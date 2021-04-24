Post Time: Longshots to consider for Kentucky Derby

One week away from America’s favorite race, it’s time to go searching for a long-shot play on the first Saturday in May.
Essential Quality, the reigning Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and Blue Grass Stakes winner, is your likely morning-line favorite in Kentucky Derby 147. The favorite has won the Derby in six of the last eight years, only Tiz the Law (2020) and Improbable (2019) failed to cross the wire first since 2013.
In two of the last four years, a horse featured in the annual long-shots column reaped big dividends by hitting the board.
In 2017, Lookin at Lee finished second from the rail at 33-1, and in 2019, we featured Code of Honor, who was placed second after the disqualification of Maximum Security at odds of 14-1. A $20 ladder bet ($2 win, $6 place and $12 show) yielded $171 and $104, respectively.
The year’s race, outside of the talented favorite, looks pretty wide open, so we’ll start digging deep to find a prize horse to hit the board at Churchill Downs.
Here’s a look at several potential bombers in next Saturday’s Kentucky Derby.
Mandaloun
The son of Into Mischief, who sired last year’s Derby winner Authentic, has looked fabulous in the mornings on the track in Louisville since shipping in from his winter home in New Orleans.
Projected in the Daily Racing Form’s Derby Watch at 15-1, the Risen Star winner didn’t fire in the Louisiana Derby for trainer Brad Cox and slipped out of the NTRA Top 10 and has landed in the second division of contenders for most racing pundits.
Florent Geroux will ride the 3-year-old colt looking to win his and Cox’s first Derby. Geroux finished third in 2016 aboard Gun Runner.
I’m willing to draw a line through his last race, as how well a colt can handle the Churchill surface is a big part of whether he can be a factor on Derby day. He fired a bullet workout April 10 and has a win last November over the track at seven furlongs.
The distance question should not be an issue as his breeding suggests the mile-and-a-quarter is within his bloodlines with a Derby-winning sire and a Belmont-winning damsire.
He’ll need to stay close to the pace early, which figures to be Caddo River, Medina Spirit and Highly Motivated, in order to make a move at the top of the stretch to challenge the front-runners.
He’s on the top of my list of potential double-digit odds long shots to hit the board.
Midnight Bourbon
While the Louisiana Derby has only produced three winners as the prep for the Derby, it has had some recent success placing horses that have prepped there underneath the eventual winner. Gun Runner, Commanding Curve and Revolutionary come to mind.
Midnight Bourbon has speed and stamina in his bloodlines, and he should be forwardly placed by Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith, who will not likely be shy about pressing the front-runners.
The Lecomte winner has posted solid speed figures in all three of the Fair Grounds prep races for trainer Steve Asmussen, a hint that he can compete with the upper echelon of Derby horses. He’s 10th on the NTRA Top 10 with odds that should be around 15-1.
A son of two-time Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Tiznow, he should be unfazed by the distance. Should the track come up wet, his damsire was Malibu Moon, who sired 2013 winner Orb, who won in the slop that year.
“We’re obviously very excited about who Midnight Bourbon is,” Hall of Fame trainer Asmussen said. “Physically, he’s an absolutely beautiful horse. Going over the track now, he’s as good as he’s ever been. He’s always had a big frame, now there’s just more of him in the right spots.”
In 21 Derby starts, Asmussen has hit the board four times with the aforementioned Lookin at Lee and Nehro (2011), who finished second, and his two third-place finishers, Gun Runner (2016) and Curlin (2007), both of whom went on to win Horse of the Year titles in their respective careers. He just missed hitting the board last year with Max Player, who finished fifth after being shut off on the rail.
Soup and Sandwich
The Florida Derby runner-up is very lightly raced with only three career races, all coming during his 2021 campaign.
His breeding indicates he will relish the classic mile-and-a-quarter being sired by Into Mischief out of a Tapit mare. There’s a good chance we could see him down the line in the Belmont if he shows staying power in the Derby.
Trainer Mark Casse will turn to one of his go-to riders in Tyler Gaffalione as Hall of Famer Johnny Velazquez takes off the mount to ride for Bob Baffert aboard Medina Spirit. Owned by Campbell Soup heiress Charlotte Weber’s Live Oak Plantation, the gray colt is developing and could take a big step forward.
DRF has him projected at 30-1, and while he might be a cut below the class of the race, the unpredictability of the Derby trip could give him a shot at staying on to catch a piece.
He was impressive in the Florida Derby holding off the speed horses in the race to finish behind Known Agenda. His only big question mark is the lack of a 2-year-old foundation and his post position could be key to a good trip.
Watching his morning workout Friday, Soup and Sandwich had the looks of a horse who is raring to go, including a solid gallop out after the wire.
Those are three horses to keep an eye on over the next week as they work over the Churchill strip in the mornings. The post position draw is slated for Tuesday. The News will be on-site in Louisville starting Wednesday.
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association and tweets @EquiSpace.