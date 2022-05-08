Post Time: Longshot Rich Strike strikes it rich with Kentucy Derby victory

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Sometimes good things happen to those that wait.

The connections of 80-1 longshot Rich Strike didn’t find out they were even in America’s most famous race until a full day before the Run for the Roses.

The also eligible Kentucky Derby entrant had to wait for the scratch of Ethereal Road on Friday morning to claim his spot in the starting gate of the 20-horse field. He broke from post No. 20, one that only Big Brown (2008) has won from.

The son of Keen Ice, with little known jockey Sonny Leon aboard, snuck up inside of Epicenter and Zandon to shock the raucous crowd at Churchill Downs, as well as a nationally televised audience.

Spurred by the fastest opening quarter mile in the 148-year history of the Derby, the race set up for the crazy finish that no one saw coming. The opening quarter went in a blazing 21.78 seconds set by the two UAE Derby runners Summer Is Tomorrow and Crown Pride.

Leon took the chestnut colt straight across the track to the rail after the break to save ground.

“You know, we had a difficult post, but I know the horse. I didn’t know if he could win, but I had a good feeling with him. I had to wait until the stretch, and that’s what I did,” Leon said.

Leon patiently rode Rich Strike from the back of the pack while on the backstretch and worked his way to the rail. As he approached the top of the stretch, it seemed as though a hole the size of the Grand Canyon opened up and he piloted his colt right through it, passing tiring horses on his outside.

The only trouble Leon encountered was having to veer his colt off the rail at the eighth pole to avoid a tiring Messier and a slicing inside Crown Pride. At that point, he set his eyes on Epicenter, who was on the lead and being challenged on the outside by a closing Zandon.

“I waited and then the rail opened up. I wasn’t nervous, I was excited. Nobody knows my horse like I know my horse,” Leon said.

The ride was fabulous, reminiscent of Calvin Borel’s surprise win up the rail at 50-1 in 2009 aboard Mine That Bird. Trainer Eric Reed, winning his first Derby in his debut, was beaming describing the Leon ride.

“This rider has been on him all along as he learned the process,” Reed said. “He taught him to go between horses.”

The result came full circle for Reed, who lost 23 horses in a barn fire in Lexington in December 2017. He experienced the lowest of lows then and he reached the pinnacle of the sport on a breezy, overcast day under the Twin Spires.

The $163.60 win mutuel payout was the second largest in Derby history. Rich Strike returned $74.20 to his backers for place and $29.40 to show. He completed the mile-and-a-quarter trek in 2:02.61.

The win was worth $1.86 million, bringing Rich Strike’s career earnings to $1,971,289. He was the second Kentucky Derby winner to come out of the Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turfway Park, the first was Animal Kingdom in 2011.

The post time favorite Epicenter was second by 3/4-length at odds of 4-1 and paid $7.40 to place and $5.20 to show. A game Zandon finished third 1 1/2-lengths behind the winner at odds of 6-1 and paid $5.60 to show and completed a $1 trifecta that paid a whopping $14,870.70. A late closing Simplification rounded out the superfecta.

It was apropos that a son of Keen Ice pulled off the huge upset. Keen Ice upset American Pharoah in the 2015 Travers that left most of the capacity Saratoga crowd that day in shock.

The winner is out of the graded stakes winning Smart Strike mare Gold Strike, a Canadian-bred, who won the 2005 Woodbine Oaks before running third in the Queen’s Plate and was the 2005 Canadian 3-year-old filly champion.

Saturday’s result had both Steve Asmussen and Chad Brown shaking their heads after the race. The duel between Epicenter and Zandon that many were hoping for looked like it was on as Zandon started to gain on the favorite around the sixteenth pole.

“They went too fast early,” said Asmussen. “Joel (Rosario) did the right thing and let them go about their business. Got him out in the clear. I thought he was home free. Zandon came to him, we had two great horses and you’re watching them and you hold him (Zandon) off and you get nailed by the horse that scratched in. It was unlikely.”

Rosario, who was seeking his second Derby win, thought his horse gave a winning effort.

“Everything was perfect. We thought we were home,” said Rosario. “Too bad that horse got us right at the end. I thought Epicenter ran a tremendous race. He did everything. He responded when I asked him. We ran too good to get beat.”

Brown, like Asmussen, was seeking his first Derby training victory with Zandon. His horse had looked dynamite in the two weeks leading up to the race. He lauded his horse as he walked through the Churchill paddock after the race.

“He was following the right horse, Epicenter. I thought he was the horse to beat and we had talked about that,” said Brown. “In a 20-horse field you draw up a couple of different scenarios, and sure enough one of them presented itself early so we could find him and follow him.”

When the plan he drew up unfolded, Brown thought today was going to be the day he would break through to win his first Derby.

“I was confident that Epicenter would run well today and carry us through every hole if we were near him,” said Brown. “Flavien (Prat) did a terrific job of finding that horse early and he did take us through every hole through the inside and we had a fair shot at that horse in the stretch and we just couldn’t get by him. Of course, the winner rolled up the rail there.”

Brown was noncommittal after the race if the Preakness was in play for Zandon.

Now it’s on to Baltimore for racing’s second jewel, where it will be interesting to see if any Derby horses run back and whether Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath will join the Triple Crown trail.

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace