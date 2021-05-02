Post Time: Medina Spirit’s win historic for Bob Baffert, John Velazquez

The win was worth $1.86 million bringing Medina Spirit’s career earnings to $2,175,200. Seven of the last 10 Derby winners have come out of California.

Longshot Mandaloun was second at odds of 26-1 and paid $23 to place and $13.40 to show. A game Hot Rod Charlie finished third at odds of 5-1 and paid $5.20 to show. Post time favorite Essential Quality rounded out the superfecta.

It was Baffert’s seventh Derby training win, breaking the tie with Ben Jones he established in last year’s Derby. It wasn’t your typical Baffert blueblood million-dollar Derby horse, which made it that much more special to the white-haired trainer.

“This year we came in here under the radar and figured maybe we’d get a piece of it or something,” said Baffert. “Johnny kept telling me if he improves off his last race he’ll do well.”

It was another masterful riding job from the jockey they call “Johnny V.” It was Velazquez’ fourth Derby career win, one shy of the record currently held by Eddie Arcaro and Bill Hartack.

The Hall of Famer knew that his main competition on the lead was likely his California rival Rock Your World and when he didn’t show up due to the early bumping, he knew he could control of the race.