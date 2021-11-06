Post Time: Knicks Go cruises to Breeders' Cup Classic victory

DEL MAR, Calif. – As the shadows from the grandstand crept across the Del Mar main track, the best older horse in the land put a stamp on his 5-year-old season in North America’s richest race.
Knicks Go went gate-to-wire to capture the $6 million Longines Classic ahead of three sophomore colts to lay claim to Horse of Year honors in front of 26,553 spectators at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.
The son of Paynter got the jump on the field out of the gate and was never challenged as he maintained his lead throughout in his first career win at a mile-and-a-quarter.
Trainer Brad Cox won his eighth career Breeders’ Cup race and his first in the Classic with his versatile horse that has won at many distances over his 24-race career. Knicks Go became the sixth horse to win two different Breeders’ Cup races, after winning the Dirt Mile last year at Keeneland.
Cox’s horse was never really confronted in a race that was projected to have plenty of competition up front that never really materialized, winning by 2 3/4 lengths over Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit.
The Classic victory added $3.12 million to the winner’s coffers, stretching his career earnings to $8,673,135. Knicks Go completed the mile-and-a-quarter trek in a speedy 1:59.57, the third-fastest time in the 38-year history of the race. Ghostzapper holds the Classic record of 1:59.02, set in 2004.
The winner went off as the second choice on the board at 3-1, returned $8.40 to his backers for the win, $6.20 to place and $4 to show. Medina Spirit paid $6.60 for place and $4 to show. Post-time favorite Essential Quality paid $2.80 to show and completed a $2 trifecta that paid $83.90.
After the win at Gulfstream in the Pegasus, Knicks Go suffered setbacks in the Saudi Cup overseas and in the Met Mile at Belmont in June. Cox dialed up a schedule with a confidence booster in the Cornhusker at Prairie Meadows, a track that rarely sees a horse of this caliber.
“Honestly the Cornhusker was just to get his confidence back after the race in Saudi Arabia,” said Cox. “So let’s run him on the track like Prairie Meadows, where it’s a speed favoring track. We had some success up there with some other horses in the past and thought it would be a good opportunity to find out where we were with him.”
After convincingly winning the Cornhusker, Knicks Go came back to win the Whitney at Saratoga and the Lukas Classic at Churchill, both at nine furlongs. Questions before the Classic loomed whether he could handle the classic distance.
“I don’t really know what the tactics from the other trainers and jockeys would be,” said Cox. “I kind of felt like if they did try to go with him they may jeopardize their own opportunity to win the race and they just hoped to run with him at a mile-and-a-quarter.”
Joel Rosario piloted the grey horse who started the year out with a win in the Grade 1 Pegasus World Cup and won his last four races of the year. It was Rosario’s second Classic win, his first since the 2018 Classic aboard Accelerate at Churchill Downs and his 15th Breeders’ Cup riding win.
“I tried to save as much as I could, because we had a mile and one quarter to go,” said Rosario. “But he was going easy. At the quarter pole he just took off again. He’s just an amazing horse.”
It was a surprise that no one else in the field challenged the leader, a horse that can reach a high cruising speed and continue on if not pressed.
Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez lamented his colt’s slow start that rendered him unable to press the pace early.
“He broke slow today, all I needed was him to break a little better,” Velazquez said. “I wouldn’t have had to chase him. I had to change my strategy. I can’t go from fourth to first, the way he was doing it, I gave him a little chance on the first turn, the second turn we came running. The other horse [Knicks Go] just kept running.”
Velazquez didn’t mince words after the race. He was adamant that Medina Spiriti is the best 3-year-old.
Trainer Bob Baffert seconded his jockey’s thoughts on Medina Spirit’s 3-year-old season.
“I’m very proud of him. He ran a great race,” said Baffert. “The winner was just too much. I’m proud of the fact that he showed today that he beat those 3-year-olds. To me, he’s the best 3-year-old.”
Essential Quality, the main challenger to Medina for 3-year-old champion, ran his race, staying behind the pace, but he just couldn’t get to Knicks Go, finishing a well-beaten third. Still, it was a big showing by Cox, having conditioned the first- and third-place finishers in the Classic.
“It was tough to watch both of those horses run against each other,” said Cox. “It will kind of take a while for this to sink in. I’m very proud of both horses. They showed up and ran their races. It was a big day.”
The 3-year-old division will likely come down to the second- and third-place finishers.
Hot Rod Charlie stalked the pace most of the race, had an opening up the rail a furlong from the finish, but ran out of gas, jockey Flavien Prat said. Charlie faded to fourth.
“I know Knicks Go always shifts out, so I was trying to save some ground and make a move down at the rail, but Knicks Go was just too good,” Prat said as he walked briskly up the horse path back to the jockey quarters.
It was a fine finish by the trio of 3-year-olds who had dominated the spring and summer racing season in finishing 2-3-4 in the Classic.
Del Mar produced a record Breeders’ Cup handle of $182,165,297, a 4.3% increase over the previous record set in 2019.
All in all, a solid campaign by Knicks Go should propel him to Horse of the Year and older male seasonal honors in January.
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.