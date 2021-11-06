Post Time: Knicks Go cruises to Breeders' Cup Classic victory

The winner went off as the second choice on the board at 3-1, returned $8.40 to his backers for the win, $6.20 to place and $4 to show. Medina Spirit paid $6.60 for place and $4 to show. Post-time favorite Essential Quality paid $2.80 to show and completed a $2 trifecta that paid $83.90.

After the win at Gulfstream in the Pegasus, Knicks Go suffered setbacks in the Saudi Cup overseas and in the Met Mile at Belmont in June. Cox dialed up a schedule with a confidence booster in the Cornhusker at Prairie Meadows, a track that rarely sees a horse of this caliber.

“Honestly the Cornhusker was just to get his confidence back after the race in Saudi Arabia,” said Cox. “So let’s run him on the track like Prairie Meadows, where it’s a speed favoring track. We had some success up there with some other horses in the past and thought it would be a good opportunity to find out where we were with him.”

After convincingly winning the Cornhusker, Knicks Go came back to win the Whitney at Saratoga and the Lukas Classic at Churchill, both at nine furlongs. Questions before the Classic loomed whether he could handle the classic distance.