if he gets into any type of speed duel early. Hard to say who else might go with him early, and he could leave them all in the dust. The one to beat.
5 – Jesus’ Team (D’Angelo, Ortiz Jr., 8-1). Son of Tapiture won last year’s Jim Dandy at the distance and finished a decent second, three-and-a-half lengths behind the favorite in the Dirt Mile. He has the home-track advantage, hitting the board five times in six career races at Gulfstream, winning three. Has a top jock on board who won last year’s race aboard Mucho Gusto. Contender.
6 – Kiss Today Goodbye (Kruljac, Smith, 10-1). Mike Smith won the inaugural Pegasus riding Arrogate and has the mount on a lesser-known contender. The son of Cairo Prince comes off a win in the Grade 2 San Antonio at Santa Anita and will ride at the nine-furlong distance for the first time on dirt. He sports a solid workout coming into the race and will take money just off the Big Money Mike angle. On the fence.
7 – Tax (Gargan, Saez, 5-1). Likely the underlay of the race as he has yet to prove he can step up against Grade 1 competition. Good chance he’ll challenge the favorite early and comes off a win over the track in the Grade 3 Harlan’s Holiday. He stumbled out of the gate in last year’s edition, and he will be hard to back at the morning-line price.
8 – Harpers First Ride (Gonzalez, Cruz, 10-1). Laurel shipper has impressive speed figures and has competed well on the Maryland circuit, but the waters get mighty deep here. Gelded son of Paynter has impressive credentials, but will need to work out a trip from an outside post on a surface he’s never traveled over. Pass.
9 – Last Judgment (Maker, Lopez, 20-1). Paco Lopez will be on the engine for trainer Mike Maker, who seems to shine in the big events when it's least expected. Comes off a win over the oval in the Florida-bred Sunshine Millions at the distance. Not out of the question.
10 – Code of Honor (McGaughey, Gaffalione, 9-2). Shug makes the jockey change from Hall of Famer Johnny Velazquez to Tyler Gaffalione on the 2019 Travers winner. The only other Grade 1 winner in the race will need some pace at the nine-furlong distance to win. Outside post shouldn’t be a factor, but Gaffalione can’t take him too far back with the speed of Knicks Go.
11 – Mr. Freeze (Romans, Velazquez, 15-1). Didn’t fire in the Dirt Mile or the Clark in his last two efforts, but gets Johnny V in the irons for the first time. The 6-year-old might have seen his better days and will need to make a big step forward based on his recent efforts. Sports a big workout over the strip Jan. 16, but hard to back after his last two performances.
12 – Math Wizard (Joseph Jr., Zayas, 20-1). Longshot in an outside post with short run to the first turn spells a difficult task. Son of Algorithms hasn’t hit the board since last July and seems to be up against it.
Post Time Outlook: 1 – Knicks Go; 2- Jesus’ Team; 3 – Code of Honor; 4 – Sleepy Eyes Todd
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.
$3 million Pegasus World Cup, Gulfstream Park, Race 12 - 1 1/8-miles
PP
Horse
Jockey
Trainer
Odds
1
Sleepy Eyes Todd
Ortiz
Silva
8-1
2
Coastal Defense
Lanerie
Romans
15-1
3
Independence Hall
Prat
McCarthy
20-1
4
Knicks Go
Rosario
Cox
5-2
5
Jesus' Team
Ortiz, Jr.
D'Angelo
8-1
6
Kiss Today Goodbye
Smith
Kruljac
10-1
7
Tax
Saez
Gargan
5-1
8
Harpers First Ride
Cruz
Gonzalez
10-1
9
Last Judgment
Lopez
Maker
20-1
10
Code of Honor
Gaffalione
McGaughey
9-2
11
Mr Freeze
Velazquez
Romans
15-1
12
Math Wizard
Zayas
Joseph Jr.
20-1
5:44pm ET post time - NBC Sports