Post Time: Kentucky Derby day undercard thoughts

LOUISVILLE – The Kentucky Derby undercard includes six graded stakes leading up to the Grade 1 Kentucky Derby.
The flagship network NBC Sports will broadcast the undercard races at 2:30 p.m. through the Derby, which will go to post at approximately 6:57 p.m. Saturday.
Here’s a capsule look at the four graded races heading into the Derby, making up a Pick-5 and ending in Race 12, which is the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby.
It’s a tough sequence that goes 12 x 14 x 13 x 9 x 20 that will certainly reward the multirace player who can hit.
Race 8 – Pat Day Mile (G2) – 1 mile (Dirt) – 2:48 p.m. EDT
Willing to give 3-Jackie’s Warrior (3-1) another chance off the cutback in distance. Another horse that should relish the cutback is 4-Dream Shake (7-2), who comes out of the Santa Anita Derby. 5-Prevalence (6-1) threw a clunker in the Wood Memorial, but his first two races indicate there’s more there for Godolphin. A longer shot who has run well against top company is the Into Mischief colt 7-Whiskey Double (12-1).
Post Time Outlook: 1 –Jackie’s Warrior; 2 –Dream Shake; 3 –Prevalence; 4 –Whiskey Double
Race 9 – The American Turf (G2) – 1 1/16 miles (Turf) – 3:40 p.m. EDT
Could set up for a patented Joel Rosario late charge from 13-Scarlett Sky (4-1), who fits here. Only worry is the outside post. 4-Annex (7-2) is the logical play for trainer Bill Mott, who has had recent success on the Derby undercard. If you like those two, you have to like 3-Chess’s Dream (12-1), who is the value of those coming out of the Palm Beach. 2-Winfromwithin (8-1) comes off an impressive effort at Tampa for Todd Pletcher and will be on the engine from the 2-hole.
Post Time Outlook: 1 –Scarlett Sky; 2 –Annex; 3 –Chess’s Dream; 4 –Winfromwithin
Race 10 – Churchill Downs (G1) – 7 furlongs (Dirt) – 4:31 p.m. EDT
Odd that Rosario jumps on the Mott horse 12-Endorsed (12-1) and off John Sadler’s horse, when they have teamed up for 243 wins. We’ll read that as a sign. Old war horse 9-Whitmore (7-2) is still competitive and shows up on the big days. The front-running style of 5-Tap It to Win (8-1) could be the difference if he gets loose on the lead. Looking for the late running 7-Shashashakemeup (12-1) to be closing to grab a piece.
Post Time Outlook: 1 –Endorsed; 2 –Whitmore; 3 –Tap It to Win; 4 –Shashashakemeup
Race 11 – Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic (G1) – 1 1/8 miles (Turf) – 5:27 p.m. EDT
Shortest field in the sequence with top turf horse 3-Colonel Liam (3-1) looking to win his fourth in a row. 5-Domestic Spending (9-2) should be a square price for Chad Brown in his 2021 debut. Last year’s winner, 6-Digital Age (8-1), might be under the radar after throwing a clunker in last year’s Breeders’ Cup. 7-Smooth Like Strait (4-1) ships in from California for trainer Mike McCarthy and will likely be forwardly placed and should hang on for a slice.
Post Time Outlook: 1 –Colonel Liam; 2 –Domestic Spending; 3 – Digital Age; 4 –Smooth Like Strait
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.