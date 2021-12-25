Post Time: Knicks Go headlines the year in horse racing

April: The final major Derby preps resulted in several upsets with only Essential Quality winning the Blue Grass as the race favorite. Rock Your World upset Medina Spirit in the Santa Anita Derby and looked like a world beater heading to Louisville. Bourbonic upset the Wood at 72-1 at Aqueduct. Malathaat captured the Kentucky Oaks for Pletcher on the last day of the month.

May: Medina Spirit holds off a late-closing Mandaloun to win the 147th Kentucky Derby before a capacity limited crowd of approximately 52,000. The winner tested positive for the steroid betamethasone and is still embroiled in litigation, and the connections await a decision by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission regarding possible disqualification. An ointment used to treat the colt for a skin condition was the likely source of the positive test. The second jewel resulted in an upset when Rombauer roared down the middle of the track past Midnight Bourbon and Medina Spirit to win the Preakness at 11-1 for trainer Michael McCarthy. The Preakness was limited to 10,000 fans at Pimlico.