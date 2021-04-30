Post Time: Malathaat gives Todd Pletcher his fourth Kentucky Oaks win

LOUISVILLE – Malathaat put away a game Search Results at the wire in the 147th running of the Grade 1 Longines Kentucky Oaks on a beautiful Friday afternoon in the bluegrass.
Before 41,472 racing fans, the daughter of Curlin proved her morning-line favorite status was no fluke by dueling with the speedy Search Results through the lane and finally gliding by her in the final furlong.
She overcame some bumping at the start and Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez kept his prize filly calm before making a move three wide down the lane.
It was the fourth Oaks training victory for trainer Todd Pletcher, who previously won the race with Ashado (2004), Rags to Riches (2007) and Princess of Sylmar (2013). Velazquez, who also combined with Pletcher to win with Ashado, won his second Oaks aboard Malathaat ($7).
Post Time selection Malathaat went off at 5-2 and returned $4.60 to her backers to place and $3.40 to show. Search Results was beaten by a neck and paid $6.80 to place and $5.60 for third. Longshot Will’s Secret went off at 26-1 and paid $9.60 for third to complete a $1 trifecta that paid $464.50.
Malathaat completed the 1 1/8 miles in 1:48.99.
Here’s a capsule look at the five undercard stakes races that concluded on Oaks Day at Churchill Downs:
Alysheba: Maxfield ($3) kicked away from his competition to kick off the weekend stakes, winning the $400,000 Grade 2 Alysheba for trainer Brendan Walsh. The 1-2 favorite, a son of Street Sense, piloted by Jose Ortiz, took control at the top of the stretch. The winner paid $2.60 to place and $2.10 to show in the 1 1/16-mile race. Longshot Visitant was 3 1/4 lengths behind the victor and paid $6.60 to place and $4.20 to show. Chess Chief finished third and paid $3 to show.
Edgewood: Gift List ($10.80) upset the $300,000 Grade 2 Edgewood Stakes at 4-1 for trainer Brian Lynch, with Javier Castellano aboard. She completed the 1 1/16 miles on the turf in 1:42.52. The daughter of Bated Breath paid $5.40 to place and $4 for third. Barista, at 23-1 under Joel Rosario, nosed out Line Dancing for second to pay $16.40 to place and $11 to show. The late closing Line Dancing finished third at 21-1 and paid $10.20 to show. The $1 trifecta paid $784.60.
La Troienne: Shedaresthedevil ($5.40) returned to the scene of the crime where she stole last year’s Kentucky Oaks to win the $500,000 Grade 1 La Troienne. The win for trainer Brad Cox has her poised for a run at the older female division. Florent Geroux was aboard the Daredevil filly who went off at 8-5 and paid her backers $3.40 to place and $2.80 to show. Runner-up Envoutante came up the rail and paid $4.40 to place and $3.40 to show. Finite, trained by Steve Asmussen, closed late to round out the trifecta and paid $4.80 for the show.
Eight Belles: Big balloons in the $300,000 Grade 2 Eight Belles when 16-1 Obligatory ($35) roared down the center of the track to catch race favorite Dayoutoftheoffice. Jose Ortiz rode the daughter of Curlin for trainer Bill Mott in the 66th edition of the race for 3-year-old fillies and paid $12.40 to place and $9.80 to show. The favorite finished second behind the winner by a length and paid $4.80 for second and $4 for show. 23-1 Longshot finished third and paid $11.60 to show and completed a $1 trifecta for $1,420.50.
TwinSpires Turf Sprint: Fast Boat ($10.40) scored in the $250,000 Turf Sprint at 4-1 for trainer Joe Sharp. Irad Ortiz, Jr. closed with the gelded son of City Zip on the outside to edge rival Sombeyay. The winner paid $5.20 to place and $3.60 to show. Sombeyay ran a huge second and paid $6.20 to place and $5.20 for the show. Classy John, at odds of 22-1, finished third and paid $7.80 to show, completing a $1 trifecta that paid $548.90.
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.