BALTIMORE – The Triple Crown is alive and kicking heading into the second jewel of the trio of classic races for the first time since Justify became the 13th colt to win it in 2018.

Mage (4-5), the impressive winner of the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago, is all systems go heading to Pimlico for Saturday’s Preakness Stakes.

For the first time since 1948, only one starter from the Kentucky Derby will compete in the middle leg of the Triple Crown, and with the scratch of First Mission on Friday morning, the field is down to seven, the smallest since 1986.

The $1.65 million Grade 1 Preakness will be contended at 1 3/16 miles, a 16th of a mile shorter than the Derby. The race is scheduled to go to post as Race 13 at 7:01 p.m. EDT on NBC (Ch. 2) and Peacock with coverage starting at 4:30 p.m. The undercard races can be seen on Peacock and CNBC starting at 1 p.m.

Temperatures in the mid-70s are forecast for the greater Baltimore metropolitan area with a slight chance of rain showers.

The Derby winner, who currently sits atop of the NTRA Top 3-year-old Thoroughbred poll, will face six new shooters lying in wait.

The lightly raced son of Good Magic has shown he can handle the distance with his win in Louisville and he has faced tough company during his 3-year-old campaign, just being edged out by the 2-year-old champion of 2022, Forte in the Florida Derby.

With Forte out of the picture in the Preakness, due to being on the 14-day Kentucky Horse Racing Commission’s vet list, Mage is the one to beat in the Charm City, coming out of post No. 3 for trainer Gustavo Delgado Sr.

Fellow Venezuelan Javier Castellano will ride Mage once again after snapping a 0-for-15 streak at the Derby. Castellano has won the Preakness twice, in 2006 with Bernardini and in 2017 with Cloud Computing.

The win at the Derby was a matter of pride, as assistant trainer Gustavo Delgado Jr. noted it showed their fellow Venezuelans that achieving success is not just a dream.

“It means a lot," he said. "I think it’s a good message for our community that anyone can do it if they have the will to succeed. It’s not a matter of where you come from. It’s if you want to do it."

One obstacle in the way of a potential Triple Crown try at Belmont Park on June 10, is trainer Bob Baffert’s National Treasure (3-1). Baffert, who has served his two-year ban from Churchill Downs and will be back on the Derby trail next year, has won the Preakness a record-tying seven times. A victory would break a tie with 19th-century trainer R. Wyndham Walden.

The son of Quality Road was the first to arrive at Pimlico last Saturday and comes out of a fourth-place finish in the Santa Anita Derby. National Treasure drew the rail and Baffert puts the blinkers on the $500,000 purchase to try to sharpen his focus.

Hall of Fame rider John Velazquez will ride the bay colt looking to complete a personal Triple Crown. He’s won the Kentucky Derby three times and the Belmont Stakes twice, but the Preakness has eluded him in 12 tries. His best finish came in October 2020 when Authentic was nipped at the wire by the filly Swiss Skydiver.

National Treasure should break sharply from the rail, and with the lack of pace in the race, he is one that could have the edge from the inside. Assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes shipped in with his colt from the West Coast and has been pleased since his arrival at Pimlico.

“I would think he fits in well with this group,” said Barnes. “He’s well-traveled and shipping isn’t really a concern for him. He’s been very relaxed here. He’s right where I want him to be.”

The Preakness always presents a high-priced horse crashing the exacta or trifecta and Red Route One (8-1) appears to be a top candidate to add some value to the exotics.

The son of Gun Runner out of a Tapit mare did not qualify for the Kentucky Derby and ran in a non-graded stake race at Oaklawn at 9 furlongs that qualified him for the Preakness. Joel Rosario will ride and will be seeking his first Preakness victory after four second-place finishes.

The chestnut colt should relish the extra distance presented in the Preakness and could make a big step forward for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen.

Red Route One’s mom, Red House, did not race, but she is a full sister to Untapable, a talented filly who won both the Grade 1 Kentucky Oaks and Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Distaff.

The colt arrived Tuesday at Pimlico and has familiarized himself with the surroundings, Asmussen assistant trainer Darren Fleming said.

“He settled in nice, jogged a mile this morning on the track, and seemed to do everything right,” said Fleming.

Rounding out my superfecta is the Chad Brown-trained colt Blazing Sevens (4-1).

The son of Good Magic, will be in the far outside post and will have Irad Ortiz Jr. in the irons. Using the same strategy as he has with his two Preakness winners, Cloud Computing and Early Voting, Brown passed over the Derby to point toward the second jewel.

His best finish on the Derby Trail was a third-place finish in the Grade 1 Blue Grass at Keeneland after a poor effort in the Fountain of Youth, when he was banged around early in the race and never responded.

The race looks fairly formful and the scratch of First Mission will affect the pace, so the Derby winner should prevail to make the next three weeks much more interesting.

Post Time Outlook: 1 – Mage; 2 – National Treasure; 3 – Red Route One; 4 – Blazing Sevens

$1.65 million Preakness Stakes, Race 13, Pimlico Race Course PP Horse Jockey Trainer Odds 1 National Treasure (b) Velazquez Baffert 3-1 2 Chase the Chaos Russell Moser Jr. 30-1 3 Mage Castellano Delgado Sr. 4-5 4 Coffeewithchris J Rodriguez Salzman, Jr. 20-1 5 Red Route One Rosario Asmussen 8-1 6 Perform Lynch McGaughey 12-1 7 Blazing Sevens Ortiz, Jr. Brown 4-1 8 First Mission Saez Cox SCR (b) blinkers on Post Time: 7:01 p.m. EDT