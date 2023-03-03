The Kentucky Derby trail is jam-packed this weekend with three key prep races on tap from coast to coast.

The road to Louisville winds from New York to Florida and across to California with Gulfstream Park (Fountain of Youth), Aqueduct (Gotham) and Santa Anita Park (San Felipe) holding qualifying prep races Saturday.

Some big names are entered with two of the top three in last fall’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Keeneland scheduled to run, including winner and 2-year-old champion Forte and third-place finisher National Treasure.

All three races offer Derby qualifying points to the top-five finishers, totaling 50-20-15-10-5.

The Fountain of Youth and San Felipe can be seen on CNBC and Peacock in a two-hour broadcast that starts at 4 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a capsule look at the three major Derby preps being run Saturday.

Gotham Stakes

The trio of races kicks off at the Big A, with the Gotham Stakes, a one-turn dirt mile that attracted an oversubscribed field of 14, plus one also-eligible.

The field for the $300,000 Grade 3 race will go to post at 4:56 p.m. ET as Race 9 on a stakes-filled card in Ozone Park.

Favorite Eyeing Clover (4-1) is trained by the red-hot Brad Cox. The high-flying son of Lookin At Lucky trounced an allowance field at the Fair Grounds by nine lengths and ships in to the Big A. He’ll have to overcome outside post No. 13 in the big Gotham field.

Jerome winner Lugan Knight (6-1), trained by Michael McCarthy, has taken a liking to the Aqueduct surface. To date, he has faced solid competition in his four career races. Dylan Davis will ride the son of two-time Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile winner Goldencents.

Second choice on the morning line, Slip Mahoney (5-1), has shown improving numbers for Cox after breaking his maiden in January on the Aqueduct oval. Trevor McCarthy will ride the son of Arrogate, who looks formidable among this group.

Tim Yakteen ships in former Bob Baffert-trainee Carmel Road (6-1), who placed second to the highly regarded Practical Move in the Grade 2 Los Alamitos Futurity.

A horse to watch at a bigger price is Recruiter (12-1), who will have to deal with the far outside post, but comes in undefeated in four career races as he steps up in class.

Post Time Outlook (Gotham): 1 – Slip Mahoney, 2 – Lugan Knight, 3 – Eyeing Clover; 4 –Carmel Road

San Felipe Stakes

A field of 11 will run 1 1/16 miles over the Arcadia strip in the $400,000 Grade 2 San Felipe Stakes. It will go to post at 5:27 p.m. ET as Race 6 on the Santa Anita card.

With Baffert prevented from earning qualifying points or racing horses in this year’s Kentucky Derby due to Churchill Downs’ ban, the two top choices have transferred from Baffert's barn to Yakteen’s.

Yakteen, who trained Taiba and Messier in a similar situation in last year’s Derby, sends Juvenile third-place finisher National Treasure (3-1) and Hejazi (7-2) to post, both running under his name for the first time. In addition to the Baffert transfers, he has three other horses entered.

National Treasure returns after his third-place finish in the 1-mile Sham and retains Hall of Famer John Velazquez in the saddle. He should have more speed to run into with several early speed types entered.

Hejazi should be one of those horses up front early with Hall of Famer jock Mike Smith aboard the son of Bernardini. He broke his maiden in January after finishing behind barnmates Cave Rock and National Treasure in the Grade 1 American Pharoah.

Yakteen will send out a third trainee who has been in his barn from the start in Practical Move (4-1). Winner of the Grade 2 Los Alamitos Futurity, the son of Practical Joke sports two solid workouts leading up to the race and looks ready to roll.

Lightly raced Geaux Rocket Ride (5-1) is entered for conditioner Richard Mandella off a maiden breaking victory with top jock Flavien Prat riding. The son of Candy Ride will challenge the Yakteen trio and is another with early speed.

If you’re looking for a longshot, Genius Jimmy (20-1) was impressive on the turf breaking his maiden for McCarthy. Kimura Kazushi will ride the son of Jimmy Creed.

Post Time Outlook (San Felipe): 1 – Practical Move; 2 – National Treasure; 3 – Geaux Rocket Ride; 4 – Hejazi

Fountain of Youth

In a key prep for the Florida Derby, a field of 10 competitors will be seeking an elusive Derby gate, including Juvenile winner Forte (7-5). The race is 1 1/8 miles over the Gulfstream oval and will go off at 5:43 p.m. ET as Race 14 on the big card.

The race last produced a Derby winner in 2013, when Orb was the victor at the South Florida track.

The 2-year-old champ will make his 2023 debut for trainer Todd Pletcher, who has won this race three times and can break a three-way tie for most victories. The son of Violence is the heavy favorite and has been working well coming into the race seeking a fifth win in six career races.

Second choice on the morning line is Blazing Sevens, a Chad Brown trainee that finished fourth in the Juvenile after winning the Grade 1 Champagne last fall at Aqueduct. He comes in off a sharp workout, and the son of Good Magic will serve as a good barometer for the favorite.

Holy Bull winner Rocket Can (8-1) returns at a price for trainer Bill Mott. Junior Alvarado will ride the son of Into Mischief who has thrived at the distance.

The horse who has piqued my interest is General Jim (6-1), who will leave from the rail after winning the 7-furlong Swale. Luis Saez will ride another son of Into Mischief in his first start around two turns.

We’re looking for the big upset at solid odds with the Holy Bull winner who comes in second off the layoff and has the pedigree to improve as the races get longer.

Post Time Outlook (Fountain of Youth): 1 – Rocket Can, 2 –Blazing Sevens, 3 –Forte, 4 – General Jim

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.