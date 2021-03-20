Post Time: Louisiana Derby kicks off 100-point races on Derby trail

The Derby trail rolls into the Fair Grounds in New Orleans as the first 100-point race on the Road to the Kentucky Derby.
Exactly six weeks ahead of the May 1 running of the Kentucky Derby, the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby marks the first prep race awarding Derby qualifying points on a 100-40-20-10 scale for the top four finishers. The $1 million race will be televised live in a one-hour broadcast on NBCSN at 6 p.m.
The race will be contested over 1 3/16 miles, the longest of any prep race to date and the same distance as the Preakness Stakes.
Risen Star winner Mandaloun (8-5) is the morning line favorite and is the fifth-ranked 3-year-old in the latest NTRA poll.
Trainer Brad Cox said the breeding of his Into Mischief colt suggests the longer distance will suit Mandaloun.
“He’s out of an Empire Maker mare so he’s given us enough confidence with his physical makeup. He’s got plenty of leg, a beautiful stride, and he stays on in his work with a great gallop out,” Cox said in a national media teleconference this week.
“I really don’t think distance is going to be an issue. Obviously, the Derby winner last year was an Into Mischief, and he’s certainly acted like the further he goes the better he could get.”
Here’s a capsule look at the entries for the Louisiana Derby (post position, horse, trainer, jockey, ML odds in parentheses):
Louisiana Derby – (Race 14 – Fair Grounds, 1 3/16-miles, post time: 6:44 p.m. Eastern)
1 – Starinmydreams (Stewart, Saez, 20-1). Will need a better effort than his ninth-place finish in the local prep. The son of Super Saver’s best effort has come over an off track, so he’s likely only usable in wet conditions. Working well, but will need to step up in a rather large way. Leaning elsewhere.
2 – Rightandjust (Wilson, C. Hernandez, 20-1). Was the early leader in the Risen Star, but gave way late to fade to a sixth-place finish. The Awesome Again colt has the staying ability in his blood, and has improved his speed figures in each of his four career races. A move forward here could find him catching the back end of the exotics at a decent price.
3 – Run Classic (Calhoun, B Hernandez, 12-1). Son of Runhappy is lightly raced and comes in off an impressive maiden win over 8 ½-furlongs over the Fair Grounds surface. Skeptical of the extra furlong as the son of a miler. Will sit this one on the sideline until he can prove his mettle against this type of competition.
4 – Proxy (Baffert, Velazquez, 7-2). Lethal combination as of late steers the son of Tapit into a rematch with the Risen Star winner. He’s been second best in the two preps in Louisiana and the Godolphin colt should thrive as the distances get longer. This time the coyote gets the roadrunner. The pick.
5 – Hot Rod Charlie (Mora, Rosario, 3-1). Tried to make a case for him based on his stumble in the Lewis, which cost him the race. Lost a three-pronged photo after finishing second to the top-ranked 3-year-old in last year’s BC Juvenile by less than a length. Couldn’t pull the trigger on the son of Owbow, but he’s a win threat. Dangerous.
6 – Mandaloun (Cox, Geroux, 8-5). The favorite’s only blemish was in the Lecomte, but rebounded to win the Risen Star over the horse that beat him. Brad Cox and Into Mischief colts are on a torrid streak, so tough to play against. Will be a short price, so good time to take a shot against, especially if you’re doing it with Bob Baffert and Johnny Velazquez.
7 – Midnight Bourbon (Asmussen, Talamo, 5-1). Definitely part of the top four in here, but might be just a step behind the others. Showed he can win at the track with his effort in the Lecomte. If track comes up sloppy, he moves up based on his breeding. Useful underneath in the exotics.
8 – O Besos (Foley, Pedroza, 15-1). Son of Orb was just out of the money in the Risen Star, but was a cut below the top three finishers, who return here in the Louisiana Derby. Showed improvement in his first attempt at running in graded company and the connections willing to take another shot. Water looks to be a bit too deep for this one. Pass.
Post Time Outlook: 1 – Proxy, 2 – Mandaloun, 3 – Hot Rod Charlie; 4 – Midnight Bourbon
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.