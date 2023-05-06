LOUISVILLE, Ky. – For only the second time in the history of the Kentucky Derby, the morning line favorite has been scratched on the day of the race.
State veterinarians from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) consulted with trainer Todd Pletcher and co-owner Mike Repole earlier this morning and determined that the son of Violence would scratch out of the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby. Co-owner Mike Repole stated that the state veterinarians had concerns about a bruised right front foot.
In 2009, morning line favorite I Want Revenge was scratched after a filling was discovered in an ankle on the day of the race.
This reduces the Derby field down to 18 after four previous scratches earlier in the week. Two were due to fevers of horses in the Tim Yakteen barn, one was precipitated by the KHRC who suspended trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. from running any horses and the fourth was a trainer decision.
Joseph trained two of the four horses that have died in the past week at Churchill Downs, and an investigation is ongoing. With the favorite showing the slight chance of an injury, it appears that the KHRC is not taking any chances of an on-track injury of a horse that was not 100% ready to run in a 19-horse field.
The horses outside of the favorite will all move down one spot in the starting gate and gates 19 and 20 will be empty. The saddle cloth numbers will not change.
Post time revised selections
The scratch of Forte shouldn’t upset the frame or pace of the race as he was expected to be in the second or third grouping heading into the clubhouse turn.
We’ll add another Pletcher entrant to the mix, Tapit Trice (5-1 ML), winner of the Blue Grass Stakes and the Tampa Derby. He’s been training well in the morning and has looked the part. He will relish the longer distance, the concern with the son of Tapit is the possibility of traffic trouble would impact him more than Forte due to his size and running style.
He was my most likely Derby horse to win the Belmont, so he fits the bill and add him to the mix.
Post Time Selections: 1 – Angel of Empire; 2 – Mandarin Hero (JPN); 3 – Rocket Can; 4 – Tapit Trice
Saddle Number
Horse
Trainer
Jockey
Morning Line
1
Hit Show
Cox
Franco
30-1
2
Verifying
Cox
Gaffalione
15-1
3
Two Phil's
Rivelli
Loveberry
12-1
4
Confidence Game
Desormeaux
Graham
20-1
5
Tapit Trice
Pletcher
Saez
5-1
6
Kingsbarns
Pletcher
J Ortiz
12-1
7
Reincarnate
Yakteen
Velazquez
50-1
8
Mage
Delgado
Castellano
15-1
9
Skinner
Sheriffs
J Hernandez
SCR
10
Practical Move
Yakteen
Vazquez
SCR
11
Disarm
Asmussen
Rosario
30-1
12
Jace's Road
Cox
Geroux
50-1
13
Sun Thunder
McPeek
B Hernandez
50-1
14
Angel of Empire
Cox
Prat
8-1
15
Forte
Pletcher
Ortiz, Jr.
SCR
16
Raise Cain
Colebrook
Corrales
50-1
17
Derma Sotogake (JPN)
Otonashi
Lemaire
10-1
18
Rocket Can
Mott
Alvarado
30-1
19
Lord Miles
Joseph, Jr.
Lopez
SCR
20
Continuar (JPN)
Yahagi
Ryusei
SCR
21
Cyclone Mischief
Romans
Lanerie
30-1
22
Mandarin Hero (JPN)
Fujita
Kimura
20-1
23
King Russell
Moquett
Bejarano
50-1