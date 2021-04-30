Post Time: Kentucky Derby day undercard thoughts

Could set up for a patented Joel Rosario late charge from 13-Scarlett Sky (4-1), who fits here. Only worry is the outside post. 4-Annex (7-2) is the logical play for trainer Bill Mott, who has had recent success on the Derby undercard. If you like those two, you have to like 3-Chess’s Dream (12-1), who is the value of those coming out of the Palm Beach. 2-Winfromwithin (8-1) comes off an impressive effort at Tampa for Todd Pletcher and will be on the engine from the 2-hole.