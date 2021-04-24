Post Time: Longshots to consider for Kentucky Derby

Soup and Sandwich

The Florida Derby runner-up is very lightly raced with only three career races, all coming during his 2021 campaign.

His breeding indicates he will relish the classic mile-and-a-quarter being sired by Into Mischief out of a Tapit mare. There’s a good chance we could see him down the line in the Belmont if he shows staying power in the Derby.

Trainer Mark Casse will turn to one of his go-to riders in Tyler Gaffalione as Hall of Famer Johnny Velazquez takes off the mount to ride for Bob Baffert aboard Medina Spirit. Owned by Campbell Soup heiress Charlotte Weber’s Live Oak Plantation, the gray colt is developing and could take a big step forward.

DRF has him projected at 30-1, and while he might be a cut below the class of the race, the unpredictability of the Derby trip could give him a shot at staying on to catch a piece.

He was impressive in the Florida Derby holding off the speed horses in the race to finish behind Known Agenda. His only big question mark is the lack of a 2-year-old foundation and his post position could be key to a good trip.

Watching his morning workout Friday, Soup and Sandwich had the looks of a horse who is raring to go, including a solid gallop out after the wire.