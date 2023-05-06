LOUISVILLE, Ky. – For only the second time in the history of the Kentucky Derby, the morning line favorite has been scratched on the day of the race.

State veterinarians from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) consulted with trainer Todd Pletcher and co-owner Mike Repole earlier this morning and determined that the son of Violence would scratch out of the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby. Co-owner Mike Repole stated that the state veterinarians had concerns about a bruised right front foot.

In 2009, morning line favorite I Want Revenge was scratched after a filling was discovered in an ankle on the day of the race.

This reduces the Derby field down to 18 after four previous scratches earlier in the week. Two were due to fevers of horses in the Tim Yakteen barn, one was precipitated by the KHRC who suspended trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. from running any horses and the fourth was a trainer decision.

Joseph trained two of the four horses that have died in the past week at Churchill Downs, and an investigation is ongoing. With the favorite showing the slight chance of an injury, it appears that the KHRC is not taking any chances of an on-track injury of a horse that was not 100% ready to run in a 19-horse field.

The horses outside of the favorite will all move down one spot in the starting gate and gates 19 and 20 will be empty. The saddle cloth numbers will not change.

Post time revised selections

The scratch of Forte shouldn’t upset the frame or pace of the race as he was expected to be in the second or third grouping heading into the clubhouse turn.

We’ll add another Pletcher entrant to the mix, Tapit Trice (5-1 ML), winner of the Blue Grass Stakes and the Tampa Derby. He’s been training well in the morning and has looked the part. He will relish the longer distance, the concern with the son of Tapit is the possibility of traffic trouble would impact him more than Forte due to his size and running style.

He was my most likely Derby horse to win the Belmont, so he fits the bill and add him to the mix.

Post Time Selections: 1 – Angel of Empire; 2 – Mandarin Hero (JPN); 3 – Rocket Can; 4 – Tapit Trice

Saddle Number Horse Trainer Jockey Morning Line 1 Hit Show Cox Franco 30-1 2 Verifying Cox Gaffalione 15-1 3 Two Phil's Rivelli Loveberry 12-1 4 Confidence Game Desormeaux Graham 20-1 5 Tapit Trice Pletcher Saez 5-1 6 Kingsbarns Pletcher J Ortiz 12-1 7 Reincarnate Yakteen Velazquez 50-1 8 Mage Delgado Castellano 15-1 9 Skinner Sheriffs J Hernandez SCR 10 Practical Move Yakteen Vazquez SCR 11 Disarm Asmussen Rosario 30-1 12 Jace's Road Cox Geroux 50-1 13 Sun Thunder McPeek B Hernandez 50-1 14 Angel of Empire Cox Prat 8-1 15 Forte Pletcher Ortiz, Jr. SCR 16 Raise Cain Colebrook Corrales 50-1 17 Derma Sotogake (JPN) Otonashi Lemaire 10-1 18 Rocket Can Mott Alvarado 30-1 19 Lord Miles Joseph, Jr. Lopez SCR 20 Continuar (JPN) Yahagi Ryusei SCR 21 Cyclone Mischief Romans Lanerie 30-1 22 Mandarin Hero (JPN) Fujita Kimura 20-1 23 King Russell Moquett Bejarano 50-1