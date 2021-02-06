Post Time: Kentucky Derby trail hits New York, Tampa

3 – Capo Kane (Wyner, Davis, 3-1). Jerome winner on New Year’s in the prep for this race is the second choice on the morning line. Was 7-1 in the Jerome in the mud, shipping from Parx, but he won’t sneak up on anyone here. Sports a bullet work in Philly coming into the race. Pedigree screams distance and should be in the mix.

4 – Mr. Doda (Soto, Rodriguez, 30-1). Finally broke his maiden in his sixth attempt and steps right up to take on graded company. Posted a big number at Parx, but this is two turns at the Big A. Passing.

5 – Risk Taking (Brown, Cancel, 5-2). Chad Brown points his Medaglia d’Oro colt to a Derby prep after a monster maiden breaker for one of the top owners in the game. After disappointing on the grass, switch to dirt woke up the $240,000 Keeneland purchase to pay some bills. Has a nice pedigree and could put Chad on the Derby trail.

6 – Overtook (Pletcher, Franco, 6-1). First of two Pletcher horses, coming off a maiden win in which he closed from far back to win by a couple of lengths. Nothing flashy, but if there’s a pace meltdown, son of Curlin could be around to pick up pieces.