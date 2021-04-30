Post Time: Malathaat gives Todd Pletcher his fourth Kentucky Oaks win

Alysheba: Maxfield ($3) kicked away from his competition to kick off the weekend stakes, winning the $400,000 Grade 2 Alysheba for trainer Brendan Walsh. The 1-2 favorite, a son of Street Sense, piloted by Jose Ortiz, took control at the top of the stretch. The winner paid $2.60 to place and $2.10 to show in the 1 1/16-mile race. Longshot Visitant was 3 1/4 lengths behind the victor and paid $6.60 to place and $4.20 to show. Chess Chief finished third and paid $3 to show.

Edgewood: Gift List ($10.80) upset the $300,000 Grade 2 Edgewood Stakes at 4-1 for trainer Brian Lynch, with Javier Castellano aboard. She completed the 1 1/16 miles on the turf in 1:42.52. The daughter of Bated Breath paid $5.40 to place and $4 for third. Barista, at 23-1 under Joel Rosario, nosed out Line Dancing for second to pay $16.40 to place and $11 to show. The late closing Line Dancing finished third at 21-1 and paid $10.20 to show. The $1 trifecta paid $784.60.