ELMONT – It’s time to spread some positive news in old New York, New York this weekend.

The haze resulting from the Canadian wildfires lifted from metropolitan New York early Friday morning, removing the threat of a postponement of the last classic race of the season.

It’s been a difficult five weeks for the sport, beginning with the deaths of 12 horses at Churchill Downs; followed by the catastrophic injury suffered by a Bob Baffert horse on the Preakness undercard; next the Churchill meet was moved from Louisville to Ellis Park due to safety concerns; and culminating with the air quality index threatening Belmont Stakes day.

Racing resumed Friday at Belmont Park after Thursday’s card was canceled due to the index reaching levels of poor air quality, and training and racing was suspended.

The Belmont attracted a solid field of 3-year-old colts traveling the longest distance of the three classic races at a mile-and-a-half, all for the first time. The field includes four horses that competed in the Kentucky Derby; two Preakness starters, including winner National Treasure; and four newcomers.

One of those newcomers is the 5-2 race favorite, Forte, who was scratched the morning of the Derby because a foot issue. He has been off since his Florida Derby win on April Fool’s Day.

The $1.5 million Grade 1 Belmont Stakes will go to post at 7:02 p.m. EDT (Fox) as Race 12 on a card with nine Grade 1 stakes races. FS1 will begin its telecast at 11 a.m. through 7:30 p.m. Fox will broadcast live at 3 p.m. through the Belmont Stakes.

The weather forecast looks splendid, with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s expected.

This year’s Belmont Stakes is the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s historic 31½-length victory. The final time of 2 minutes, 24.0 seconds still stands in the record books, more than two seconds better than any other horse in history at the distance.

Forte, the Derby favorite before his scratch on the First Saturday in May, will try to overcome the long layoff and handle the added distance. It seems to be a big order for Forte, who will try and provide Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher with a fifth Belmont Stakes victory and a second in a row.

Pletcher’s other horse in the field, Tapit Trice (3-1), might find himself as the post-time favorite and is the one to beat based on his training entering the race and his superb pedigree for the Belmont.

He is by Tapit, who produced Belmont Stakes winners Tonalist (2014), Creator (2016), Tapwrit (2017) and Essential Quality (2021), while also producing Constitution – a Belmont Stakes-producing stallion in his own right as the sire of 2020 winner Tiz the Law.

In addition, his damsire Dunkirk finished second in the 2009 Belmont behind winner Summer Bird.

He encountered traffic issues in the Derby and had to check several times before he could get going. He recovered for seventh, a decent finish considering the wide trip and the issues he encountered. He should encounter less issues in the Belmont with a field half the size of the Derby.

Angel of Empire (7-2) finished strong in Louisville and just needed added distance at the end of the race. My Derby pick just started too far behind before making his late run, and he should be closer to the lead in a pace that should be enough to provide him something to chase.

Trainer Brad Cox felt the excitement on Derby day when he made his late charge on the outside, but ran out of real estate and couldn’t catch Mage and just missed nosing out Two Phil’s for second.

“I kind of thought all winter and into the spring, that he was a horse that would get better with distance,” Cox said during a national media teleconference. “I thought he ran a great race in the Kentucky Derby, just nipped there, being second and galloped out, on even terms with the winner. And, given another quarter-mile at Belmont, looking forward to the opportunity.”

Jockey Flavien Prat will try to set up the son of Classic Empire (a grandson of 2003 Belmont winner Empire Maker) with another decent trip around Big Sandy, looking to capture his first Belmont Stakes.

With a win, Angel of Empire would become the first Pennsylvania-bred horse to win the Belmont since 1891.

Peter Pan winner Arcangelo (8-1) will look to make history for Jena Antonucci, who would be the first woman to saddle a Belmont Stakes winner. The conditioner said her horse surprised many with his effort in the Peter Pan, but not her.

“I think it told the world more than it told us,” said Antonucci. “Not being coy, but we’ve thought he was pretty special for some time, and just letting him develop into that. The grit and determination, deep stretch is the horse. That can’t be taught.”

The son of Hall of Famer nominee Arrogate possesses Belmont Stakes-influenced bloodlines through his third dam Better Than Honour, who produced Belmont Stakes winners Jazil (2006) and Rags to Riches (2007).

This year’s Derby winning jockey Javier Castellano will have the mount on Arcangelo.

A colt who could be under the radar Saturday is Hit Show (10-1), another Cox trainee. The fifth-place finisher in the Derby has the Tapit influence on his dam’s side and has trained over the winter at Belmont, so he’s accustomed to the surface.

“I thought he got a very good trip from the rail (in the Derby),” said Cox. “I think he can stay on. (Jockey Manny Franco) made the comment, when he got off of him, this could be a Belmont horse.”

I don’t think National Treasure will get the dream trip and easy pace he had in the Preakness, with Cox’s third entry, Tapit Shoes (20-1), likely to put early pressure on the son of Quality Road. That, in addition to Forte’s layoff could present some interesting betting opportunities.

Post Time Outlook: 1 – Angel of Empire; 2 – Tapit Trice; 3 – Arcangelo; 4 – Hit Show.

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association and tweets @EquiSpace.