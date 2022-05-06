Post Time: Ontario-bred Messier shooting for Kentucky Derby win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – In the 147-year history of the Kentucky Derby, only two Canadian-bred horses have won the Run for the Roses.

On Saturday afternoon under the Twin Spires, Messier (8-1) will attempt to become the third. The last Canadian-bred to win the Derby was Sunny’s Halo in 1983, which followed the legendary Northern Dancer's victory in 1964.

Named after the Hall of Fame hockey player, Messier was bred at Sam-Son Farm in Milton, Ont., a longtime racing group that has won five Queen’s Plates and four Prince of Wales Stakes.

The son of Empire Maker was purchased by a multiple-layered partnership led by SF Racing, LLC for $470,000 at the Fasig-Tipton Select sale in 2020.

The 148th edition of the $3 million Grade 1 Kentucky Derby will be carried by NBC (Ch. 2) in a five-hour telecast starting at 2:30 p.m. ET. Post time for the Derby is 6:57 p.m. Live coverage of a stakes-laden card begins at noon on USA.

On Friday morning, Ethereal Road scratched, placing also-eligible entry Rich Strike into the 20-horse field.

The forecast is expected to be overcast with temperatures in the low 60s. Churchill Downs officials are projecting a crowd that could near the record 170,513 that witnessed American Pharoah’s win in 2015.

Standing outside Barn 37 on Thursday morning, Gavin Murphy, of SF Racing, explained how Messier was given his famous name.

Tom Ryan, an associate with SF Racing, is married to Katie Hughes, whose father Pat was was a member of the Edmonton Oilers’ 1984 and 1985 Stanley Cup champion teams and played alongside Mark Messier and Wayne Gretzky. Katie's uncle is former NHLer Mark Napier, who played on the 1985 championship team before coming to the Buffalo Sabres in the middle of the 1986-87 season. Napier spent the following two seasons with the Sabres before finishing his career in Italy.

Tom Ryan and his wife attended an Oilers reunion with Pat Hughes and Napier in 2017 and shortly thereafter asked Hughes about naming a horse after Messier, a six-time Stanley Cup champion.

So far, the horse has lived up to the name with three wins in six starts and never finishing worse than second, and Murphy likes how his horse shapes up against the field. He said he is confident in Hall of Fame rider John Velazquez to adjust to how the race unfolds.

“I think that horse has speed, but it’s hard to come up with a definitive game plan at this point, it just depends on how the race unfolds,” said Murphy. “There is speed inside us and speed outside of us, so we just need to respond to how the race sets up. The horse will be forwardly placed, I’m sure.”

Messier ended up in the Tim Yakteen barn as a result of the 90-day suspension issued to trainer Bob Baffert and Yakteen guided him to a second-place finish behind Taiba, a stablemate, in the Santa Anita Derby.

He was hooked into an early speed duel with Forbidden Kingdom that day, but still hung on gamely to finish second. The bay colt’s breeding suggests he’ll have no issues with the classic mile-and-a-quarter distance of the Derby.

The chances that Velazquez will send his charge out of the No. 6 slot as he did with Authentic in 2020 and Medina Spirit last year are high. Will the third time be a charm once again?

Further inside of Messier is the second-choice on the morning line, Epicenter (7-2), who many racing experts thought was going to be the favorite heading into Monday’s post-position draw.

The son of Not This Time drew post No. 3 for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen, and the talented Blue Grass winner Zandon (3-1) was tabbed as the favorite.

The bay colt won the two key Fair Grounds prep races in impressive fashion. He dominated the Risen Star and the Louisiana Derby to earn the most points on the Derby trail this spring.

Asmussen, who has had years when he has multiple colts entered in the Derby, has just one in 2022 as he seeks the first Derby training win of his illustrious career.

“I think every circumstance going into the Derby is unique and you’re focusing on getting the best effort out of that horse that you possibly can,” Asmussen said. “Taking care of what you’re responsible for. You have no control over how anybody else runs and that usually has something to do with how you end up.”

Epicenter presents maybe his best chance at Derby lore since Gun Runner, who finished third in 2016.

“I don’t know what it would mean,” pondered Asmussen. “I want it, but I don’t know what the feeling of winning the Derby is like, but I’m definitely in pursuit of it.”

The key to Epicenter’s chances is establishing early position and not being shuffled back. With speed to his immediate right, he’ll need those horses to clear and get to the rail to work out a trip. He has one of the best in the business in Joel Rosario aboard.

“Joel is a Derby-winning rider and won the Eclipse last year, which is a pretty good place to start,” Asmussen said.

Four years ago, the curse of Apollo was broken when Justify was the first horse since 1882 to win the Derby without a start as a 2-year-old. This year the 139-year curse of Leonatus could be broken should Taiba (12-1) win the Derby in only his third career start.

Like Messier, under the tutelage of Yakteen, the talented son of Gun Runner burst on the scene in the Santa Anita Derby by posting the highest speed figure in a prep, equaling Epicenter’s 102 in the Louisiana Derby.

“We learned a lot about Taiba when he came onto the scene in that he was validated that he could compete at that level,” said Yakteen.

He has to be in the equation because his two speed figures tower over most of the field, but inexperience and the large 20-horse field present the biggest obstacles. Leave him out at your own risk. He has a third-place feel to him, similar to lightly raced and highly touted predecessors Curlin and Gun Runner, who both went on to Horse of the Year laurels later in their respective careers.

My party crasher will be Simplification (20-1), trained by Antonio Sano and ridden by Jose Ortiz. Sano is training his second Derby horse after running Gunnevera in 2017.

The Fountain of Youth winner will likely be picking up the pieces late and is useful underneath in the exotics. We should see different race tactics from the Venezuelan trainer, who conceded having his horse on the lead in the Florida Derby was a “mistake." He will likely have Ortiz change tactics to more of a stalking trip in the Derby.

Other horses to consider including in your horizontal wagers are two of the Todd Pletcher horses, Wood winner Mo Donegal (10-1) and Florida Derby runner-up Charge It (20-1), both capable of hitting the board.

Post Time Kentucky Derby Outlook: 1 –Messier; 2 –Epicenter; 3 –Taiba; 4 – Simplification

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.

Saddle Number Horse Trainer Jockey Morning Line 1 Mo Donegal Pletcher Ortiz, Jr. 10-1 2 Happy Jack O'Neill Bejarano 30-1 3 Epicenter Asmussen Rosario 7-2 4 Summer Is Tomorrow Seemar Barzalona 30-1 5 Smile Happy McPeek Lanerie 20-1 6 Messier Yakteen Velazquez 8-1 7 Crown Pride (JPN) Shintani Lemaire 20-1 8 Charge It Pletcher Saez 20-1 9 Tiz the Bomb McPeek Hernandez, Jr. 30-1 10 Zandon Brown Prat 3-1 11 Pioneer of Medina Pletcher Bravo 30-1 12 Taiba Yakteen Smith 12-1 13 Simplification Sano Ortiz 20-1 14 Barber Road Ortiz R. Gutierrez 30-1 15 White Abarrio Joseph Jr Gaffalione 10-1 16 Cyberknife Cox Geroux 20-1 17 Classic Causeway Lynch Leparoux 30-1 18 Tawny Port Cox Santana, Jr. 30-1 19 Zozos Cox Franco 20-1 20 Ethereal Road Lukas Contreras SCR 21 Rich Strike Reed Leon 30-1