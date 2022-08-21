Post Time: Moira powers home to Queen’s Plate victory

ETOBICOKE, Ont. – The filly proved supreme in the $1 million Queen’s Plate at Woodbine Racetrack in suburban Toronto late Sunday afternoon.

With threatening skies overhead, Woodbine Oaks winner Moira put away 10 male contenders at the top of the stretch and romped to a whopping seven-length victory in Canada’s most famous race.

With thunder rumbling in the background, the speedy filly made her move on the far turn and started picking off horses until she gained the lead heading down the Woodbine stretch with a thunder of her own.

The 3-year-old daughter of Ghostzapper was sent off at odds of 9-5, and set a track and Plate record in the mile-and-a-quarter trek over the Woodbine Tapeta in a blistering 2:01.48 in the 163rd edition of the race.

She became the 38th filly to win the Queen’s Plate in history and the fifth since 2010. She came into the race the favorite off of her dominating effort in the Oaks and she came back with a vengeance before a boisterous Canadian crowd.

Owned in partnership by X-Men Racing LLC, Madaket Stables LLC and SF Racing LLC, the winning connections pocketed the $600,000 first-place purse, bringing the filly’s career earnings over $1.1 million.

It was trainer Kevin Attard’s first Plate win of his career in his 11th attempt at the most coveted race north of the border. Jockey Rafael Hernandez won his second Plate.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Hernandez, who teamed with Shaman Ghost to win the 2015 Plate. “You know, with good horses, you can get out of trouble so quick and always get a second, or third gear like her. Sat off, save ground, and when you want to get out of the horses in front of you, you just move out, and she gave me everything. She gave me another gear, and when we turned for home, she was unbelievable. She’s something else. She is so special.”

The winning trainer, who comes from a large horse racing family, was emotional in the post-race press conference on Woodbine’s sixth floor, crediting his father for the win.

“My dad put me in this position,” said Attard. “He taught me everything I know. I think he sacrificed part of his career to put me in a position to succeed. I started taking over his part of the business and he was willing to take a backseat to it, so I can’t thank him enough."

Moira returned $5.60 to her backers for the win, $3.40 to place and $2.90 to show. The late closing Hall of Dreams returned $10.60 to place and $7.10 to show at odds of 17-1. Stable mate Sir for Sure went off at 17-1 odds and paid $7.10 for his third-place finish and completed a $1 trifecta that paid $200.

Rondure went off as the 3-2 favorite and finished a non-threatening sixth for trainer Kateri Vassilieva and jockey Flavien Prat.

Attard has had the ultimate confidence in this filly, running her in the non-graded $250,000 Prince Elizabeth Stakes in her debut last October instead of a maiden race, winning impressively by four lengths.

Her lone loss in five career starts was in the Grade 3 Mazarine Stakes on a day that Attard described as “awful weather,” yet she still finished second by a half-length.

Attard credited Hernandez with a fine ride aboard the filly who came in third off the layoff and peaking at just the right time.

“Obviously there’s a lot on the line and you don’t want to see someone coming from out of the clouds,” said Attard. “Rafi’s a smart guy, I’m sure he was riding in the best interests of the horse at heart and he told me after the race she had plenty left.”

Next up is the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes at Fort Erie Race Track on Sept. 13, the second jewel of the Canadian Triple Crown. Run on traditional dirt, we’ll wait to hear whether Moira’s connections choose to run in the border oval’s signature race.

The last Canadian Triple Crown winner was Wando in 2003, the seventh since its inception in 1959.

Attard deferred the decision to run at Fort Erie to the owners, but it didn’t escape him that this horse is special and a Triple Crown would be a significant achievement.

“Honestly we have not discussed anything past this race,” Attard answered when posed with the Triple Crown question. “I’m not sure what’s next, obviously with me being a local trainer, I would love to come into a Triple Crown horse if I could. But, again there’s a lot of people involved, I’m not the only one. We’ll discuss that when the time comes, but an attempt to win a Triple Crown would be pretty special.”

Attard said Moira has trained over the Woodbine dirt training track, but out of the three surfaces of the Canadian Triple Crown, the dirt is his biggest worry.

“She’s bred for the turf, I think the turf is not an issue at all,” said Attard. “I would think the dirt, maybe, she trains a lot on the dirt and she gets over it well. I think deep, down she’d handle the dirt fine, but until you try you won’t know. Right now, we’re just going to savor this moment and enjoy it and hope she comes out of the race in good order and take it from there.”

Hall of Fame conditioner Mark Casse trained both the second- and third-place finishers, both of whom went off at odds of 17-1. He was seeking his third Queen’s Plate and the first that wasn’t a filly. The two starters were his 31st and 32nd Plate starters.

It’s now wait and see time with Moira, whether the talented filly will give the dirt at the border oval and a Canadian Triple Crown a go.

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.