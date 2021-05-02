Post Time: Medina Spirit’s win historic for Bob Baffert, John Velazquez

LOUISVILLE – The Hall of Fame connections delivered a Hall of Fame effort in Saturday’s 147th Kentucky Derby.
In historic fashion, trainer Bob Baffert and jockey John Velazquez achieved consecutive wins in the Derby for the first time since 1972-73.
Not since Secretariat crossed the wire at Churchill Downs in a record time that still stands, have a trainer and jockey won back-to-back in America’s most famous race. Trainer Lucien Laurin and jockey Ron Turcotte completed the feat in 1972 with Riva Ridge and with Big Red in 1973.
Medina Spirit, a Florida-bred son of Protonico, crossed the wire a half-length in front of a game Mandaloun in the $3 million Kentucky Derby before 51,838 racing fans on a beautiful spring afternoon.
Originally a $1,000 yearling purchase, he was purchased by bloodstock agent Gary Young for his current owner, Zedan Racing Stables, for $35,000, making a huge return on their investment late Saturday afternoon.
Using his colt’s early speed to his advantage, Velazquez shot the dark bay to the front and never looked back. He piloted the winner in an almost carbon copy of Authentic’s win here last September. Mandaloun briefly stuck his head in front at midstretch only to have Medina Spirit regain a lead he never yielded.
Medina Spirit went off at 12-1 and returned $26.20 to his backers for the win, $12 for place and $7.60 to show. He completed the mile-and-a-quarter trek in 2:01.02.
The win was worth $1.86 million bringing Medina Spirit’s career earnings to $2,175,200. Seven of the last 10 Derby winners have come out of California.
Longshot Mandaloun was second at odds of 26-1 and paid $23 to place and $13.40 to show. A game Hot Rod Charlie finished third at odds of 5-1 and paid $5.20 to show. Post time favorite Essential Quality rounded out the superfecta.
It was Baffert’s seventh Derby training win, breaking the tie with Ben Jones he established in last year’s Derby. It wasn’t your typical Baffert blueblood million-dollar Derby horse, which made it that much more special to the white-haired trainer.
“This year we came in here under the radar and figured maybe we’d get a piece of it or something,” said Baffert. “Johnny kept telling me if he improves off his last race he’ll do well.”
It was another masterful riding job from the jockey they call “Johnny V.” It was Velazquez’ fourth Derby career win, one shy of the record currently held by Eddie Arcaro and Bill Hartack.
The Hall of Famer knew that his main competition on the lead was likely his California rival Rock Your World and when he didn’t show up due to the early bumping, he knew he could control of the race.
“I started the race really well and I knew all of the horses in the race really well,” said Velazquez. “I only really thought that one horse was faster than me, it was the horse (Rock Your World) that went to the lead last time out at Santa Anita. My horse broke really well, I went right to the front and I looked outside and he was not there,” said Velazquez.
In the final furlong it looked like both Mandaloun and Hot Rod Charlie both had a chance to catch the winner, but neither could get past the gutsy winner that wouldn’t let either get by.
Mandaloun jockey Florent Geroux lauded his horse, but the disappointment in his eyes told the story.
“I thought I had him,” said Geroux. “Great trip, but extremely disappointed, but I was coming I just couldn’t go by him. I’m very pleased with the horse, I know he was a longshot, but I could feel he was running a big one.”
Hot Rod Charlie’s trainer Doug O’Neill was proud of his colt’s effort citing trouble early that likely cost him the race.
“We’re so proud of Hot Rod Charlie, he’s such a game horse. It looked like we didn’t have the luckiest first quarter mile of the race. Hat’s off to the winner, he ran huge, but we’re proud of him, got beat by maybe a length or less than a length for the whole thing,” said O’Neill.
O’Neill, a two-time Derby winner himself, was quick to pay Baffert respect as he held court in the middle of the track after the race.
“Bob’s horses are always dead fit. He pushes his athletes to get the best out of them,” said O’Neill. You know when you are running against him you have better have pushed your horse to get the best of them. Hot Rod Charlie was ready, but in my mind, he just didn’t have the perfect trip, but he ran huge.”
O’Neill said that Hot Rod Charlie will skip the Preakness and will look for the rematch later in the racing schedule.
Louisville native Brad Cox was looking to become the first hometown trainer to win the Derby. Race favorite Essential Quality bumped with Rock Your World out of the gate which compromised both colts early in the race.
“He was wide around both turns and he had to make up some ground, the first part of the race may have compromised his late kick,” said Cox immediately after the win. “You can’t be surprised Bob Baffert won it, but you can be a touch surprised that this particular horse won given he was beaten five, six lengths in his prep race,” said Cox.
His two colts in the race finished second and fourth, which is quite an accomplishment in the Eclipse award-winning trainer’s first Kentucky Derby.
“It was great, we got close,” said Cox. “Look, I’ve always said there is one, or several with our name on it in the future. We’ll be back.”
It was a much-needed event with fans in the stands and smiles all around the track, a major difference from last year’s spectatorless, soulless Derby where the echoes of the horse’s pounding hooves could be heard throughout.
Now it’s on to Baltimore for racing’s second jewel, where Baffert will look to break another tie, for the most Preakness career training wins.