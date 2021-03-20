Post Time: Louisiana Derby kicks off 100-point races on Derby trail

5 – Hot Rod Charlie (Mora, Rosario, 3-1). Tried to make a case for him based on his stumble in the Lewis, which cost him the race. Lost a three-pronged photo after finishing second to the top-ranked 3-year-old in last year’s BC Juvenile by less than a length. Couldn’t pull the trigger on the son of Owbow, but he’s a win threat. Dangerous.

6 – Mandaloun (Cox, Geroux, 8-5). The favorite’s only blemish was in the Lecomte, but rebounded to win the Risen Star over the horse that beat him. Brad Cox and Into Mischief colts are on a torrid streak, so tough to play against. Will be a short price, so good time to take a shot against, especially if you’re doing it with Bob Baffert and Johnny Velazquez.

7 – Midnight Bourbon (Asmussen, Talamo, 5-1). Definitely part of the top four in here, but might be just a step behind the others. Showed he can win at the track with his effort in the Lecomte. If track comes up sloppy, he moves up based on his breeding. Useful underneath in the exotics.