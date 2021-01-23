Post Time: Pegasus kicks off 2021 major racing season

2 – Coastal Defense (Romans, Lanerie, 15-1). Son of Curlin makes his 2021 debut in his second Grade 1. The 5-year-old stepped up into graded company for the first time late last year and hasn’t looked out of his league in either effort. While not a win candidate, he could factor in the tri or super at a price.

3 – Independence Hall (McCarthy, Prat, 20-1). Trainer won the 2019 Pegasus with City of Light, returns with son of Constitution, who sired last year’s phenom Tiz the Law. The WinStar colt was on last year’s Derby trail, but fizzled out before winning an optional claimer at Del Mar late in the year. He’ll have to make a major move forward to compete with this group. Sitting this one out.

4 – Knicks Go (Cox, Rosario, 5-2). Solid connections will lead the favorite to the gate off a big win in the Dirt Mile at Keeneland in November. The speedy son of Paynter has not raced at a distance longer than 1 1/16 miles, so that is the big question here. Drew well inside, but will have to contend with the late closing Code of Honor if he gets into any type of speed duel early. Hard to say who else might go with him early, and he could leave them all in the dust. The one to beat.