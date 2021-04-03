Post Time: Major Kentucky Derby preps on tap this weekend

The battle for the final few gates for this year’s Kentucky Derby are scheduled from coast to coast within 90 minutes Saturday.
In New York, the $750,000 Grade 2 Wood Memorial (Race 10, 6 p.m. EDT) at Aqueduct will kick things off, followed by the $800,000 Grade 2 Blue Grass Stakes (Race 11, 6:35 p.m. EDT) at Keeneland, and concluding with the most anticipated race, the $750,000 Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby (Race 8, 7:15 p.m. EDT).
The three Derby preps will air on NBCSN as part of a live national broadcast beginning at 5:30 p.m.
All three races will be contested at 1 1/8 miles and will offer the top four finishers 100-40-20-10 qualifying points, respectively, for the Kentucky Derby on the First Saturday in May.
Wood Memorial
A field of nine will run in the signature race of the Aqueduct spring meeting, which features a showdown of the Grade 3 Withers winner and a highly regarded colt ready to break onto the scene.
Withers winner Risk Taking (10 Derby points) is the morning-line favorite (5-2) in a race that looks like it could present surprise results. The son of Medaglia d’Oro skipped the Gotham to point here for trainer Chad Brown, who is seeking his first Derby win.
Prevalence (3-1) tries graded company for the first time after two impressive wins for trainer Brenan Walsh. The undefeated colt was also sired by Medaglia d’Oro, and his breeding suggests longer distances shouldn’t be an issue. The Wood could be his breakout race.
Gotham winner Weyburn (9-2, 50 points) will look to prove his 47-1 win wasn’t a fluke. Runner-up Crowded Trade (4-1, 20 points) will try to turn the tables after being nosed out by Weyburn.
Trainer Todd Pletcher, who captured his sixth Florida Derby last weekend, is in pursuit of a sixth Wood Memorial victory when he saddles Dynamic One (12-1) and Bourbonic (30-1).
The Derby preps can be unpredictable so we’ll take a flyer on Brooklyn Strong (6-1), who has been off since his Remsen win in December at the Big A. The gelded son of 2014 Wood winner Wicked Strong has been working well at Parx and should be under the radar at the windows.
Post Time Outlook – 1- Brooklyn Strong; 2 – Prevalence; 3 – Risk Taking; 4 – Crowded Trade
Blue Grass Stakes
A field of nine will make a last-ditch effort to head the 64 miles down the road to Louisville from Lexington. This race features Essential Quality (3-5, 40 points), the NTRA’s top-ranked 3-year-old, and several highly regarded competitors.
The heavy morning-line favorite comes into the race undefeated in four career races, returning to the scene of last fall’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Keeneland. He’ll look to become the third Juvenile winner to capture the Derby when he runs next month at Churchill Downs.
The son of Tapit is conditioned by the 2020 Eclipse-winning trainer Brad Cox and will be piloted by jockey Luis Saez for Godolphin Racing. He sits at No. 11 on the Derby leaderboard (40 points), and barring an improbable outcome, he should be headed down the interstate after the race.
Cox decided to keep him closer to Churchill instead of staying at Oaklawn after winning the Grade 3 Southwest.
“Brad has a pretty good track record at Keeneland, which isn’t far from Churchill, which is sort of getting you in the neighborhood,” Godolphin USA President Jimmy Bell said during a recent media conference call. “And at this point in time, obviously, it wasn’t a question necessarily of points or anything like that, but really how best can we get to the Kentucky Derby. Knowing that he certainly relished the track at Keeneland is helpful.”
His main challenger is an Into Mischief colt that finished third in the Gotham last month at Aqueduct. Highly Motivated (3-1, 10 points) is one of two Chad Brown horses making noise on the Derby trail. Javier Castellano will ride the colt for Klaravich Stables second off the layoff.
Rombauer (15-1, 14 points) comes off a win in the El Camino Real on the Tapeta at Golden Gate and could be in the hunt for a Derby gate with a top-four finish here. Florent Geroux rides the son of Twirling Candy.
Keepmeinmind (8-1, 18 points) ran third to the favorite in the Juvy and will need to regain the form he displayed as a 2-year-old to capture a spot in the Run for the Roses.
Post Time Outlook: 1 – Essential Quality; 2 – Rombauer; 3 – Highly Motivated; 4 – Keepmeninmind
Santa Anita Derby
The ever-present Bob Baffert once again will have the morning-line favorite emerging from his barn in Medina Spirit (5-2, 34 points). The son of Protonico won the Lewis in January and was a well-beaten second against the injured Life is Good in the San Felipe.
The favorite looks awfully good on paper, but this is a chance to take a shot against a short-priced favorite even if it has last year’s Derby winning combination of Baffert and Hall of Famer John Velazquez.
John Sadler will try the turf-to-dirt route for Rock Your World (4-1), an angle he is winning at a 22% clip. The son of Candy Ride out of an Empire Maker dam should get better as the distance increases and jockey Umberto Rispoli is red hot at Santa Anita.
Defunded (8-1) has Hall of Famer Mike Smith aboard for Baffert and is eligible to improve going around two turns for the first time. The son of Dialed In broke his maiden earlier in the moth and steps up into graded company for the Hall of Fame trainer.
Dream Shake (7-2) also has been working well and figures to be a factor with leading rider Flavien Prat aboard for trainer Peter Eurton. The son of Twirling Candy has only two career races under his belt and has room for improvement after finishing two lengths behind the favorite in the San Felipe.
Post Time Outlook: 1 – Dream Shake: 2 – Medina Spirit; 3 – Rock Your Word; 4 - Defunded
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association and tweets @EquiSpace.