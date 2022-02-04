Post Time: Kentucky Derby trail fires up this weekend

Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher ships Mo Donegal (5-2) out of New York to take on eight other colts. He’ll have top jock Irad Ortiz Jr. aboard the son of Uncle Mo, a horse Pletcher trained on the 2011 Derby trail. The Remsen winner will look to keep moving forward against Breeders’ Cup Juvenile third-place finisher Giant Game (3-1), who drew the outside post for trainer Dale Romans. The son of Giant’s Causeway makes his first start of 2022 for West Point Thoroughbreds and has reliable jock Luis Saez aboard. His workouts suggest he’s ready to roll, but may need a race to get his sophomore year going. Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf runner-up Tiz the Bomb (6-1) will try the turf to dirt angle and his shot at staying on the Derby trail. Brian Hernandez will be in to ride for Kenny McPeek. Local trainer Antonio Sano sends the speedy Florida-bred Simplification (4-1) to the gate coming off a non-graded stake win in the Mucho Macho Man over the Gulfstream strip and could surprise. With only a few horses with early pace, he could be a threat to merry-go-round his way around to victory.