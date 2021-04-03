Post Time: Major Kentucky Derby preps on tap this weekend

A field of nine will make a last-ditch effort to head the 64 miles down the road to Louisville from Lexington. This race features Essential Quality (3-5, 40 points), the NTRA’s top-ranked 3-year-old, and several highly regarded competitors.

The heavy morning-line favorite comes into the race undefeated in four career races, returning to the scene of last fall’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Keeneland. He’ll look to become the third Juvenile winner to capture the Derby when he runs next month at Churchill Downs.

The son of Tapit is conditioned by the 2020 Eclipse-winning trainer Brad Cox and will be piloted by jockey Luis Saez for Godolphin Racing. He sits at No. 11 on the Derby leaderboard (40 points), and barring an improbable outcome, he should be headed down the interstate after the race.

Cox decided to keep him closer to Churchill instead of staying at Oaklawn after winning the Grade 3 Southwest.