Post Time: Kentucky Derby trail fires up this weekend

The Derby trail heats up this weekend with preps at Aqueduct, Gulfstream Park and Santa Anita Park.
On Saturday, the $250,000 Grade 3 Withers, to be contested at 1⅛ miles at the Big A, attracted 11 colts, including impressive Jerome winner Courvoisier.
Later in the day, the trail heads to South Florida for the $250,000 Grade 3 Holy Bull. The 1 1/16-mile affair generated a field of nine seeking valuable Derby points.
On Sunday, the trail goes west to Santa Anita for the $200,000 Grade 3 Robert B. Lewis Stakes, where a petite field of five will head to the gate, including two Bob Baffert trainees. Both horses are currently ineligible to receive points under Churchill Downs’ two-year ban on Baffert.
The top four finishers in all of this weekend’s races will accumulate 10-4-2-1 points towards a gate on the First Saturday in May.
Here’s a capsule look at each of the three races:
Withers Stakes, Aqueduct, Saturday, Race 9. Post time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Lightly raced Early Voting (3-1) is the tepid favorite in this solid field of 3-year-old colts. The son of Gun Runner broke his maiden in his debut for Chad Brown. Jose Ortiz will be up for Klaravich Stables. The red-hot Ray Handal (10-for-22 at current Aqueduct meet) sends out the morning line favorite Constitutionlawyer (7-2), where top New York rider Jose Lezcano will be in the irons. The son of Constitution comes out of an impressive win in the mud to break his maiden just after New Year’s Day. Courvoisier (9-2) is the third choice and came off the pace in the Jerome to overtake the favorite Cooke Creek (6-1) for trainer Kelly Breen. The son of Tapit is my current Derby horse, so we’ll stick with him for another prep. Gilded Age (10-1) is a stalker for Bill Mott who is on the improve.
Post Time outlook: 1 – Courvoisier; 2 – Constitutionlawyer; 3 – Early Voting; 4 – Gilded Age.
Holy Bull Stakes, Gulfstream Park, Saturday, Race 11. Post time: 5:10 p.m. ET
The race has produced some exciting winners in the past, most recently Tiz the Law in 2020. The last Derby winner to come out of the race was Barbaro in 2006.
Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher ships Mo Donegal (5-2) out of New York to take on eight other colts. He’ll have top jock Irad Ortiz Jr. aboard the son of Uncle Mo, a horse Pletcher trained on the 2011 Derby trail. The Remsen winner will look to keep moving forward against Breeders’ Cup Juvenile third-place finisher Giant Game (3-1), who drew the outside post for trainer Dale Romans. The son of Giant’s Causeway makes his first start of 2022 for West Point Thoroughbreds and has reliable jock Luis Saez aboard. His workouts suggest he’s ready to roll, but may need a race to get his sophomore year going. Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf runner-up Tiz the Bomb (6-1) will try the turf to dirt angle and his shot at staying on the Derby trail. Brian Hernandez will be in to ride for Kenny McPeek. Local trainer Antonio Sano sends the speedy Florida-bred Simplification (4-1) to the gate coming off a non-graded stake win in the Mucho Macho Man over the Gulfstream strip and could surprise. With only a few horses with early pace, he could be a threat to merry-go-round his way around to victory.
Post Time outlook: 1 – Simplification; 2 – Mo Donegal; 3 – Giant Game; 4 – Tiz the Bomb.
Robert B. Lewis Stakes, Santa Anita Park, Sunday, Race 8. Post time: 7 p.m. ET
The shortest field of the three weekend preps, a smallish field of five will contest the 1 1/16-mile trek around the Great Race Place. This race produced last year’s first horse to cross the wire in the Derby in Medina Spirit. It has produced Derby winners I’ll Have Another (2012) and Ferdinand (1986) over the last 30 years.
Baffert has won the race a record nine times and has won the last three. He sends out Messier and Wharton to try and extend his race record on Sunday. Messier returns from a second-place finish in the Los Alamitos Futurity after a hard battle with Slow Down Andy, the eventual winner. Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez will ride for Baffert. Sir London, a $700,000 auction purchase in 2021 is by Malibu Moon and will be ridden by top West Coast jockey Flavien Prat for trainer Simon Callaghan. Happy Jack, a son of Preakness winner Oxbow, enters off a maiden win at six furlongs for trainer Doug O’Neill.
Post Time outlook: 1 – Messier; 2 – Sir London; 3 – Happy Jack.
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.