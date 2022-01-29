Post Time: Pegasus day undercard loaded with Pletcher contenders

Two Pletcher horses stand out in this group of 4-year-olds and up traveling a mile over the Gulfstream strip. 6-Liam (5-1) steps up in class, but looks to be the goods; his sire is a former Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile winner. Irad Ortiz Jr. will ride for the Hall of Fame trainer. His stable mate and the second choice on the morning line 1-Fearless (5-2) will break from the rail coming in third off the layoff. Luis Saez will ride the son of Ghostzapper. Morning-line favorite 8-Speaker’s Corner (2-1) breaks from outside for Godolphin in his 4-year-old debut with the dangerous Mott/Alvarado combination looming large. 4-Officiating (15-1) is a longshot play and has the local angle, but the waters are deep in here for the son of Blame.