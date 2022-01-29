Post Time: Pegasus day undercard loaded with Pletcher contenders

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – The Pegasus World Cup undercard includes four graded stakes in addition to the three branded Pegasus races.
NBC Sports will have a 90-minute broadcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET that will include the Pegasus, which will go to post at approximately 5:34 p.m.
Trainer Todd Pletcher is poised for a big day with several horses with big chances on the Pegasus undercard supplementing his big horse Life Is Good in the main event.
Here’s a capsule look at three of the graded races heading into the Pegasus encapsulating the Late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park in South Florida.
Race 9 – $500,000 Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G3) – 1 1/16 miles (Turf) – 3:36 p.m. ET
The inaugural Pegasus F&M Turf makes its debut, and we’re going to take a shot with 8-Summer in Saratoga (12-1), who is 3-for-6 from the distance and comes in second off the layoff for Joe Sharp. The daughter of Hard Spun has moved forward since a dismal effort at Kentucky Downs last fall. Pletcher’s best chance in the race will break from the rail in 1-Sweet Melania (5-1). The 5-year-old daughter of American Pharoah has missed the board once in seven tries at the distance. Race favorite 4-Regal Glory (2-1), trained by Chad Brown, is the mare to beat. 9-Shifty She (6-1) is a horse for the course, winning 4-of-7 over the Gulfstream turf course for Saffie Joseph Jr.
Post Time Outlook: 1 –Summer in Saratoga; 2 –Sweet Melania; 3 –Regal Glory; 4 –Whiskey Double
Race 10 – $150,000 Fred Hooper Stakes (G3) – 1 mile (Dirt) – 4:12 p.m. ET
Two Pletcher horses stand out in this group of 4-year-olds and up traveling a mile over the Gulfstream strip. 6-Liam (5-1) steps up in class, but looks to be the goods; his sire is a former Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile winner. Irad Ortiz Jr. will ride for the Hall of Fame trainer. His stable mate and the second choice on the morning line 1-Fearless (5-2) will break from the rail coming in third off the layoff. Luis Saez will ride the son of Ghostzapper. Morning-line favorite 8-Speaker’s Corner (2-1) breaks from outside for Godolphin in his 4-year-old debut with the dangerous Mott/Alvarado combination looming large. 4-Officiating (15-1) is a longshot play and has the local angle, but the waters are deep in here for the son of Blame.
Post Time Outlook: 1 –Liam; 2 –Fearless; 3 –Speaker’s Corner; 4 –Officiating
Race 11 – $1M Pegasus World Cup Turf (G1) – 1 1/8 miles (Turf) – 4:49 p.m. ET
Defending title holder 6-Colonel Liam (3-1) tries to set the table for a Pletcher sweep of the two nationally televised races. He’ll also have pace setter 12-Never Surprised (7-2) moving early from his outside post with the front-running Saez aboard. It’s tough to dismiss a Chad Brown turf horse and 8-Sacred Life (8-1) could be his best chance to score Saturday. 9-Field Pass (10-1) rates a look for trainer Mike Maker, who always has contenders on the grass.
Post Time Outlook: 1 –Never Surprised; 2 –Colonel Liam; 3 – Sacred Life; 4 –Field Pass
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.