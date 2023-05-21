BALTIMORE – A relaxed Bob Baffert was satisfied that both of his big horses that won on Preakness Day came out of the race in fine form Sunday morning.

Wearing a black sweatshirt and jeans outside of the Preakness Stakes Barn, the white-haired trainer brought out Preakness winner National Treasure and Sir Barton victor Arabian Lion in front of a group of media members.

His plans for both horses will be made Tuesday when he will decide whether to ship back to California or send them up to the John Terranova barn at Belmont Park for races on Belmont Stakes day June 10.

“This is this morning’s thoughts, because I can still change my mind,” Baffert said behind his signature sunglasses. “I’m going to send the two winners, although I’m going to leave them here for a few days, ship them if they look good to Belmont and decide.”

His sentiments Sunday morning were to send the Preakness winner to the Belmont Stakes, based on how he came out of the race and Hall of Fame jockey Johnny Velazquez’s comments to him after the race.

“Johnny said he looked like he could have gone around there twice,” said Baffert. “They went so slow early, he just had so much left, he couldn’t even pull him up at the end.”

Baffert conceded the son of Quality Road might have been short in the Santa Anita Derby, but he posted two big workouts leading up to Saturday, telling the Hall of Fame conditioner that he was ready for the Preakness. The scary thing is Baffert thinks he still is maturing and could develop even further.

“He still hasn’t grown into his body,” said Baffert. “He’s big, tall and lanky and the distance is not going to be a problem the way he’s bred. His last two works were pretty amazing. He’s going to get much better.”

Arabian Lion posted an impressive 103 Beyer Speed Figure going 9½ furlongs in a speedy 1:41.13. Baffert suggested the mile-and-a-half distance of the Belmont might be a bit too much for the son of Justify and he might cut him back to 7 furlongs and the Woody Stephens.

“I’m not sure if he’s up to the mile-and-a-half, but he did run a big race yesterday and I could still change my mind on what to do with him,” Baffert said. “The Woody Stephens at 7 furlongs. I want him up there so I have that option, so I don’t want to take him back to California, then there’s no option.”

Baffert suggested Derby runner Reincarnate could be a possibility for the Belmont. He lost a lot of weight right after the Run for the Roses, but has since put back on 20 pounds.

“He’s a big, strong horse. He's one of these, where it would be a last-minute call. I’m going to have to watch him very closely,” Baffert said. “He’s going to have to show me something.”

Another potential star in the barn, Arabian Knight, a $2.3 million purchase who has not run since an impressive win in the Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn Park, could resurface over the summer.

“Right now, he’s back in training, and we’re looking at, if he makes it, it will be the Haskell,” Baffert said. “He’ll start breezing. One thing about these horses, they have this foundation and it won’t take very many breezes to get them ready.”

Baffert also mentioned Cave Rock, second in last year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile to Forte, also has started back in training and should return this summer.

Even with his record-breaking eighth win in the Preakness, the day will always be marred for Baffert due to the breakdown of 3-5 favorite Havnameltdown in the Chick Lang that resulted in her being humanely euthanized on track.

“My memory about this race is going to be about her,” said Baffert. “It just took all the fun out of it.”

With the first two legs of the Triple Crown in the books, it looks as if it will be the fourth consecutive year without a horse running in all three legs. The last to do it was War of Will in 2019, who won the Preakness that year, but faltered in the Belmont, finishing ninth.

The Preakness only had seven runners, and for the first time since 1948 only one Kentucky Derby starter competed in the second jewel of the series. With a few Derby horses still in consideration for the Belmont, such as Tapit Trice and Angel of Empire, the third leg should have some appeal now that National Treasure might run back.

The race that might benefit the most from this Triple Crown crop is the Travers Stakes at Saratoga. The Midsummer Derby could be where we see Forte, in addition to the Baffert duo and possibly Disarm and Two Phil’s, both of whom finished in the top four at the Derby.

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association and tweets @EquiSpace.