Post Time: Mo Donegal rockets to Belmont Stakes victory

ELMONT – On Friday morning, Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher was prophetic about Mo Donegal’s chances to win the Belmont Stakes.

Keep him close and in contention, and he’ll run the fastest final quarter-mile in the race, the white-haired trainer predicted.

Mo Donegal delivered with a performance that gave Pletcher his fourth career Belmont Stakes victory.

At the top of the stretch, the Wood Memorial winner made a big move to the outside and rocketed past the field to win the 154th edition of the $1.5 million Grade 1 race.

The bay colt rebounded from his fifth-place Kentucky Derby finish on a comfortable, mostly overcast Long Island afternoon in front of 46,103 racing fans at beautiful Belmont Park, completing this year’s Triple Crown series for 3-year-old horses.

The son of Uncle Mo completed the mile-and-a-half trek in a solid 2:28.28, defeating his barn mate Nest by an easy three lengths to complete a Pletcher $1 exacta that paid $13.80.

Mo Donegal became the 12th Belmont Stakes winner in the past 20 years to skip the Preakness and win the Belmont.

The Post Time top selection went off at odds of 5-2 and returned to his backers $7.20 for the win, $3.80 to place and $3 to show. Super-filly Nest completed the exacta and paid $5.30 to place and $4.10 to show. Longshot Skippylongstocking finished 6 1/4-lengths behind the winner to pay $5.60 for third.

The early pacesetter We the People rounded out the superfecta. Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike was never a factor, finishing a distant sixth.

Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. executed Pletcher’s plan perfectly to win the $800,000 first-place prize money, bringing Mo Donegal’s career earnings to $1,511,800. It was the jockey’s second Belmont Stakes win, winning aboard Creator in 2016.

As Pletcher described his plan for Mo Donegal to The News on Friday morning, he laid it out for Ortiz before the race.

“The one thing I told him was to be a little bit patient because I believe this horse has the best last quarter-mile if you can just get him in position and ride him patiently from there,” Pletcher said.

Ortiz timed his move perfectly and had his colt in position to win the race when it mattered, something he lamented about the trip in Louisville.

“Last time in the Derby, he didn’t have the best trip, and he still got beat by (only) three or five lengths. I knew if I got a better trip, he could get there. When I asked him in the clear, he took off. He’s a nice horse.”

Mo Donegal is owned in partnership by Donegal Racing and Repole Stables. The win in the Belmont Stakes was one that has eluded Queens native Mike Repole, who also owns an interest in the filly Nest.

“It’s a 40-year dream. Coming to this track and Aqueduct, being a kid from New York, this is New York’s race,” Repole said. “In 2011, I came in second with Stay Thirsty and I watched the replay 150 times. I will no longer watch that replay. Getting a first and second here, it makes up for it.”

Pletcher beamed after the race about how Nest recovered from an early stumble to finish a respectable second.

“When Nest stumbled at the start, my first thought was immediately thinking of Rags to Riches and deciding to run her in the Belmont and seeing her stumble. But Jose (Ortiz) and her did a nice job of recovering and getting in a good position,” Pletcher said.

Jockey Jose Ortiz was happy with the filly’s performance, even though it was just not good enough to beat his brother, who made the first move approaching the top of the stretch.

“She finished very well,” Jose Ortiz said. “I tried to roll out at the 5/16th, but Irad was outside of me and he had a lot of horse. I had to wait for him to make his move. He beat me to the punch, and after that, he stayed. My filly came out and made a run, I’m very proud of her.”

One horse that outran his odds was longshot Skippylongstocking, who went off at 11-1 and received an excellent ride from jockey Manny Franco to finish third.

“I jumped out of there and I let him go the first stride,” Franco said. “I found myself second and I said, ‘I’m going to take my shot.’ He ran great. Just the first two ran a little better, but I’m really happy with the way my horse ran.”

For the Kentucky Derby winner, lightning didn’t strike twice at Belmont Park for Sonny Leon. Rich Strike struggled over the track affectionately known as Big Sandy.

“The horse broke sharp, but he broke looking the other way,” Leon said. “I tried to keep him in stride. He was lugging in the whole way. He wanted to go to the rail. I had the horse inside me and I think he wasn’t too comfortable today at this track.”

The Belmont concluded an interesting 2022 Triple Crown season that saw upsets in both the Derby and the Preakness, and now a full summer season of racing is on the horizon.

The 3-year-old division is wide open, with three different classic winners and a horse that finished second in the first two legs in Epicenter.

In the East, the focus will shift to Saratoga and Monmouth, with several key 3-year-old races, including the Haskell at Monmouth and the Travers at Saratoga. Making things interesting is Jack Christopher, who looked ultra-impressive winning the Woody Stephens by open lengths on the undercard. He will be pointed at the Haskell by trainer Chad Brown and could be another 3-year-old that could become a major factor down the line.

Locally, we head into the Canadian Triple Crown season north of the border. The Queen’s Plate is scheduled for Sunday Aug. 21 at Woodbine, and the Prince of Wales will be Tuesday Sept. 13 at Fort Erie Race Track.

